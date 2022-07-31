Intel Core i7-13700K Raptor Lake CPU Overclocked To 6 GHz Across All Raptor Cove Cores

An alleged video showcasing the Intel Core i7-13700K Raptor Lake CPU has popped up which shows an impressive 6 GHz overclock across all Raptor Cove cores. We just got the gaming benchmarks of the same chip a few hours ago and now we can look at what sort of capabilities will be on offer when it comes to overclocking.

Intel Raptor Lake Core i7-13700K 16 Core CPU Overclocked To 6 GHz Across All Raptor Cove Cores

The upcoming Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake lineup is going to be an optimization of 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs, featuring Raptor Cove cores with enhanced cache structuring, faster clocks, & also an increase to the number of Gracemont E-Cores. The CPUs have also been highlighted to offer some great overclocking capabilities and it looks like we have the first overclocking figures coming to us from Videocardz and Twitter users, @QXE87 & @esperonslaie.

Intel Core i7-13700K 16 Core Raptor Lake CPU Specs

The Intel Core i7-13700K CPU will be the fastest 13th Gen Core i7 chip on offer within the Raptor Lake CPU lineup. The chip features a total of 16 cores and 24 threads. This configuration is made possible with 8 P-Cores based on the Raptor Cove architecture and 8 E-Cores based on the Grace Mont core architecture. The CPU comes with 30 MB of L3 cache and 24 MB of L2 cache for a total combined 54 MB cache. The chip was running at a base clock of 3.4 GHz and a boost clock of 5.40 GHz. The all-core boost is rated at 5.3 GHz for the P-Cores while the E-Cores feature a base clock of 3.4 GHz and a boost clock of 4.3 GHz.

Core i7-13700K 8+8 (16/24) - 3.4 / 5.3 GHz - 54 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 244W (PL2)?

- 3.4 / 5.3 GHz - 54 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 244W (PL2)? Core i7-12700K 8+4 (12/20) - 3.6 / 5.0 GHz, 25 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 190W (PL2)

Intel Core i7-13700K 16 Core Raptor Lake CPU Overclocking

So there are a total of three benchmarks of the alleged Intel Core i7-13700K Raptor Lake CPU with overclocked frequencies. First and foremost, we have the chip running at 6 GHz on an MSI MEG Z690I Unify motherboard. This overclocking demonstration had just the 8 Raptor Cove P-Cores enabled and clocked at 6.0 GHz with a voltage supply of 1.421V.

Intel Core i7-13700K Raptor Lake CPU allegedly overclocked to 6 GHz on all 8 Raptor Cove cores. (Image Credits: Videocardz)

The CPU temperatures should be disregarded since the PC is in the idle state so we can't say what the maximum temps or power input was when running the CPU-z benchmark. What we do know is that the chip scored 983.3 points in single-core and 7814.7 points in multi-core tests.

Intel Core i7-13700K Raptor Lake CPU allegedly overclocked to 5.8 GHz on all 8 Raptor Cove cores. (Image Credits: Videocardz)

The second benchmark is with the whole 8 P-Core and 8 E-Cores enabled. We can see that the P-Cores are clocked at 5.8 GHz and the E-Cores are clocked at 3.7 GHz. The voltage was maintained much higher at 1.501V but it should be pointed that the user wasn't running this under LN2 and a high-end liquid cooler was being used. With this overclock, the Intel Core i7-13700K Raptor Lake 16-core chip scored 947 points in single-core and 12896 points in multi-core tests.

Intel Raptor Lake CPU Benchmarks (CPU-z Single-Core) ST 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 Core i7-13700K @ 6.0 GHz Core i7-13700K @ 5.8 GHz Core i9-13900K (DDR5 QS) Core i7-13700K (DDR5 QS) Core i7-13700K (DDR4 QS) Core i9-13900K (DDR4 QS) Core i5-13600K (DDR5 QS) Core i5-13600K (DDR4 QS) Core i9-12900K Core i7-12700K Core i5-12600K Ryzen 9 5950X Ryzen 9 5900X Ryzen 7 5800X Ryzen 5 5600X

Intel Raptor Lake CPU Benchmarks (CPU-z Multi-Core) MT 0 4000 8000 12000 16000 20000 24000 0 4000 8000 12000 16000 20000 24000 Core i9-13900K (DDR4 QS) Core i7-13700K @ 5.8 GHz Core i9-13900K (DDR5 QS) Core i7-13700K (DDR5 QS) Core i7-13700K (DDR4 QS) Ryzen 9 5950X Core i9-12900K Core i5-13600K (DDR5 QS) Core i5-13600K (DDR4 QS) Core i7-12700K Ryzen 9 5900X Core i7-13700K 8 P-Core @ 6 GHz Core i5-12600K Ryzen 7 5800X Ryzen 5 5600X

What is really interesting here is that even with a lower 3.70 GHz clock speeds, the E-Cores are responsible for 40% of the performance. This is why we have seen such a big performance uplift in multithreaded workloads for the leaked Raptor Lake CPUs.

Intel Core i7-13700K 8 P-Cores @ 6.0 GHz / No E-Cores - 7817.4

7817.4 Intel Core i7-13700K 8 P-Cores & 5.8 GHz / 8 E-Cores @ 3.7 GHz - 12896 Points

Lastly, we have the chip running at 5.9 GHz across all P-Cores and here, we can actually see the power and temperatures that the chip produced. With a voltage supply of 1.447V, the CPU was maxing out at 86C with a power consumption of 238W (CPU Package Power). Now I was expecting the temperatures and power figures to be much higher but we should remember that these are just the 8 P-Cores that are active. Enabling the E-Cores should result in even higher power draw & temps for the chip.

The Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs including the flagship Core i9-13900K is expected to launch in October on the Z790 platform. The CPUs will be going up against AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPU lineup which also launches in Fall 2022.