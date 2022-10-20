Intel Core i9-13900KF Raptor Lake CPU Easily Overclocks To 6.2 GHz On An AIO Cooler

Intel's Core i9-13900KF Raptor Lake CPU featuring 24 cores has been overclocked to a 6.2 GHz clock speed using an AIO Liquid cooler, quite easily.

Intel Core i9-13900KF Raptor Lake Premier CPU Overclocked To 6.2 GHz With AIO Cooler

Recently, an Overclock.net (OCN) user was reported to have purchased and received the Intel Core i9-13900KF Raptor Lake CPU before it was available to consumers. The user sold the processor to another OCN user, who then put the chip from Intel to test to see if it could surpass the reported boost clock frequency, which is 5.8GHz.

User Coodiee1337 from OCN connected a Corsair iCUE H150I RGB Elite AIO cooler to the Thermal Grizzly CPU contact frame that held the powerful Intel processor. The memory used in the system was the G.Skill DDR5-6000 CL36 memory.

Intel Core i9-13900KF overclocking information provided by ASUS ROG CPU-Z software. Image source: Coodiee1337.

Coodiee1337 tested the processor's performance using Cinebench R23 and 3DMark applications. In the Cinebench R23 test, for single-core results, the OCN user achieved 2352 points while reaching 6.2 GHz boost clock frequencies while maintaining 1.474V and a heat level of 75ºC during the overclocking. To achieve such a high OC result, Coodiee1337 utilized the ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 APEX integrated CPU tuner, which uses artificial intelligence to assist with the level. The choice of the motherboard was due to a lack of time and detail in testing the processor at the time. The result from Coodiee1337 places the Cinebench R23 mark in 13th place on the HWBOT website.

Intel Core i9-13900K 24 Core Raptor Lake CPU Specs

The Intel Core i9-13900K is the flagship Raptor Lake CPU, featuring 24 cores and 32 threads in an 8 P-Core and 16 E-Core configuration. The CPU is configured at a base clock of 3.0 GHz, a single-core boost clock of 5.8 GHz (1-2) cores, and an all-core boost clock of 5.5 GHz (all 8 P-Cores). The CPU features 68 MB of combined cache and a 125W PL1 rating that goes up to 253W. The CPU can also consume up to 350W of power when using the "Unlimited Power Mode" which we detailed here.

Intel 13th Gen 'Raptor Lake' CPUs Launch & Availability

As for launch and availability, the Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs will launch alongside the 700-series chipset family today Both AMD & Intel are known to push out their premium offerings first before moving into the mainstream/budget segment so expect Intel to introduce 'K' unlocked parts and Z790 boards before venturing into the non-K lineup.

News Sources: HWBOT, Overclock.net, VideoCardz