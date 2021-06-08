Intel Core i9-11900KB Tiger Lake CPU Powers NUC 11 Extreme ‘Beast Canyon’ Compute Element, 8 Cores Up To 5.30 GHz

Intel's recently introduced 10nm Tiger Lake flagship, the Core i9-11900KB, is heading to the NUC 11 Extreme 'Beast Canyon'. The NUC 11 Extreme was pictured along with its Compute Element add-in card which is powered by the brand new Tiger Lake processor.

Intel Core i9-11900KB 10nm Tiger Lake CPU Powers The NUC 11 Extreme 'Beast Canyon' With 8 Cores at Up To 5.3 GHz

The NUC 11 Extreme was spotted over at KoolShare by HXL. The picture shows the 8 Liter chassis which comes with the brand new Compute Element. The Compute Element is an add-in card that houses the CPU, PCH, and VRMs and features an active cooling solution in a dual-slot form factor. It's very much like a standard graphics card expect it houses a CPU. The CPU is provided power in the form of a single 8-pin connector.

Intel has stated during its Computex 2021 presentation that the NUC 11 Extreme 'Beast Canyon' will feature 11th Gen Core i9, Core i7, and Core i5 H-series processors. However, it looks like the company also plans to launch its flagship NUCs with Tiger Lake KB series chips. This will also be Intel's first NUC to support full-length discrete graphics from AMD, NVIDIA, & also Intel's own Xe-HPG graphics cards when they launch later this year.

You can see in the picture that the NUC 11 Extreme 'Beast Canyon' has a full-length PCIe Gen 4.0 x16 slot with a dual-slot height for discrete graphics. There's also a PCIe 4.0 x4 slot for additional AICs. Other than that, we can see a right-angled 24-pin ATX connector on the motherboard. The specifications of Intel's Core i9-11900KB Tiger Lake 11th Gen CPU is mentioned below:

Intel Core i9-11900KB 10nm Tiger Lake Desktop CPU

As the fastest Intel Tiger Lake B-Series offering, the Core i9-11900KB rocks 8 cores and 16 threads. It has a base clock of 3.30 GHz and a boost clock of up to 5.30 GHz (Velocity Boost). The CPU carries 24 MB of total cache and a TDP of 65W (PL1). The CPU features a BGA1787 package & pricing is not mentioned but will be based on the specific designs in which this chip features inside. One thing to notice is that the standard boost speeds are slightly slower compared to the Rocket Lake parts due to a more mature 14nm process node.

Intel 10nm Tiger Lake B-Series 11th Gen Desktop CPUs:

CPU Name CPU Family Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (1-Core) Boost Clock (All-Core) Cache Graphics TDP (PL1) TDP (PL2) Price Core i9-11900KB 10nm Tiger Lake 8 / 16 3.30 GHz 4.90 GHz (TB 3.0)

5.30 GHz (Velocity) TBC 24 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W TBC TBC Core i9-11900K(F) 14nm Rocket Lake 8 / 16 3.50 GHz 5.30 GHz 4.80 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W 251W $539 US (K)

$513 US (KF) Core i7-11700B 10nm Tiger Lake 8 / 16 3.20 GHz 4.80 GHz (TB 3.0)

5.30 GHz (Velocity) TBC 24 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W TBC TBC Core i7-11700K(F) 14nm Rocket Lake 8 / 16 3.60 GHz 5.00 GHz 4.60 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W 251W $399 US (K)

$374 US (F) Core i5-11500B 10nm Tiger Lake 6 /12 3.30 GHz 4.60 GHz (TB 3.0)

5.30 GHz (Velocity) TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W TBC TBC Core i5-11500 14nm Rocket Lake 6 /12 2.70 GHz 4.60 GHz 4.20 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W 154W $192 US Core i3-11100B 10nm Tiger Lake 4/8 3.60 GHz 4.40 GHz (TB 3.0)

5.30 GHz (Velocity) TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 16 EU (128 Cores) 65W TBC TBC

All 10nm Tiger Lake B-Series Desktop CPUs feature support for up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 memory and feature Iris Xe onboard graphics. You can pretty much expect all the modern features of Tiger Lake onboard these chips and we look forward to the designs that come up with these, especially the SFF stuff which will include next-gen NUCs.