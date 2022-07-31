Menu
Company

Intel Core i7-13700K Raptor Lake CPU Overclocked To 6 GHz Across All Raptor Cove Cores

Hassan Mujtaba
Jul 31, 2022
Alleged Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU-Z Shows Up To 68 MB Cache: Higher Clocks & Increased Cache Designed To Tackle AMD's Raphael 'Zen 4' CPUs

An alleged video showcasing the Intel Core i7-13700K Raptor Lake CPU has popped up which shows an impressive 6 GHz overclock across all Raptor Cove cores. We just got the gaming benchmarks of the same chip a few hours ago and now we can look at what sort of capabilities will be on offer when it comes to overclocking.

Intel Raptor Lake Core i7-13700K 16 Core CPU Overclocked To 6 GHz Across All Raptor Cove Cores

The upcoming Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake lineup is going to be an optimization of 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs, featuring Raptor Cove cores with enhanced cache structuring, faster clocks, & also an increase to the number of Gracemont E-Cores. The CPUs have also been highlighted to offer some great overclocking capabilities and it looks like we have the first overclocking figures coming to us from Videocardz and Twitter users, @QXE87 & @esperonslaie.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Intel Core i7-13700K & Core i5-13600K Raptor Lake CPUs Gaming Benchmarks Leaked, Up To 14% Faster Versus Alder Lake

Intel Core i7-13700K 16 Core Raptor Lake CPU Specs

The Intel Core i7-13700K CPU will be the fastest 13th Gen Core i7 chip on offer within the Raptor Lake CPU lineup. The chip features a total of 16 cores and 24 threads. This configuration is made possible with 8 P-Cores based on the Raptor Cove architecture and 8 E-Cores based on the Grace Mont core architecture. The CPU comes with 30 MB of L3 cache and 24 MB of L2 cache for a total combined 54 MB cache. The chip was running at a base clock of 3.4 GHz and a boost clock of 5.40 GHz. The all-core boost is rated at 5.3 GHz for the P-Cores while the E-Cores feature a base clock of 3.4 GHz and a boost clock of 4.3 GHz.

  • Core i7-13700K 8+8 (16/24) - 3.4 / 5.3 GHz - 54 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 244W (PL2)?
  • Core i7-12700K 8+4 (12/20) - 3.6 / 5.0 GHz, 25 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 190W (PL2)

Intel Core i7-13700K 16 Core Raptor Lake CPU Overclocking

So there are a total of three benchmarks of the alleged Intel Core i7-13700K Raptor Lake CPU with overclocked frequencies. First and foremost, we have the chip running at 6 GHz on an MSI MEG Z690I Unify motherboard. This overclocking demonstration had just the 8 Raptor Cove P-Cores enabled and clocked at 6.0 GHz with a voltage supply of 1.421V.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
MSI & ASUS Amongst 1st-Wave Global OEMs To Offer Intel Arc A380 & A310-Powered Gaming PCs
Intel Core i7-13700K Raptor Lake CPU allegedly overclocked to 6 GHz on all 8 Raptor Cove cores. (Image Credits: Videocardz)
Intel Core i7-13700K Raptor Lake CPU allegedly overclocked to 6 GHz on all 8 Raptor Cove cores. (Image Credits: Videocardz)

The CPU temperatures should be disregarded since the PC is in the idle state so we can't say what the maximum temps or power input was when running the CPU-z benchmark. What we do know is that the chip scored 983.3 points in single-core and 7814.7 points in multi-core tests.

Intel Core i7-13700K Raptor Lake CPU allegedly overclocked to 5.8 GHz on all 8 Raptor Cove cores. (Image Credits: Videocardz)
Intel Core i7-13700K Raptor Lake CPU allegedly overclocked to 5.8 GHz on all 8 Raptor Cove cores. (Image Credits: Videocardz)

The second benchmark is with the whole 8 P-Core and 8 E-Cores enabled. We can see that the P-Cores are clocked at 5.8 GHz and the E-Cores are clocked at 3.7 GHz. The voltage was maintained much higher at 1.501V but it should be pointed that the user wasn't running this under LN2 and a high-end liquid cooler was being used. With this overclock, the Intel Core i7-13700K Raptor Lake 16-core chip scored 947 points in single-core and 12896 points in multi-core tests.

Intel Raptor Lake CPU Benchmarks (CPU-z Single-Core)
ST
0
200
400
600
800
1000
1200
0
200
400
600
800
1000
1200
Core i7-13700K @ 6.0 GHz
Core i7-13700K @ 5.8 GHz
Core i9-13900K (DDR5 QS)
Core i7-13700K (DDR5 QS)
Core i7-13700K (DDR4 QS)
Core i9-13900K (DDR4 QS)
Core i5-13600K (DDR5 QS)
Core i5-13600K (DDR4 QS)
Core i9-12900K
Core i7-12700K
Core i5-12600K
Ryzen 9 5950X
Ryzen 9 5900X
Ryzen 7 5800X
Ryzen 5 5600X
Intel Raptor Lake CPU Benchmarks (CPU-z Multi-Core)
MT
0
4000
8000
12000
16000
20000
24000
0
4000
8000
12000
16000
20000
24000
Core i9-13900K (DDR4 QS)
Core i7-13700K @ 5.8 GHz
Core i9-13900K (DDR5 QS)
Core i7-13700K (DDR5 QS)
Core i7-13700K (DDR4 QS)
Ryzen 9 5950X
Core i9-12900K
Core i5-13600K (DDR5 QS)
Core i5-13600K (DDR4 QS)
Core i7-12700K
Ryzen 9 5900X
Core i7-13700K 8 P-Core @ 6 GHz
Core i5-12600K
Ryzen 7 5800X
Ryzen 5 5600X

What is really interesting here is that even with a lower 3.70 GHz clock speeds, the E-Cores are responsible for 40% of the performance. This is why we have seen such a big performance uplift in multithreaded workloads for the leaked Raptor Lake CPUs.

  • Intel Core i7-13700K 8 P-Cores @ 6.0 GHz / No E-Cores - 7817.4
  • Intel Core i7-13700K 8 P-Cores & 5.8 GHz / 8 E-Cores @ 3.7 GHz - 12896 Points

Lastly, we have the chip running at 5.9 GHz across all P-Cores and here, we can actually see the power and temperatures that the chip produced. With a voltage supply of 1.447V, the CPU was maxing out at 86C with a power consumption of 238W (CPU Package Power). Now I was expecting the temperatures and power figures to be much higher but we should remember that these are just the 8 P-Cores that are active. Enabling the E-Cores should result in even higher power draw & temps for the chip.

2022-07-31_23-04-39
2022-07-31_23-04-53
2022-07-31_23-05-13
2 of 9

The Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs including the flagship Core i9-13900K is expected to launch in October on the Z790 platform. The CPUs will be going up against AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPU lineup which also launches in Fall 2022.

Products mentioned in this post

Ryzen 9 5900x

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
Filter videos by
Order