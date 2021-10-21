Intel Core i9-12900K Overclocked To 5.3 GHz Across All Cores With 1.44V Voltage, Hits Insane 400W Power Consumption In AIDA64 Stress Test

Another overclocked benchmark for the Intel Core i9-12900K CPU has appeared which shows an even higher clock speed of 5.3 GHz across all cores yet again with insane amounts of CPU power requirements.

Intel's Core i9-12900K Overclocked To 5.3 GHz Across All Cores & Consumes Up To 400 Watts of Power

The Intel Core i9-12900K will be one of three unlocked chips that the blue team will introduce in November on the Z690 platform. It will be the fastest in the lineup and pitted directly against the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X. We have seen several benchmarks of the chip leak out previously but Bilibili content maker, Enthusiast Citizen, has leaked out yet another overclocked result of the chip, this time running at 5.3 GHz across all cores.

Intel Core i9-12900K CPU Specifications

Intel's Core i9-12900K Alder Lake-S CPU will rock 16 cores and 24 threads. That's arranged in 8 P-Core (with 16 threads) and 8 E-Core (with 8 threads). The CPU features 30 MB of L3 cache which is arranged in 3 MB per core partitions on the P-Core (Golden Cove) and 3 MB per cluster on the E-Core (Gracemont). That's 8 P-Cores for 24 MB from the P-Cores and 6 MB from the two clusters comprising 4 E-Cores each. There's also 1.25 MB of L2 cache for a total of 12.5 MB on the entire chip.

As for clock speeds, the Intel Core i9-12900K is expected to feature a P-Core base and boost clocks of 3.2 GHz / 5.3 GHz and E-Core base and boost clocks of 3.0 / 3.9 GHz. These boost clocks are for a single-core. The all-core boost frequencies are expected to be 5.0 GHz for the P-Core and 3.7 GHz for the E-Core.

Intel Core i9-12900K 5.2 GHz Overclocked Performance

The CPU was overclocked to 5.3 GHz across all 8 performance cores. Looking at the benchmarks reported within the CPU-z benchmark, the single-core score saw a 2% increase while the multi-threaded score saw a 1% increase over the 5.2 GHz overclock that leaked out earlier. Compared to Intel's stock Core i9-12900K configuration, the score is a 5% increase in single and 6% increase in multi-threaded performance.

Versus the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, the overclocked Intel Core i9-12900K at 5.3 GHz scored a 34% lead in single-core and a 4% lead in the multi-core test. The Ryzen 9 5950X offers 33% higher threads than the Alder Lake chip but the main thing to note is the power consumption.

The Intel Core i9-12900K CPU consumed an insane 400W of power in the AIDA64 AVX stress test at full load while running at 5.3 GHz (1.44V) and close to 300W in the standard SSE CPU-z test. It is also reported that the AIDA64 stress test only lasted for a minute before the system shuts itself off since the temperatures were out of control even when the radiator was submerged in ice to provide more cooling to the CPU.

The small cores were not touched so pushing them too might result in even higher power consumption though not as significant as the P-Cores. That's more than twice the power consumption over the rated PL1 TDP of 125W for the chip and will require an insane amount of cooling to tame this chip if you plan on overclocking it.

Heat dissipation limit! AVX Hurricane 400W! 12900K Pcore full core 5.3G, Ecore Auto 3.7G, Vcore voltage 1.44V. Even if the pure SSE CPU-Z test power consumption is close to 300W, the AIDA64 AVX can only last for one minute, even if the cold drain is soaked in ice water, it will still be overheated and shut down directly. via BiliBili

The same leaker has also reported that he has been able to get the chip running at 4.9 GHz all-core overclock at around 220W. This shows that there's a slight room for improvement in the voltages and power department.

Intel's Alder Lake Desktop CPUs will feature both DDR5 and DDR4 memory controllers and 600-series motherboards will also come with DDR5/DDR4 specific options. High-end motherboards will retain DDR5 while the more mainstream offerings will open up DDR4 support too. The Intel Alder Lake CPU lineup is expected to launch in November along with the respective Z690 platform and DDR5 memory kits.

News Source: HXL