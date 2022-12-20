Intel Core i9-13900HX Raptor Lake-HX Laptop CPU Is Faster Than AMD Ryzen 9 7900X & Intel Core i9-12900K

New benchmarks of Intel's Core i9-13900HX Raptor Lake-HX CPU have leaked which show the laptop chip besting top desktop processors.
Intel Core i9-13900HX 'Raptor Lake-HX' Outclasses Ryzen 9 7900X & Core i9-12900K In Leaked Benchmarks
The Intel Raptor Lake-HX CPU lineup will be unveiled at CES 2023 and will be featured on high-end gaming laptops with insane specifications. These CPUs will be the ultimate laptop solution and are designed to compete against AMD's Dragon Range portfolio which is also going to be unveiled the same week. Now we have already seen benchmarks of the Core i9-13900HX leak out on the Razer Blade 18 laptop but this new one is slightly faster when it comes to multi-threaded performance & outclasses Intel and AMD's recent desktop-class chips.
Coming to the specifications, the Intel Core i9-13900HX will be part of the Raptor Lake-HX Laptop CPU lineup and will utilize the 10nm ESF process node. The CPU will boast 24 cores and 32 threads, making it the highest core count chip from Intel on the laptop segment and even more cores than what AMD will offer within its Dragon Range lineup (up to 16 cores / 32 threads). The CPU will get a base clock of 3.9 GHz and boost up to 5.4 GHz with a PL1 TDP of 55W (100W+ PL2). The CPU will get the same 36 MB of L3 cache and house a GT2-tier iGPU with 32 EUs.
In terms of performance, the Intel Core i9-13900HX 'Raptor Lake-HX' Laptop CPU scores 2039 in the single-core tests and 20943 in the multi-threaded tests. This makes it the fastest laptop chip that's ever made. Following are comparisons with other top-of-the-lineup laptop CPUs:
We also have benchmark comparisons of the same chip against the desktop CPUs from AMD & Intel and well, the Core i9-13900HX does end up faster than the Core i9-12900K in single-thread tests but in multi-thread tests, the Core i9-13900HX outperforms the Core i7-13700K, the Core i9-12900KS and the Ryzen 9 7900X. The CPU is also just 14% slower than the Ryzen 9 7950X which is running at a much higher 230W PPT limit. Compared to the Apple M2 Max leaked benchmarks, the Core i9-13900HX offers 44% higher performance.
This is a very strong performance showcase of Intel's upcoming Raptor Lake-HX CPUs and this isn't even the fastest chip in the pack. We reported a few days ago that the Core i9-13980HX will be the fastest part in the 13th Gen Laptop lineup so that will offer even higher performance. Now having such powerful chips within a laptop would mean a lot less battery time and lots of heat.
The whole point of such designs is to be a desktop replacement that is portable and easy to carry around. These laptops will need to be plugged into the power adapter all the time but at least you won't have to move your entire PC from place to place.
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Mobility CPU Lineup:
|CPU Name
|Process / Architecture
|Family
|Cores/Threads
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock
|GPU Cores
|TDP (PL1)
|Core i9-13980HX
|Intel 10 / Raptor Lake
|RPL-HX
|24 (8+16)
|TBD
|5.6 GHz
|32 EU
|55W
|Core i9-13900HX
|Intel 10 / Raptor Lake
|RPL-HX
|24 (8+16)
|3.9 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|32 EU
|55W
|Core i7-13700HX
|Intel 10 / Raptor Lake
|RPL-HX
|16 (8+8)
|3.7 GHz
|5.0 GHz
|32 EU
|55W
|Core i5-13650HX
|Intel 10 / Raptor Lake
|RPL-HX
|14 (6+8)
|3.6 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|32 EU
|55W
|Core i5-13500HX
|Intel 10 / Raptor Lake
|RPL-HX
|14 (6+8)
|3.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|32 EU
|55W
|Core i3-13450HX
|Intel 10 / Raptor Lake
|RPL-HX
|10 (6+4)
|3.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|32 EU
|55W
|Core i9-13900HK
|Intel 10 / Raptor Lake
|RPL-H
|14 (6+8)
|TBD
|5.4 GHz
|96 EUs
|45W
|Core i7-13700H
|Intel 10 / Raptor Lake
|RPL-H
|14 (6+8)
|TBD
|5.0 GHz
|96 EUs
|45W
|Core i7-13620H
|Intel 10 / Raptor Lake
|RPL-H
|10 (6+4)
|TBD
|4.9 GHz
|TBD
|45W
|Core i5-13500H
|Intel 10 / Raptor Lake
|RPL-H
|10 (6+4)
|TBD
|4.7 GHz
|TBD
|45W
|Core i5-13420H
|Intel 10 / Raptor Lake
|RPL-H
|8 (4+4)
|TBD
|4.6 GHz
|TBD
|45W
|Core i7-1370P
|Intel 10 / Raptor Lake
|RPL-P
|14/20
|1.9 GHz
|5.0 GHz
|TBD
|28W
