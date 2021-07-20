Intel Core i9-12900K ‘Alder Lake’ 16 Core Flagship CPU Up To 25% Faster Than AMD Ryzen 9 5950X ‘Zen 3’, Rumor Alleges

Alleged performance benchmarks of Intel's Core i9-12900K Alder Lake flagship CPU have leaked out and it looks like AMD's Ryzen 5000 chips are in for a massive beating. Benchmarks shared by OneRaichu show how well the CPU performs in the Cinebench R20 test making it easy for us to do a comparison between existing Intel and AMD CPUs.

Intel Core i9-12900K 16 Core Alder Lake CPU Benchmarks Leaked, Allegedly Knocks Out AMD's Fastest Ryzen 5000 'Vermeer' Chip

The Intel Core i9-12900K that was tested is allegedly a QS 'Qualifaction Sample' chip and hence, the performance stated here may not be final as there are certain firmware updates along with the OS-specific optimizations needed to get the full potential out of the Alder Lake's hybrid architecture. It looks like the performance was measured on a very early test setup which featured a liquid cooler though other specifications such as memory and motherboard haven't been mentioned. It is likely that this chip is part of the recent inventory that was sold in the back-channel market as reported here.

Core i9-12900K 16 Core / 24 Thread Desktop CPU Specifications

The Intel Core i9-12900K will be the flagship chip in the 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPU lineup. It will feature 8 Golden Cove cores and 8 Gracemont cores for a total of 16 cores (8+8) and 24 threads (16+8). The P-cores (Golden Cove) will operate at a maximum boost frequency of up to 5.3 GHz with 1-2 active cores and 5.0 GHz with all-cores active while the E-cores (Gracemont) will operate at 3.90 GHz across 1-4 cores and up to 3.7 GHz when all cores are loaded. The CPU will feature 30 MB of L3 cache and TDP values are maintained at 125W (PL1) and 228W (PL2).

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPU Specs "Rumored"

CPU Name P-Core Count E-Core Count Total Core / Thread P-Core Base / Boost (Max) P-Core Boost (All-Core) E-Core Base / Boost E-Core Boost (All-Core) Cache TDP Price Intel Core i9-12900K 8 8 16 / 24 TBA / 5.3 GHz 5.0 GHz (All Core) TBA / 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz (All Core) 30 MB 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-12700K 8 4 16 / 20 TBA / 5.0 GHz 4.7 GHz (All Core) TBA / 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz (All Core) 25 MB 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-12600K 6 4 12 / 16 TBA / 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz (All Core) TBA / 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz (All Core) 20 MB 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2) TBA

Core i9-12900K 16 Core / 24 Thread Desktop CPU Benchmarks

Coming to the benchmarks, the Intel Core i9-12900K 16 Core CPU scores more than 810 points in single-core and more than 11,600 points in the multi-core tests within Cinebench R20. This easily makes it the fastest mainstream desktop CPU as it beats the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X by 25% in single and 11% in multi-core tests. Once again, do note that this is early performance and final numbers might further improve.

12900KS QS Non-OC

In water cooler.

Cinebench R20.

ST: >810

MT: >11600 — Raichu (@OneRaichu) July 20, 2021

Following is the comparison chart:

While the Intel Alder Lake Desktop CPUs will be competing against AMD's Ryzen 5000 CPUs for a while, they are going to be challenged by the new Zen 3 Ryzen Desktop CPUs early next year that will adopt 3D V-Cache which on average improves performance in games by 15%. Now games & synthetic benchmarks like Cinebench work very differently so it looks like Intel may hold the CPU performance throne for a while until Zen 4 arrives in the form of Raphael by the end of 2022.

The Intel Alder Lake Desktop CPUs are expected to launch in Q4 2021 and will be the first mainstream consumer platform to utilize PCIe5.0 and DDR5 technologies along with a new hybrid architecture approach, something that Microsoft has optimized for its Windows 11 operating system.