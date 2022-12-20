Intel Core i9-13900HX Raptor Lake-HX Laptop CPU Is Faster Than AMD Ryzen 9 7900X & Intel Core i9-12900K

New benchmarks of Intel's Core i9-13900HX Raptor Lake-HX CPU have leaked which show the laptop chip besting top desktop processors.

Intel Core i9-13900HX 'Raptor Lake-HX' Outclasses Ryzen 9 7900X & Core i9-12900K In Leaked Benchmarks

The Intel Raptor Lake-HX CPU lineup will be unveiled at CES 2023 and will be featured on high-end gaming laptops with insane specifications. These CPUs will be the ultimate laptop solution and are designed to compete against AMD's Dragon Range portfolio which is also going to be unveiled the same week. Now we have already seen benchmarks of the Core i9-13900HX leak out on the Razer Blade 18 laptop but this new one is slightly faster when it comes to multi-threaded performance & outclasses Intel and AMD's recent desktop-class chips.

Coming to the specifications, the Intel Core i9-13900HX will be part of the Raptor Lake-HX Laptop CPU lineup and will utilize the 10nm ESF process node. The CPU will boast 24 cores and 32 threads, making it the highest core count chip from Intel on the laptop segment and even more cores than what AMD will offer within its Dragon Range lineup (up to 16 cores / 32 threads). The CPU will get a base clock of 3.9 GHz and boost up to 5.4 GHz with a PL1 TDP of 55W (100W+ PL2). The CPU will get the same 36 MB of L3 cache and house a GT2-tier iGPU with 32 EUs.

In terms of performance, the Intel Core i9-13900HX 'Raptor Lake-HX' Laptop CPU scores 2039 in the single-core tests and 20943 in the multi-threaded tests. This makes it the fastest laptop chip that's ever made. Following are comparisons with other top-of-the-lineup laptop CPUs:

Intel Raptor Lake Laptop CPUs Geekbench Benchmark (Single-Core) Single-Core Score 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 Core i9-13900HX 2k Core i9-12900H 2k Core i9-12900HX 1.9k Core i9-13900HK 1.9k Core i9-12950HX 1.9k Core i7-12850HX 1.8k Core i7-13700H 1.8k Core i5-12600HX 1.6k Ryzen 9 6900HX 1.6k Core i9 11980HK 1.6k Ryzen 5980HX 1.5k Ryzen 9 5900HX 1.4k

Intel Raptor Lake Laptop CPUs Geekbench Benchmark (Multi-Core) Multi-Core Score 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 Core i9-13900HX 20.9k Core i9-12900HX 16k Core i9-12900H 14.5k Core i9-12950HX 13.7k Core i9-13900HK 12.4k Core i7-12850HX 12k Core i7-13700H 10.8k Ryzen 9 6900HX 10.2k Core i9 11980HK 9.1k Ryzen 5980HX 8.2k Core i5-12600HX 8k Ryzen 9 5900HX 7.6k

We also have benchmark comparisons of the same chip against the desktop CPUs from AMD & Intel and well, the Core i9-13900HX does end up faster than the Core i9-12900K in single-thread tests but in multi-thread tests, the Core i9-13900HX outperforms the Core i7-13700K, the Core i9-12900KS and the Ryzen 9 7900X. The CPU is also just 14% slower than the Ryzen 9 7950X which is running at a much higher 230W PPT limit. Compared to the Apple M2 Max leaked benchmarks, the Core i9-13900HX offers 44% higher performance.

Intel Core i9-13900KS Single-Thread CPU Benchmark (Geekbench 5) Single-Core 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 Core i9-13900KS 2.3k Core i9-13900K 2.2k Ryzen 9 7900X 2.2k Ryzen 9 7950X 2.2k Ryzen 7 7700X 2.2k Ryzen 5 7600X 2.2k Core i9-13900 2.1k Core i9-12900KS 2.1k Core i9-13900HX 2k Core i7-13700K 2k Core i5-13600K 1.9k Core i9-12900K 1.9k Core i7-12700K 1.9k M2 Max 1.9k M1 Max 1.8k Core i5-12600K 1.7k Ryzen 9 5950X 1.7k Ryzen 7 5800X 1.7k Ryzen 9 5900X 1.7k Ryzen 5 5600X 1.6k

Intel Core i9-13900KS Multi-Thread CPU Benchmark (Geekbench 5) Multi-Core 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 Core i9-13900KS 26.8k Core i9-13900K 24.3k Ryzen 9 7950X 24.4k Core i9-13900HX 20.9k Core i9-13900 20.1k Core i7-13700K 19.8k Core i9-12900KS 19k Core i9-12900K 17.3k Ryzen 9 5950X 16.5k Core i5-13600K 16.1k M2 Max 14.6k Core i7-12700K 14.1k Ryzen 9 5900X 14k M1 Max 12.3k Core i5-12600K 11.6k Ryzen 5 7600X 11.4k Ryzen 7 5800X 10.3k Ryzen 5 5600X 8.2k

This is a very strong performance showcase of Intel's upcoming Raptor Lake-HX CPUs and this isn't even the fastest chip in the pack. We reported a few days ago that the Core i9-13980HX will be the fastest part in the 13th Gen Laptop lineup so that will offer even higher performance. Now having such powerful chips within a laptop would mean a lot less battery time and lots of heat.

The whole point of such designs is to be a desktop replacement that is portable and easy to carry around. These laptops will need to be plugged into the power adapter all the time but at least you won't have to move your entire PC from place to place.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Mobility CPU Lineup:

CPU Name Process / Architecture Family Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock GPU Cores TDP (PL1) Core i9-13980HX Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-HX 24 (8+16) TBD 5.6 GHz 32 EU 55W Core i9-13900HX Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-HX 24 (8+16) 3.9 GHz 5.4 GHz 32 EU 55W Core i7-13700HX Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-HX 16 (8+8) 3.7 GHz 5.0 GHz 32 EU 55W Core i5-13650HX Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-HX 14 (6+8) 3.6 GHz 4.9 GHz 32 EU 55W Core i5-13500HX Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-HX 14 (6+8) 3.5 GHz 4.7 GHz 32 EU 55W Core i3-13450HX Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-HX 10 (6+4) 3.4 GHz 4.6 GHz 32 EU 55W Core i9-13900HK Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-H 14 (6+8) TBD 5.4 GHz 96 EUs 45W Core i7-13700H Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-H 14 (6+8) TBD 5.0 GHz 96 EUs 45W Core i7-13620H Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-H 10 (6+4) TBD 4.9 GHz TBD 45W Core i5-13500H Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-H 10 (6+4) TBD 4.7 GHz TBD 45W Core i5-13420H Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-H 8 (4+4) TBD 4.6 GHz TBD 45W Core i7-1370P Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-P 14/20 1.9 GHz 5.0 GHz TBD 28W

News Source: Benchleaks