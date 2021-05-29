Intel 10nm Tiger Lake CPUs Arrive on 11th Gen Desktop Platforms, B-Series Chips With Willow Cove Cores & 65W TDPs

Intel has quietly launched four brand new 10nm Tiger Lake CPUs that are aimed at desktop PC platforms. These are the new 11th Gen Tiger Lake B-Series SKUs that are designed for both, the small form factor and enthusiast gaming PCs.

There are four chips that Intel has listed and all of them are part of the 11th Gen Core family. Intel now has two different desktop lineups as a part of its 11th Gen family, the 14nm Rocket Lake and the 10nm Tiger Lake but there's one crucial difference. The Intel Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs come with support on the LGA 1200 socket whereas the Tiger Lake CPUs come in BGA form factor which means they cannot be upgraded.

The Tiger Lake 11th Gen Desktop CPUs are based on the 10nm SuperFin architecture and feature Willow Cove cores that are slightly better, architecturally, compared to Cypress Cove cores on the Rocket Lake chips. With that said, let's take a look at the specifications of these offerings.

Intel Core i9-11900KB 10nm Tiger Lake Desktop CPU

As the fastest Intel Tiger Lake B-Series offering, the Core i9-11900KB rocks 8 cores and 16 threads. It has a base clock of 3.30 GHz and a boost clock of up to 5.30 GHz (Velocity Boost). The CPU carries 24 MB of total cache and a TDP of 65W (PL1). The CPU features a BGA1787 package & pricing is not mentioned but will be based on the specific designs in which this chip features inside. One thing to notice is that the standard boost speeds are slightly slower compared to the Rocket Lake parts due to a more mature 14nm process node.

Intel Core i7-11700B 10nm Tiger Lake Desktop CPU

The Core i7-11700B also packs 8 cores and 16 threads but tones down on the clock speeds which are configured at 3.20 GHz base and 5.30 GHz boost (Velocity). The chip also features 24 MB of full cache and has a TDP rating of 65W (PL1).

Intel Core i5-11500B 10nm Tiger Lake Desktop CPU

The Core i5-11500B is a 6 core and 12 thread part which should be similar to the Core i5-11500 in terms of performance. The clock speeds are maintained at a 3.30 GHz base & 5.30 GHz boost which puts it ahead of the Rocket Lake Core i5 parts since they lack Velocity Boost on anything lower than the i9 series. The chip features 12 MB of total cache and TDP is maintained at 65W.

Intel Core i3-11100B 10nm Tiger Lake Desktop CPU

Lastly, we have the Core i3-11100B which is a surprising entry since the Rocket Lake Desktop CPU lineup doesn't have any Core i3 variant nor a quad-core SKU. The chip packs 4 cores and 8 threads. Clocks are maintained at a 3.60 GHz base and up to 5.30 GHz with a velocity boost. The CPU carries 12 MB of total cache and a TDP of 65W.

Intel 10nm Tiger Lake B-Series 11th Gen Desktop CPUs:

CPU Name CPU Family Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (1-Core) Boost Clock (All-Core) Cache Graphics TDP (PL1) TDP (PL2) Price Core i9-11900KB 10nm Tiger Lake 8 / 16 3.30 GHz 4.90 GHz (TB 3.0)

5.30 GHz (Velocity) TBC 24 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W TBC TBC Core i9-11900K(F) 14nm Rocket Lake 8 / 16 3.50 GHz 5.30 GHz 4.80 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W 251W $539 US (K)

$513 US (KF) Core i7-11700B 10nm Tiger Lake 8 / 16 3.20 GHz 4.80 GHz (TB 3.0)

5.30 GHz (Velocity) TBC 24 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W TBC TBC Core i7-11700K(F) 14nm Rocket Lake 8 / 16 3.60 GHz 5.00 GHz 4.60 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W 251W $399 US (K)

$374 US (F) Core i5-11500B 10nm Tiger Lake 6 /12 3.30 GHz 4.60 GHz (TB 3.0)

5.30 GHz (Velocity) TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W TBC TBC Core i5-11500 14nm Rocket Lake 6 /12 2.70 GHz 4.60 GHz 4.20 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W 154W $192 US Core i3-11100B 10nm Tiger Lake 4/8 3.60 GHz 4.40 GHz (TB 3.0)

5.30 GHz (Velocity) TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 16 EU (128 Cores) 65W TBC TBC

All 10nm Tiger Lake B-Series Desktop CPUs feature support for up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 memory and feature Iris Xe onboard graphics. You can pretty much expect all the modern features of Tiger Lake onboard these chips and we look forward to the designs that come up with these, especially the SFF stuff which will include next-gen NUCs.