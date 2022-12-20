Intel Core i9-13900HX Raptor Lake-HX Laptop CPU Is Faster Than AMD Ryzen 9 7900X & Intel Core i9-12900K

Hassan Mujtaba
New benchmarks of Intel's Core i9-13900HX Raptor Lake-HX CPU have leaked which show the laptop chip besting top desktop processors.

The Intel Raptor Lake-HX CPU lineup will be unveiled at CES 2023 and will be featured on high-end gaming laptops with insane specifications. These CPUs will be the ultimate laptop solution and are designed to compete against AMD's Dragon Range portfolio which is also going to be unveiled the same week. Now we have already seen benchmarks of the Core i9-13900HX leak out on the Razer Blade 18 laptop but this new one is slightly faster when it comes to multi-threaded performance & outclasses Intel and AMD's recent desktop-class chips.

Coming to the specifications, the Intel Core i9-13900HX will be part of the Raptor Lake-HX Laptop CPU lineup and will utilize the 10nm ESF process node. The CPU will boast 24 cores and 32 threads, making it the highest core count chip from Intel on the laptop segment and even more cores than what AMD will offer within its Dragon Range lineup (up to 16 cores / 32 threads). The CPU will get a base clock of 3.9 GHz and boost up to 5.4 GHz with a PL1 TDP of 55W (100W+ PL2). The CPU will get the same 36 MB of L3 cache and house a GT2-tier iGPU with 32 EUs.

Intel Core i9-13900HX Raptor Lake-HX Laptop CPU Is Faster Than AMD Ryzen 9 7900X & Intel Core i9-12900K 2

In terms of performance, the Intel Core i9-13900HX 'Raptor Lake-HX' Laptop CPU scores 2039 in the single-core tests and 20943 in the multi-threaded tests. This makes it the fastest laptop chip that's ever made. Following are comparisons with other top-of-the-lineup laptop CPUs:

Intel Raptor Lake Laptop CPUs Geekbench Benchmark (Single-Core)
Single-Core Score
0
500
1000
1500
2000
2500
3000
0
500
1000
1500
2000
2500
3000
Core i9-13900HX
2k
Core i9-12900H
2k
Core i9-12900HX
1.9k
Core i9-13900HK
1.9k
Core i9-12950HX
1.9k
Core i7-12850HX
1.8k
Core i7-13700H
1.8k
Core i5-12600HX
1.6k
Ryzen 9 6900HX
1.6k
Core i9 11980HK
1.6k
Ryzen 5980HX
1.5k
Ryzen 9 5900HX
1.4k
Intel Raptor Lake Laptop CPUs Geekbench Benchmark (Multi-Core)
Multi-Core Score
0
5000
10000
15000
20000
25000
30000
0
5000
10000
15000
20000
25000
30000
Core i9-13900HX
20.9k
Core i9-12900HX
16k
Core i9-12900H
14.5k
Core i9-12950HX
13.7k
Core i9-13900HK
12.4k
Core i7-12850HX
12k
Core i7-13700H
10.8k
Ryzen 9 6900HX
10.2k
Core i9 11980HK
9.1k
Ryzen 5980HX
8.2k
Core i5-12600HX
8k
Ryzen 9 5900HX
7.6k

We also have benchmark comparisons of the same chip against the desktop CPUs from AMD & Intel and well, the Core i9-13900HX does end up faster than the Core i9-12900K in single-thread tests but in multi-thread tests, the Core i9-13900HX outperforms the Core i7-13700K, the Core i9-12900KS and the Ryzen 9 7900X. The CPU is also just 14% slower than the Ryzen 9 7950X which is running at a much higher 230W PPT limit. Compared to the Apple M2 Max leaked benchmarks, the Core i9-13900HX offers 44% higher performance.

Intel Core i9-13900KS Single-Thread CPU Benchmark (Geekbench 5)
Single-Core
0
500
1000
1500
2000
2500
3000
0
500
1000
1500
2000
2500
3000
Core i9-13900KS
2.3k
Core i9-13900K
2.2k
Ryzen 9 7900X
2.2k
Ryzen 9 7950X
2.2k
Ryzen 7 7700X
2.2k
Ryzen 5 7600X
2.2k
Core i9-13900
2.1k
Core i9-12900KS
2.1k
Core i9-13900HX
2k
Core i7-13700K
2k
Core i5-13600K
1.9k
Core i9-12900K
1.9k
Core i7-12700K
1.9k
M2 Max
1.9k
M1 Max
1.8k
Core i5-12600K
1.7k
Ryzen 9 5950X
1.7k
Ryzen 7 5800X
1.7k
Ryzen 9 5900X
1.7k
Ryzen 5 5600X
1.6k
Intel Core i9-13900KS Multi-Thread CPU Benchmark (Geekbench 5)
Multi-Core
0
5000
10000
15000
20000
25000
30000
0
5000
10000
15000
20000
25000
30000
Core i9-13900KS
26.8k
Core i9-13900K
24.3k
Ryzen 9 7950X
24.4k
Core i9-13900HX
20.9k
Core i9-13900
20.1k
Core i7-13700K
19.8k
Core i9-12900KS
19k
Core i9-12900K
17.3k
Ryzen 9 5950X
16.5k
Core i5-13600K
16.1k
M2 Max
14.6k
Core i7-12700K
14.1k
Ryzen 9 5900X
14k
M1 Max
12.3k
Core i5-12600K
11.6k
Ryzen 5 7600X
11.4k
Ryzen 7 5800X
10.3k
Ryzen 5 5600X
8.2k

This is a very strong performance showcase of Intel's upcoming Raptor Lake-HX CPUs and this isn't even the fastest chip in the pack. We reported a few days ago that the Core i9-13980HX will be the fastest part in the 13th Gen Laptop lineup so that will offer even higher performance. Now having such powerful chips within a laptop would mean a lot less battery time and lots of heat.

Intel Core i9-13980HX 'Raptor Lake-HX' CPU To Be The World's Fastest Laptop Chip With 24 Cores at 5.6 GHz 1

The whole point of such designs is to be a desktop replacement that is portable and easy to carry around. These laptops will need to be plugged into the power adapter all the time but at least you won't have to move your entire PC from place to place.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Mobility CPU Lineup:

CPU NameProcess / ArchitectureFamilyCores/ThreadsBase ClockBoost ClockGPU CoresTDP (PL1)
Core i9-13980HXIntel 10 / Raptor LakeRPL-HX24 (8+16)TBD5.6 GHz32 EU55W
Core i9-13900HXIntel 10 / Raptor LakeRPL-HX24 (8+16)3.9 GHz5.4 GHz32 EU55W
Core i7-13700HXIntel 10 / Raptor LakeRPL-HX16 (8+8)3.7 GHz5.0 GHz32 EU55W
Core i5-13650HXIntel 10 / Raptor LakeRPL-HX14 (6+8)3.6 GHz4.9 GHz32 EU55W
Core i5-13500HXIntel 10 / Raptor LakeRPL-HX14 (6+8)3.5 GHz4.7 GHz32 EU55W
Core i3-13450HXIntel 10 / Raptor LakeRPL-HX10 (6+4)3.4 GHz4.6 GHz32 EU55W
Core i9-13900HKIntel 10 / Raptor LakeRPL-H14 (6+8)TBD5.4 GHz96 EUs45W
Core i7-13700HIntel 10 / Raptor LakeRPL-H14 (6+8)TBD5.0 GHz96 EUs45W
Core i7-13620HIntel 10 / Raptor LakeRPL-H10 (6+4)TBD4.9 GHzTBD45W
Core i5-13500HIntel 10 / Raptor LakeRPL-H10 (6+4)TBD4.7 GHzTBD45W
Core i5-13420HIntel 10 / Raptor LakeRPL-H8 (4+4)TBD4.6 GHzTBD45W
Core i7-1370PIntel 10 / Raptor LakeRPL-P14/201.9 GHz5.0 GHzTBD28W

News Source: Benchleaks

Comments

 