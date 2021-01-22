Two new benchmarks of Intel's Core i9-11900K and Core i7-11700K 8 Core Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs have leaked out. The benchmarks were spotted within Geekbench 5 and once again show massive performance gains when it comes to single-threaded performance.

Intel Core i9-11900K & Core i7-11700K 8 Core Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs Benchmarked - Flagship On Par With Core i9-10900K When Overclocked To 5.2 GHz In Multi-Threaded Tests

The leaked benchmarks were spotted by Twitter fellows, Leakbench & TUM_APISAK. Both entries are from today with the Intel Core i9-11900K running on a Gigabyte Z490 AORUS Master board & the Core i7-11700K running on the Colorful Z590M Gaming PRO motherboard.

Intel Core i9-11900K 8 Core & 16 Thread Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Specifications

The Intel Core i9-11900K will be the flagship 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU. The chip is going to feature 8 cores and 16 threads. This will result in 16 MB of L3 cache (2 MB per core) and 4 MB of L2 cache (512 KB per core). In terms of clocks, the CPU runs at base frequencies of 3.5 GHz but as for boost, the CPU will feature a maximum boost clock of 5.2 GHz (1-core) while the all-core boost frequency will be maintained at 4.8 GHz.

The chip will also feature Thermal Velocity Boost which should deliver a 100 MHz jump in the max clock frequency. This should lead to a single-core boost clock of 5.3 GHz making it the first CPU to ever hit such a high frequency out of the box. However, do remember that regardless of using the Cypress Cove cores, the Core i9-11900K will feature lower cores and threads than the Intel Core i9-10900K. This is partially due to the backporting of Cypress Cove on the refined 14nm process node. The CPU is said to feature a 1st stage power limit of 125W which is standard for a flagship Intel SKU and the 2nd stage power limit or PL2 is rated at 250W.

Intel Core i7-11700K 8 Core & 16 Thread Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Specifications

Coming to the specifications for the Core i7-11700K, we see that the chip features the same core configuration as the Core i9-11900K but comes with reduced clock speeds. The chip is said to feature a base clock of 3.60 GHz boost clock of 5.0 GHz on a single & 4.6 GHz across all of its 8 cores. The CPU will even carry the same amount of cache so nothing has changed but the main difference should come from the clocks and power limits. This lower-binned chip will sit at around 225-250W (PL2) limit while the PL1 limit will be standard at 125W.

It will be interesting to see how Rocket Lake CPUs overclock since the minute difference between the Core i9 and Core i7 chips can be overcome by a small overclock. As for pricing, the Core i7 will also be cheaper than the Core i9 variant but we don't know yet how Intel will price its 8 core Rocket Lake-S Desktop CPUs yet.

Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Lineup Specs (Preliminary):

CPU Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (1-Core) Boost Clock (All-Core) Cache Graphics TDP (PL1) Core i9-11900K 8 / 16 3.50 GHz 5.30 GHz 4.80 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i9-11900 8 / 16 1.80 GHz 4.50 GHz 4.00 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i9-11900T 8 / 16 TBC TBC TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i7-11700K 8 / 16 3.60 GHz 5.00 GHz 4.60 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i7-11700 8 / 16 2.50 GHz 4.90 GHz TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i7-11700T 8 / 16 TBC TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11600K 6 /12 TBC 4.90 GHz 4.60 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i5-11600 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i5-11600T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11500 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i5-11500T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11400 6 /12 2.60 GHz 4.400 GHz 4.20 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores) 65W Core i5-11400T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores) 35W

Intel Core i9-11900K & Core i7-11700K Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Benchmarks

Coming to the benchmarks, the Intel Core i9-11900K is obviously going to lead in single-core tests due to its 5.3 GHz overclock. The chip scored 1892 points in single-core and 10934 points in multi-core tests. The Core i7-11700K scored 1551 points in single-core and 8849 points in the multi-core tests. While both chips are faster than their Comet Lake predecessors, the Core i9-11900K could only manage a 13% lead in single-core and a 5% lead in multi-core performance compared to the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (Default) despite it running at much higher clock speeds.

As we reported, the Intel Rocket Lake CPUs will be shipping months after the 500-series boards that will be available on 11th January. The CPUs are expected to be announced at CES 2021 but a hard launch isn't planned till March-April.