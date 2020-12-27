Intel's Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs which include the Core i9-11900, Core i7-11700 & Core i7-11700K have leaked out once again over at Bilibili (via Harukaze5719). The 11th Gen chips are still ES units but come with much higher clock speeds since they are in the second ES2 variation compared to the ES1 variants we saw earlier.

Intel Core i9-11900, Core i7-11700 7 Core i7-11700K 8 Core Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs Leak Out Again

All three chips are part of the 11th Generation Rocket Lake Desktop CPU family & will be featuring the same core configuration of 8 cores, 16 threads, 16 MB of L3 cache, and 4 MB of L2 cache. The difference here is the clock speeds and TDPs for each respective chip.

The Intel Core i9-11900K and the Core i7-11700K are going to be the fastest unlocked CPUs in the 11th Generation family and will rock a base TDP of 125W and a PL2 rating of 250W. The Intel Core i9-11900 and Core i7-11700 are standard non-K SKUs with base 65W TDPs and PL2 ratings of 225W. So let's take a detailed look at the clock speeds of these chips.

Intel Core i9-11900 8 Core Rocket Lake Desktop ES2 CPU

The Intel Core i9-11900 CPU sample reported here has the 'QVYE' codename and is a BETA ES chip. The CPU runs at a base clock of 1.80 GHz and a boost clock rated at 4.5 GHz (1-Core) & 4.0 GHz (all-core). While this chip has the same clock speeds as the ES1 variant 'QV1J', the ES2 variant actually fixes a lot of bugs encountered with the early variant and even maintains a higher & stable clock speed.





The leaker reports that the CPU will be fully compliant with PCIe Gen 4.0 interface and will also support memory overclocking and X.M.P support on B560 motherboards when the retail chips hit the market. Interestingly, the performance is said to be on par with the Core i9-9900K and the Core i7-10700K, both of which are 5.0-5.1 GHz 8 core parts.

Intel Core i7-11700K 8 Core Rocket Lake Desktop ES2 CPU

Moving over to the Intel Core i7-11700K, the chip features the 'QV1K' codename. It features clock speeds of 3.40 GHz base and 4.80 GHz (1-core) & 4.30 GHz (all-core) boost. The CPU has a TDP of 125W but at boost frequencies, the PL2 rating is 250W. The leaker reports that there are samples that are running at up to 5.0 GHz boost clocks which are close to the 5.3 GHz boost that the Core i9-11900K will be offering. The leaker reports that the chip features an average power consumption of 160W in its stock configuration.





Intel Core i7-11700 8 Core Rocket Lake Desktop ES1 CPU

Lastly, there's the Core i7-11700 which is still in the ES1 'QV1J' labeled state. This chip comes with a 1.80 GHz base clock while boost clocks are reported at 4.4 GHz (1-core) and 3.8 GHz (all-core). The CPU has a lot of bugs in the ES1 state and cannot even support PCIe Gen 4.0. The memory is also locked to the default 2133 MHz speed and cannot be surpassed.





The chip does come close to the Core i9-9900K even with such low clock speeds which is mainly in part due to the new Cypress Cove architecture and their improved IPC over the aging Skylake design. The chip has an average power consumption of 120-130W while AVX-512 can push it up to 150-160W.

Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Lineup Specs (Preliminary):

CPU Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (1-Core) Boost Clock (All-Core) Cache Graphics TDP (PL1) Core i9-11900K 8 / 16 3.50 GHz 5.30 GHz 4.80 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i9-11900 8 / 16 1.80 GHz 4.50 GHz 4.00 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i9-11900T 8 / 16 TBC TBC TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i7-11700K 8 / 16 TBC 5.00 GHz 4.60 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i7-11700 8 / 16 2.50 GHz 4.90 GHz TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i7-11700T 8 / 16 TBC TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11600K 6 /12 TBC 4.90 GHz 4.60 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i5-11600 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i5-11600T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11500 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i5-11500T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11400 6 /12 2.60 GHz 4.400 GHz 4.20 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores) 65W Core i5-11400T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores) 35W

Intel Core i9-11900K 8 Core Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Alleged Benchmarks

In addition to the Intel ES Rocket Lake CPU leaks, a Chiphell forum member has posted alleged performance benchmarks of the Core i9-11900K (Qualification Sample). The chip was tested in various single-threaded benchmarks which include CPU-z, Cinebench R23, and Cinebench R20. Following are the results via Harukaze5719 & 3DCenter:

Again, these are just alleged benchmarks so take them with a grain of salt. But if they are anything close to the real thing, then the Core i9-11900K looks to be an impressive chip, at least in 1T mode.

Here's Everything We Know About The 11th Generation Desktop CPUs

Intel's Rocket Lake-S desktop CPU platform will feature support on LGA 1200 socket which made its debut with the 10th Gen Comet Lake-S CPUs although on 400-series motherboards. The Intel Rocket Lake-S processors will be launching primarily for the 500-series motherboards but it has been confirmed that LGA 1200 motherboards will offer support for Rocket Lake-S CPUs, especially given the fact that PCIe Gen 4.0 is a prominent feature of Z490 motherboards which would only be enabled with the use of Rocket Lake-S desktop CPUs. Motherboard makers, especially ASUS will be paying extra attention in incorporating hardware-level integration of PCIe Gen 4 on their Z590 line of motherboards versus their Z490 lineup as we pointed out here.

Main features of Intel's Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs include:

Increased Performance with new Cypress Cove core architecture

Up to 8 cores and 16 threads (Double Digit IPC Gains Over Skylake)

New Xe graphics architecture (Up To 50% higher Performance Than Gen9)

Increased DDR4 3200 MHz Memory Support

CPU PCIe 4.0 Lanes (Available on Z490 & Z590 Motherboards)

Enhanced Display (Integrated HDMI 2.0b, DP1.4a, HBR3)

Added x4 CPU PCIe Lanes = 20 Total CPU PCIe 4.0 Lanes

Enhanced Media (12 bit AV1/HVEC, E2E compression)

CPU Attached Storage or Intel Optane Memory

New Overclocking Features and Capabilities

USB Audio offload

Integrated CNVi & Wireless-AX

Integrated USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 (20G)

2.5Gb Ethernet Discrete LAN

Discrete Intel Thunderbolt 4 (USB4 Compliant)

The architecture for Rocket Lake CPUs is said to be Cypress Cove which is reportedly a hybrid between the Sunny Cove and Willow Cove design but will feature Xe Gen 12 GPU architecture. Intel's Core i9-11900K will be the flagship CPU offering in the lineup and expect more info on it soon. The Intel 500-series motherboard platform, for now, is expected to hit retail shelves on 11th January.