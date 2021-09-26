Intel Core i9-12900K Flagship Shown Crushing The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X In CPU-Z Single-Thread Benchmark

The latest alleged benchmarks of Intel's Core i9-12900K Alder Lake flagship have leaked out and they show beating the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X once again in single-threaded tests.

Intel Core i9-12900K Alder Lake Crushes The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X Zen 3 CPU In Single-Thread Benchmark With 27% Lead

The Intel Core i9-12900K is going to be the flagship chip in the 12th Gen Alder Lake family. The CPU will feature a total of 16 cores and 24 threads with clock speeds of up to 5.30 GHz (TVB) and 30 MB of L3 cache. The chip will feature a TDP of 125W (PL1) and 228W (PL2). We have already got several benchmarks of the chip in various other tests which show it performing faster than both the Ryzen Threadripper and Ryzen 5000 CPUs but the latest benchmark entry is within CPU-z.

Intel Core i9-12900K Alder Lake CPU Benchmark Leaks Out, Allegedly Faster Than AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX 32 Core Chip In Cinebench

The benchmarks leaked by Bilibili allegedly feature the Intel Core i9-12900K & while we don't have any specifics about the test configuration, we can see that the CPU scores 825 points in single-core test. When compared to the existing flagship, the Core i9-11900K, this is a single-core performance increase of 21%, and compared to AMD's Ryzen 9 5950X, this is a single-core performance increase of 27%.

The Intel Alder Lake CPUs are aiming to deliver a 19% improvement in IPC so a 21% improvement over the Rocket Lake chips is pretty much in line considering there are other architectural uplifts in place too. We cannot say how valid these tests are but in all that we have seen so far, the i9-12900K is outperforming literally every chip by a 20-30% lead in single-core tests.

Intel Core i9-12900K Also Tested In SiSoftware Sandra Benchmark Suite

The developer of the SiSoftware Sandra benchmark suite also published the very first benchmarks of the Intel Core i9-12900K. Do note that these numbers aren't from a CPU that was tested by the dev but rather taken from benchmarks that were submitted by 3rd parties within the database on SiSoftware. We have already seen SiSoftware benchmark results for the Core i9-12900K before too.







In the tests, one could see the Intel Core i9-12900K chip lacking severely against its predecessor but also posting a huge increase in AVX2 performance despite not supporting AVX-512 like the Intel RKL (Rocket Lake) lineup. The SiSoftware benchmarks are non-conclusive so hence we just wanted to do a small mention of them in this post. Also, since the link on the above post is down, credits is given to Videocardz for sharing the benchmark results.

Specifications Intel Core i9-12900K 8C+8c/24T (ADL) Intel Core i9-11900K 8C/16T (RKL) AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12C/24T (Zen3) Intel Core i9-10900K 10C/20T (CML) Comments by Sisoftware Arch(itecture) Golden Cove + Gracemont / AlderLake Cypress Cove / RocketLake Zen3 / Vermeer Comet Lake The very latest arch Cores (CU) / Threads (SP) 8C+8c / 24T 8C / 16T 2M / 12C / 24T 10C / 20T 8 more LITTLE cores Rated Speed (GHz) 3.6 3.5 3.7 3.7 Base clock is a bit higher All/Single Turbo Speed (GHz)

5.0 – 5.3 big / 3.7 – 3.9 LIT 4.8 – 5.3 4.5 – 4.8 4.9 – 5.2 Turbo is a bit lower Power TDP/Turbo (W)

125 – 228 125 – 228 105 – 135 125 – 155 TDP is the same on paper. L1D / L1I Caches 8x 48kB/32kB + 8x 64kB/32kB

8x 48kB 12-way / 8x 32kB 8-way 12x 32kB 8-way / 12x 32kB 8-way 10x 32kB 8-way / 10x 32kB 8-way L1D is 50% larger. L2 Caches 8x 1.25MB + 2x 4MB (18MB)

8x 512kB 16-way (4MB) 12x 512kB 16-way (6MB) 10x 256kB 16-way (2.5MB) L2 has more than doubled per core L3 Caches 30MB 16-way 16MB 16-way 2x 16MB 16-way (32MB) 13.75MB 11-way L3 is almost 2x larger Microcode (Firmware) 090672-0F (early) 06A701-40 8F7100-1009 06A505-C8 Revisions just keep on coming. Special Instruction Sets

VNNI/256, SHA, VAES/256 AVX512, VNNI/512, SHA, VAES/512 AVX2/FMA, SHA AVX2/FMA Losing AVX512 SIMD Width / Units

256-bit 512-bit (1x FMA)

256-bit 256-bit Less wide SIMD units Price / RRP (USD)

? $539 $549 $499 Rumoured same price

The leaker didn't show the multi-core performance benchmark but he has hinted that it is also very strong compared to the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X. With this performance, the Intel Core i9-12900K could definitely tackle Intel's high-end AM4 chips and just might have enough juice to compete favorably against the Ryzen 3D chips that are expected to bring another 5-10% performance improvement. It looks like the CPU segment is back in action with both x86 rivals pitted against each other in a long-due and much-needed battle. If Alder Lake does turn out to be the success that Intel has long been waiting for, then their next focus should definitely be the return to the HEDT market.

News Source: Videocardz