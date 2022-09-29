Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Available For Pre-Order In Germany For €749

Intel officially announced its 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs a few days ago but users will have to wait till the 20th of October to finally buy them. However, ahead of the sales embargo, German retailer Caseking "supposedly" sold one processor to a user on the PC Games Hardware Extreme forums, as reported by CapFrameX on Twitter.

Caseking accidentally sold a Raptor Lake 13900K yesterday to a PCGH user. CPU not yet delivered! Source: https://t.co/ASlvZ53nrF pic.twitter.com/1x86xLI5OG — CapFrameX (@CapFrameX) September 28, 2022

Your order from 09/27/2022 Hi, Thank you for ordering from Caseking. The order confirmation represents an offer to conclude a purchase contract for the goods contained in the order at the conditions communicated with the order. The contract is concluded with the delivery of the goods. Below you will find the details of your purchase contract, Information on your right of withdrawal and our terms and conditions. Status: Open

The rest is the pricing, taxes, and shipping costs. The poster on the PCGHX forums, QIX, published the image yesterday at 7:15 p.m. after Intel lifted the embargo. CapFrameX claims the website was "temporarily" not listing the processor yesterday, before the blockade, but Intel lifted the ban. The CPU is now officially listed for a pre-order price of 749 Euros as can be seen here and in the picture below:

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs will feature up to 24 Cores across 32 Threads with Intel's brand new Raptor Cove CPU Cores. The new Raptor Lake chip will double the E-Cores on specific variants and offer increased Cache for both P-Cores & E-Cores. The new chip is based on a 10nm ESF process node which is internally referred to as "Intel 7 Ultra" and will offer up To 6.0 GHz clock speeds with 41% Multi-Thread Performance Improvement and 15% Single-Thread Performance Improvement. The CPUs will support existing LGA 1700 motherboards and new Z790, H770, and B760 motherboards.

Selling, reviewing, or publishing information on components before the embargo date is nothing new. Caseking and others have accidentally revealed or sold an item in the past without the approval of the company that made the product. We reported that an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series card was sold well over the cost of the actual card way before the company allowed for the sales of their newest graphics card.

The difficulty with some components being sold before official launches is that the official drivers and BIOS (optimized performance) are unavailable until the company releases them for the CPUs or graphics cards. That leaves consumers who could access the merchandise ahead of schedule sitting in the dark until everything becomes available.

