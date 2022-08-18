Menu
Company

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Comes With “Extreme Performance” Mode, Up To 350W Power On High-End Z790 Motherboards

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 18, 2022
Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU With 5.8 GHz Boost Clock, 350W "Unlimited Power Setting" Up To 67% Faster Than AMD Ryzen 9 5950X In Cinebench

Intel's Raptor Lake flagship, the Core i9-13900K, is going to feature a new "Extreme Performance" mode on high-end Z790 motherboards. The new performance mode would essentially allow the chip to run at an unchained power setting, sipping over 300 Watts of power to deliver its fullest potential.

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU To Feature "Extreme Performance" Mode, An Unchained 350W Power Limit Setting Available on High-End Z790 Motherboards

The Intel Core i9-13900K is the flagship Raptor Lake CPU, featuring 24 cores and 32 threads in an 8 P-Core and 16 E-Core configuration. The CPU is configured at a base clock of 3.0 GHz, a single-core boost clock of 5.8 GHz (1-2) cores, and an all-core boost clock of 5.5 GHz (all 8 P-Cores). The CPU features 68 MB of combined cache and a 125W PL1 rating that goes up to 250W. However, to get the best performance, Intel has a new performance mode coming to town.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Intel Arc A580 Graphics Card Blazes Past The RTX 3050 In Ashes of The Singularity Benchmark

As ProHardver explains, the Intel Core i9-13900K CPUs or the Raptor Lake Core i9 "K" series in general, are going to get a new profile known as "Extreme Performance". This is also known as "Unlimited Power" setting on certain motherboards. What this profile essentially does is unlock Raptor Lake's power limit and let it reach up to a power-gobbling 350 Watts at stock loads. The higher power results in higher performance but at the cost of the aforementioned power budget and thermals.

This "Extreme Performance" mode will be amongst the several overclocking and tuning options coming to the Raptor Lake "K-series" CPU lineup. An interesting thing that the site states is that high-end Z790 motherboards will be required and only a certain will be qualified to support the feature. It is evident that a 350W power design will require a lot of cooling, not just for the CPU but also for the motherboard VRMs. Also, whether this feature remains exclusive to Z790 boards or also comes to Z690 is something only time will tell. The high-end Z690 boards are capable enough so some vendors may release the BIOS with "Extreme Performance" mode for current-gen boards too.

We have already seen overclocks of over 6 GHz pushing the power consumption to 350W and this profile is going to do the same thing. Overclockers will definitely be setting their boards to run at the "Extreme Performance" mode for best overclocking results while users can stick with the standard power profile and still get decent performance out of the chip. It is mostly a matter of preference here since a 350W power draws on the CPU alone isn't sustainable for the gamer's room considering the heat that this beast would output. Even using a high-end cooling solution, one shouldn't expect temps lower than 70-80C while running at full load.

The Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs including the flagship Core i9-13900K is expected to launch in October on the Z790 platform. The CPUs will be going up against AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPU lineup which also launches in Fall 2022.

Intel Raptor Lake vs AMD Raphael Desktop CPUs Comparison 'Expected'

CPU FamilyAMD Raphael (RPL-X)Intel Raptor Lake (RPL-S)
Process NodeTSMC 5nmIntel 7
ArchitectureZen 4 (Chiplet)Raptor Cove (P-Core)
Gracemont (E-Core)
Flagship SKURyzen 9 7950XCore i9-13900K
Cores / ThreadsUp To 16/32Up To 24/32
Total L3 Cache64 MB (+3D V-Cache)36 MB
Total L2 Cache16 MB32 MB
Total Cache80 MB68 MB
Max Clocks (1T)5.7 GHz5.8 GHz
Memory SupportDDR5DDR5/DDR4
Memory Channels2 Channel (2DPC)2 Channel (2DPC)
Memory SpeedsDDR5-5600DDR5-5600
DDR4-3200
Platform Support600-Series (X670E/X670/B650/A620)600-Series (Z690/H670/B650/H610)
700-Series (Z790/H770/B760)
PCIe Gen 5.0Both GPU & M.2 (Extreme chipsets only)Both GPU & M.2 (700-Series only but split)
Integrated GraphicsAMD RDNA 2Intel Iris Xe
SocketAM5 (LGA 1718)LGA 1700/1800
TDP (Max)170W (TDP)
230W (PPT)		125W (PL1)
240W+ (PL2)
LaunchSeptember 2022October 2022

News Sources: ProHardver , HardwareTimes , Videocardz

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order