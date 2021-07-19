Intel Core i9-12900K Alder Lake ‘QS’ 16 Core CPU Selling For $1250 US, B660 Motherboard For $1150 US In China

The first Intel Alder Lake Core i9-12900K Desktop CPU samples along with B660 motherboards are now being sold through back channels in China. As reported by Yuuki_AnS who is always on a hunt for unreleased chips and early engineering samples, the Intel Alder Lake Desktop CPUs being sold are in QS state though there's no way to tell if that's the case or not since no further information is provided.

Intel Core i9-12900K Alder Lake 16 Core Desktop CPU & B660 Motherboard 'Early Samples' Being Sold In China, Over $1000 US Pricing

According to the leaker, the two products that are being sold right now are very early engineering samples and while the seller states they are QS (Qualification Samples), other reports state that QS hasn't made it into production yet. Regardless, the Intel Core i9-12900K is being sold for a price of around 8100 CNY which converts to $1250 US while the B660 motherboard (no vendor or technical information mentioned) is stated to be priced at 7400 CNY or around $1150 US. Now both of these prices are nowhere close to the final MSRPs which will be much lower.

intel Core i9-12900k QS CPU

Today：8100（CNY）

「sold out, need to wait until next week」

---

B660 motherboard of a certain manufacturer：7400（CNY）

「sold out」

［Recent transaction price］ pic.twitter.com/LfG1HmDGHh — 结城安穗-YuuKi_AnS (@yuuki_ans) July 19, 2021

The leaker states that he didn't buy the Intel Core i9-12900K CPU nor the B660 motherboard due to two reasons. The first and the most obvious one is the high pricing and the second is that the seller is only selling chips to those who purchase the parts in bulk. There are around 1000 pieces that the seller has acquired (Core i9-12900K) so it's likely that we may see performance tests for these chips appear online but do note that there are several issues with early samples that we talked about in a previous post. Such samples always show up prior to the launch of a new lineup and consumers should avoid buying them unless they just want to test the chips and not put them in prolonged & standard usage.

Intel Core i9-12900K 16 Core / 24 Thread Desktop CPU

The Intel Core i9-12900K will be the flagship chip in the 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPU lineup. It will feature 8 Golden Cove cores and 8 Gracemont cores for a total of 16 cores (8+8) and 24 threads (16+8). The P-cores (Golden Cove) will operate at a maximum boost frequency of up to 5.3 GHz with 1-2 active cores and 5.0 GHz with all-cores active while the E-cores (Gracemont) will operate at 3.90 GHz across 1-4 cores and up to 3.7 GHz when all cores are loaded. The CPU will feature 30 MB of L3 cache and TDP values are maintained at 125W (PL1) and 228W (PL2).

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPU Specs "Rumored"

CPU Name P-Core Count E-Core Count Total Core / Thread P-Core Base / Boost (Max) P-Core Boost (All-Core) E-Core Base / Boost E-Core Boost (All-Core) Cache TDP Price Intel Core i9-12900K 8 8 16 / 24 TBA / 5.3 GHz 5.0 GHz (All Core) TBA / 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz (All Core) 30 MB 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-12700K 8 4 16 / 20 TBA / 5.0 GHz 4.7 GHz (All Core) TBA / 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz (All Core) 25 MB 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-12600K 6 4 12 / 16 TBA / 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz (All Core) TBA / 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz (All Core) 20 MB 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2) TBA

The Intel Alder Lake Desktop CPUs are expected to launch in Q4 2021 and will be the first mainstream consumer platform to utilize PCIe5.0 and DDR5 technologies along with a new hybrid architecture approach, something that Microsoft has optimized for its Windows 11 operating system.