Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake 24-Core CPU Overclocked To 6.1 GHz, 5.5 GHz All-Core Benchmark Beats Threadripper 2990X 32-Core By 30%

More and more Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake flagship CPU benchmarks are leaking out and this time, we get to see the chip's full power within Cinebench.

Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900K 24-Core CPU Overclocked To 5.5 GHz All-Core, Matches The 24-Core Threadripper 5965WX

The latest overclocked performance benchmarks were published by Chinese Baidu forum member, Xiaochun. In the benchmarks, we can once again see the Intel Core i9-13900K ES2 CPU sample that has been doing that rounds on the internet. We also saw the Intel Core i7-13700K overclocked to 6 GHz yesterday but we not only get another overclock record but we also get to see the Core i9-13900K's all-core overclock performance potential.

Intel Core i7-13700K 16 Core Raptor Lake CPU Specs

The Intel Core i7-13700K CPU will be the fastest 13th Gen Core i7 chip on offer within the Raptor Lake CPU lineup. The chip features a total of 16 cores and 24 threads. This configuration is made possible with 8 P-Cores based on the Raptor Cove architecture and 8 E-Cores based on the Grace Mont core architecture. The CPU comes with 30 MB of L3 cache and 24 MB of L2 cache for a total combined 54 MB cache. The chip was running at a base clock of 3.4 GHz and a boost clock of 5.40 GHz. The all-core boost is rated at 5.3 GHz for the P-Cores while the E-Cores feature a base clock of 3.4 GHz and a boost clock of 4.3 GHz.

Core i7-13700K 8+8 (16/24) - 3.4 / 5.3 GHz - 54 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 244W (PL2)?

- 3.4 / 5.3 GHz - 54 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 244W (PL2)? Core i7-12700K 8+4 (12/20) - 3.6 / 5.0 GHz, 25 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 190W (PL2)

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake-S & 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Comparison (Preliminary):

CPU Name P-Core Count E-Core Count Total Core / Thread P-Core Base / Boost (Max) P-Core Boost (All-Core) E-Core Base / Boost E-Core Boost (All-Core) Cache TDP MSRP Intel Core i9-13900K 8 16 24 / 32 TBA / 5.5 GHz+ 5.4 GHz (All-Core) TBA TBA 68 MB 125W (PL1)

250W (PL2)? TBA Intel Core i9-12900K 8 8 16 / 24 3.2 / 5.2 GHz 4.9 GHz (All Core) 2.4 / 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz (All Core) 30 MB 125W (PL1)

241W (PL2) $599 US Intel Core i7-13700K 8 8 16 / 24 3.4 / 5.4 GHz 5.3 GHz (All Core) 3.4 / 4.3 GHz TBA 54 MB 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2)? TBA Intel Core i7-12700K 8 4 12 / 20 3.6 / 5.0 GHz 4.7 GHz (All Core) 2.7 / 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz (All Core) 25 MB 125W (PL1)

190W (PL2) $419 US Intel Core i5-13600K 6 8 14 / 20 3.5 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (All-Core) 3.5 / 3.9 GHz TBA 44 MB 125W (PL1)

180W (PL2)? TBA Intel Core i5-12600K 6 4 10 / 16 3.7 / 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz (All Core) 2.8 / 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz (All Core) 20 MB 125W (PL1)

150W (PL2) $299 US

According to the leaker, the latest benchmarks were done with all cores enabled. The Raptor Cove P-Cores were running at an all-core frequency of 5.5 GHz while the E-cores were running at an all-core frequency of 4.3 GHz. The CPU was running with a voltage of 1.3V and it is stated that the max ring frequency was around 4 GHz. The 5.5 GHz CPU mentioned before is the single-core limit out of the box so having all the cores running at 5.5 GHz will definitely result in much higher power draw.

We have been told that the Intel Core i9-13900K CPU has a power consumption of around 350W & while it runs really hot, high-end air coolers will have no trouble in taming the chip at its full load. It should also be mentioned that this particular overclock was once again done on a high-end cooler (Liquid AIO) and doesn't involve exquisite cooling setups such as LN2 or Chillers. So coming to the performance numbers, we first have CPU-z where the chip scores 16,605.6 points in multi-thread tests and 879.7 points in single-core. This is lower than the 6 GHz benchmark since the cores are running at a fixed 5.5 GHz clock speed.

The real deal is the Cinebench R23 benchmark which shows a multi-threaded score of 39,365 points. This is a 43% improvement over the Intel Core i9-12900K. We also used some Cinebench R23 performance figures of AMD's Ryzen Threadripper chips from Pugetsystems database and it looks like the Raptor Lake Core i9-13900K from Intel would more or less match the Threadripper 5965WX which also features 24 cores but a total of 48 threads which is 50% more threads than 13900K.

The CPU beats the 32 core / 64 thread Threadripper 2990X by 30% and it also comes real close to the Threadripper 3975WX 32 core / 64 thread chip which is very impressive. Do note that Ryzen Threadripper chips have a higher base TDP of 280W to work with.

Intel Core i5-13600K 14 Core Raptor Lake CPU Benchmarks (Cinebench R23 Multi-Core) MT 0 9000 18000 27000 36000 45000 54000 0 9000 18000 27000 36000 45000 54000 Threadripper 5975WX (32/64) Threadripper 3975WX (32/64) Threadripper 5965WX (24/48) Core i9-13900K (5.5 GHz All-Core OC ES2) Threadripper 2990X (32/64) Core i7-13700K (QS) Core i9-12900K Core i5-13600K (QS) Ryzen 9 5950X Core i7-12700K Ryzen 9 5900X Core i5-12600K Ryzen 7 5800X Ryzen 5 5600X

But like I said, the leaker also achieved a new overclock record with the Intel Core i9-13900K CPU. While the Raptor Lake Core i7-13700K was pushed to 6.0 GHz, the flagship was pushed to 6.1 GHz across all 8 P-Cores.

The leaker reports that the single-core CPU-z score was above 1000 points. There are also the 5.5 GHz all-core numbers in CPU-z which show a 27% performance improvement over the stock chip, a 42% improvement over the Core i9-12900K, and a 40% improvement over the Ryzen 9 5950X. The single-core score at 6 GHz is slightly lower because there were some apps running in the back but it should be around the same 980-990 points as the 13700K 6 GHz score we saw yesterday.

Intel Raptor Lake CPU Benchmarks (CPU-z Single-Core) ST 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 Core i9-13900K @ 6.1 GHz Core i7-13700K @ 6.0 GHz Core i9-13900K @ 6.0 GHz Core i7-13700K @ 5.8 GHz Core i9-13900K (DDR5 QS) Core i9-13900K (5.5 GHz All-Core OC) Core i7-13700K (DDR5 QS) Core i7-13700K (DDR4 QS) Core i9-13900K (DDR4 QS) Core i5-13600K (DDR5 QS) Core i5-13600K (DDR4 QS) Core i9-12900K Core i7-12700K Core i5-12600K Ryzen 9 5950X Ryzen 9 5900X Ryzen 7 5800X Ryzen 5 5600X

Intel Raptor Lake CPU Benchmarks (CPU-z Multi-Core) MT 0 4000 8000 12000 16000 20000 24000 0 4000 8000 12000 16000 20000 24000 Core i9-13900K (5.5 GHz All-Core OC) Core i9-13900K (DDR4 QS) Core i7-13700K @ 5.8 GHz Core i9-13900K (DDR5 QS) Core i7-13700K (DDR5 QS) Core i7-13700K (DDR4 QS) Ryzen 9 5950X Core i9-12900K Core i5-13600K (DDR5 QS) Core i5-13600K (DDR4 QS) Core i7-12700K Ryzen 9 5900X Core i7-13700K 8 P-Core @ 6 GHz Core i5-12600K Ryzen 7 5800X Ryzen 5 5600X

Overall this looks to be some mighty good multi-core performance for the upcoming Raptor Lake chips. We still want to wait for some detailed power and temperature figures but one thing is for sure, in MT-tasks, Raptor Lake might give AMD's Raphael a hard time. The Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs including the flagship Core i9-13900K is expected to launch in October on the Z790 platform. The CPUs will be going up against AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPU lineup which also launches in Fall 2022.

News Sources: Olrak , @slobodanboco