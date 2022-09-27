Real Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming OC Graphics Card On Sale In Hong Kong For Over $2500 US

A Hong Kong local has recently purchased the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING OC graphics card from an online seller ahead of the official sales embargo date set by NVIDIA. All sales of NVIDIA's new RTX 40 series GPUs are scheduled for two weeks to begin selling, so it raises the question of how the seller acquired the latest GPU from Gigabyte.

Hong Kong local acquires Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING OC from a third-party seller for scalped pricing

The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING OC graphics card sold in Hong Kong had a highly inflated price. The graphics card sold for nearly 20,000 HK, which translates to around $2,548. That is close to $1,000 more than the MSRP set by NVIDIA.

The listing for the mysteriously "overpriced" Gigabyte RTX 4090 GAMING OC graphics card. Image source: Likhg via VideoCardz.

No one has had access to the new graphics cards from any manufacturer. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 test samples have arrived at board partners this week. After NVIDIA's partners receive those samples, then reviewers will be able to receive the next-gen GPU SKUs. However, it is becoming apparent that some lucky few have received the anticipated graphics cards, including Founders Edition models, before the expected date.

2 of 9

The unfortunate part of anyone receiving the brand new graphics card series before the embargo dates set by the company is that there are no official drivers available for the new GPUs, making them incapable of working until NVIDIA releases the appropriate drivers, which is expected to be on October 12th. This date is different for the media as most outlets will have access to the newest driver sometime this week.

The new Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING OC GPU offers a quad-8-pin to a single 16-pin adapter, which will open up to above 450W of power from the graphics card. The architecture of the new card is based on NVIDIA's Ada Lovelace architecture, offers an AD102 GPU, is equipped with 16384 CUDA cores, decked with 24GB of GDDR6X memory, and is manufactured using the TSMC 4N process technology.

News Sources: VideoCardz, LihKG