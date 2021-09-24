Intel Core 12900K Flagship Demolishes AMD Threadripper And Ryzen CPUs In Cinebench Benchmarks

The hype train to Intel Alder Lake processors has entered the station and it is all aboard. Just two days ago, we posted that a leak had suggested Intel's Alder Lake flagship, the Intel Core i9 12900K would be faster than AMD's 32-core Threadripper CPUs and now a fresh posting from HXL seems to verify just that. That said since this is still technically a rumor - I would take it with a pinch of salt till we receive confirmation from a completely trusted source.

Intel Core i9 12900K 21% higher single-core score than AMD Zen 3 and 40% uplift over Comet Lake

Intel's ALder Lake processors are architecturally on the same process that they were designed for (unlike Rocket Lake that was backported) and will finally move Intel away from the 14nm process that has been here for pretty much eternity. Moving to Intel 10 will allow the company to harness power efficiency curves that are equivalent to sub 14nm processes at TSMC and make it a much fairer fight (architecture vs architecture as opposed to node advantage) when dealing with AMD CPUs.

TechPowerUP GPU-Z Software Supports Newer Graphics Cards and Gains LHR Detection

In the first result we can see that the Intel 12900K scores 81 CB points in Cinebench R20.

In the second benchmark, we can see that it scores 205 points. Thanks to Computerbase (via Videocardz) we can tell that this is easily the highest score of any x86 processor yet and shows that Intel is very much planning a comeback with its Alder Lake processors:

Intel Core i9-12900K Alder Lake CPU Benchmark Leaks Out, Allegedly Faster Than AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX 32 Core Chip In Cinebench

Videocardz (via Tum Apisak) was also able to find the processor in the Sisoft Sandra database, which means Intel is getting ready for a launch. The Intel CPU scores 1410 mpix in the score but VCZ speculates that this is likely due to only 8 cores being used in the BIG.smalll design of the Intel Alder Lake CPU:

Oh and in case you needed a recap, here is how the Intel Core i9 12900k allegedly performs in multicore scores:

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPU Specs "Rumored"