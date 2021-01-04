Intel Core i7-11700K Rocket Lake 8 Core CPU Benchmarks Leak Out Again in Geekbench, 5.0 GHz Clocks & Up To 25% Faster Than Core i7-10700K

Intel's Core i7-11700K Rocket Lake CPU has made a second appearance in the Geekbench database and benchmarked on the Z490 platform. The leaked benchmark was spotted by TUM_APISAK & the results show a significant double-digit gain over its predecessor in both single and multi-core tests.

Intel Core i7-11700K 8 Core Rocket Lake CPU Benchmarks Leak Out Again, Double-Digit Performance Gains Over Comet Lake

The Intel Core i7 lineup is directly positioned against the Ryzen 7 lineup however, it looks like the same would be the case for the Core i9 lineup this generation since both tiers will end up with 8 cores and 16 threads while AMD can maximize its core count up to 16 cores on its Ryzen 9 family.

Intel has been reported to feature some massive price adjustments to match the Core i9-11900K against the Ryzen 9 5900X and the Core i7-11700K against the Ryzen 7 5800X. The Ryzen 9 5950X will remain in the ultimate enthusiast CPU category but the new cypress cove cores will offer better single-threaded performance vs AMD's Zen 3 core architecture so the battle is going to be really interesting in 2021.

Intel Core i7-11700K 8 Core & 16 Thread Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Specifications

Coming to the specifications, we see that Intel won't be segmenting the core/thread count on a tier below Core i9. The Core i7-11700K features the same core configuration as the Core i9-11900K but comes with reduced clock speeds. The chip is said to feature a base clock of 3.60 GHz boost clock of 5.0 GHz on a single & 4.6 GHz across all of its 8 cores. The CPU will even carry the same amount of cache so nothing has changed but the main difference should come from the clocks and power limits. This lower-binned chip will sit at around 225-250W (PL2) limit while the PL1 limit will be standard at 125W.

It will be interesting to see how Rocket Lake CPUs overclock since the minute difference between the Core i9 and Core i7 chips can be overcome by a small overclock. As for pricing, the Core i7 will also be cheaper than the Core i9 variant but we don't know yet how Intel will price its 8 core Rocket Lake-S Desktop CPUs yet.

Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Lineup Specs (Preliminary):

CPU Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (1-Core) Boost Clock (All-Core) Cache Graphics TDP (PL1) Core i9-11900K 8 / 16 3.50 GHz 5.30 GHz 4.80 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i9-11900 8 / 16 1.80 GHz 4.50 GHz 4.00 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i9-11900T 8 / 16 TBC TBC TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i7-11700K 8 / 16 3.60 GHz 5.00 GHz 4.60 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i7-11700 8 / 16 2.50 GHz 4.90 GHz TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i7-11700T 8 / 16 TBC TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11600K 6 /12 TBC 4.90 GHz 4.60 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i5-11600 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i5-11600T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11500 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i5-11500T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11400 6 /12 2.60 GHz 4.400 GHz 4.20 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores) 65W Core i5-11400T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores) 35W

Intel Core i7-11700K 8 Core & 16 Thread Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Performance Benchmarks

Since the Intel Core i7-11700K was tested within the Geekbench 4 benchmark, the results will be a little bit different than what we have seen in the leaked Geekbench 5 results. The CPU scores 7857 points in single-core and 42011 points in multi-core benchmarks. For comparison, the Intel Core i7-10700K scores around 6200 points in single-core and 35,000 points in multi-core tests. This shows a 25% single-core and 20% multi-core performance improvement for the 11th Gen Core i7 chip and that is quite impressive.

Surely, we can also use other CPUs including AMD's Ryzen 5000 & Ryzen 3000 CPUs for comparison with this result but considering that Geekbench 4 is an older benchmark, we will just have to do for now with the Comet Lake-S results. The Intel Core i7-11700K shows good leverage in overall CPU performance versus Comet Lake-S and it also looks quite competitive versus the AMD lineup but in this particular benchmark, the AVX-512 instruction set is utilized so it's not a perfect comparison for Intel vs AMD chips. Also, AVX-512 instructions, when utilized, makes Intel CPUs run hotter and draw more power than their default configuration.

With that said, the Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake lineup is getting announced in a few weeks so stay tuned for more official data by Intel themselves.