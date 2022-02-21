Intel CPUs Continue To Reclaim Lead Over AMD Ryzen In Japanese DIY Market

The latest Japanese DIY market report from BCNR shows that Intel CPUs have regained their lead over AMD Ryzen CPUs which had an outstanding three-year run as the x86 market leader.

Intel Reclaims Market Share Leadership in Japanese DIY Segment After A 3-Year AMD Ryzen Domination

BCN Ranking numbers are based on sales databases collected and aggregated from actual sales data of PCs & components from major retailers and online DIY shops which account for an overall 40% of the Japanese PC market.

Intel acquires lead Radeon discrete GPU Architect from AMD

It was all the way back in 2019 when we reported that AMD and Intel had achieved a 50-50 percent market share split after a successful launch of the Ryzen Desktop CPUs. Now, three years later, the dominating spree has come to an end but it was one brilliant run as AMD managed to outclass its rival quarter after quarter and reached sales figures, unlike any chip that came before. Now it looks like the throne of the Japanese DIY CPU market is back at Intel as the manufacturer continues to gain market share and has hit 74% market share in January 2022 compared to AMD's 25% market share.

Intel's Core i5 CPU sales are reaching the same highs as AMD Ryzen 5 CPUs from early 2020 with a market share of 35.7% while Core i7 CPUs come at 2nd place with a market share of 25%. The AMD Ryzen 5 sales have fallen down to 12.6% while Core i3 and Core i9 CPU sales currently stand at 10.4 and 7.5 percent, respectively. The main reason for the decline in AMD CPU sales and the missing of Ryzen 9 and Ryzen 7 parts is said to be the continued Ryzen CPU shortage. AMD is affected heavily due to the logistics and shipment woes that are currently affecting the market. The good thing out of all this is that despite the shortages, the average selling prices of both Intel and AMD CPUs have remained almost static.

So looking at the whole picture, Intel is in the same position where AMD was a few quarters back. Now the tides have turned and its Ryzen CPUs that are affected by the supply shortages while the blue team enjoys gaining its ground back in the Japanese DIY segment.