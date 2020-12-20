Intel's Core i9-11900 which is an upcoming 8 Core Rocket Lake Desktop CPU has leaked out by HXL. The processor is a very early engineering sample that has been tested on the Intel 400-series board platform which more or less confirms that 11th Gen CPUs will be backward compatible on existing LGA 1200 socket motherboards.

Intel Rocket Lake Core i9-11900 8 Core Desktop CPU Tested on Z490 Platform, Leaked Benchmarks Show Early ES Chip With 4.4 GHz Boost Clock, Single-Threaded Performance On Par With Intel's 5.3 GHz Core i9-10900K

The Intel Core i9-11900 is one of the many Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs that will be featured in the 11th Gen lineup. We actually had a post on all of the models which you can read here. As for this particular chip, the Core i9-11900 is the lower TDP variation of the Core i9-11900K. It features 8 cores, 16 threads and will feature clock speeds rated at 1.8 GHz base, 4.4 GHz boost (1-core), and 3.8 GHz (all-core boost).

The main difference between the Core i9-11900K and the Core i9-11900 will be the clock speeds which are a result of the lower TDP. The Intel Core i9-11900K will rock the full 125W (PL1) TDP & Intel's Core i9-11900 will rock a more reasonable 65W (PL1) TDP. The Core i9-11900 will end up around 120-125W when it boosts to its max frequency while the Core i9-11900K will feature max TDP figures of up to 250W.

Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Lineup Specs (Preliminary):

CPU Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (1-Core) Boost Clock (All-Core) Cache Graphics TDP (PL1) Core i9-11900K 8 / 16 3.50 GHz 5.30 GHz 4.80 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i9-11900 8 / 16 1.80 GHz 4.40 GHz 3.80 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i9-11900T 8 / 16 TBC TBC TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i7-11700K 8 / 16 TBC 5.00 GHz 4.60 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i7-11700 8 / 16 2.50 GHz 4.90 GHz TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i7-11700T 8 / 16 TBC TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11600K 6 /12 TBC 4.90 GHz 4.60 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i5-11600 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i5-11600T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11500 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i5-11500T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11400 6 /12 2.60 GHz 4.400 GHz 4.20 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores) 65W Core i5-11400T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores) 35W

The CPU was tested on an MSI Z490I motherboard and the fact that it was able to run on the board confirms that Intel will allow backward compatibility of Rocket Lake 11th, Gen CPUs, on existing 400 series motherboards. There will also be 500-series motherboards to accompany the launch which as per our report arrive a whole two months earlier than the Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs. With that said, let's look at how the Core i9-11900 fares within benchmarks.





In CPU-z, the chip scores 582.1 points in the single-core and 5262 points in the multi-core tests. The Intel Core i9-10900K is the current flagship and boosts up to 5.3 GHz scores an average of 584 (1T) points while the Core i7-10700K scores 558 points. The Rocket Lake CPU is 4% faster than the Core i7-10700K and on par with the Core i9-10900K. Do note that both Comet Lake chips have clocks that exceed 5.0 GHz while the Rocket Lake chip has a 16-18% max clock speed deficit versus those chips. This definitely shows the impressive IPC gains that even the 65W Rocket Lake chips have to offer while the 125W parts will be exceeding those figures with ease.

Moving on to the multi-threaded benchmarks, the Core i9-10900K scores 7386 points while the Core i7-10700K scores 5661 points. Here, the Intel Core i7-10700K ends up 9% faster than the i9 Rocket Lake Desktop CPU while the Core i9-10900K leads much ahead owing to its 10 cores & 20 threads. The Intel Core i7-10700K once again has a much higher boost clock stability of 4.7 GHz versus the 3.8 GHz all-core boost of the Core i9-11900. Even with almost a 1 GHz difference, the Core i9-11900 coming this close to the Core i7-10700K shows a good sign for Intel's 11th Gen CPU family.

Intel's Rocket Lake-S desktop CPU platform will feature support on LGA 1200 socket which made its debut with the 10th Gen Comet Lake-S CPUs although on 400-series motherboards. The Intel Rocket Lake-S processors will be launching primarily for the 500-series motherboards but it has been confirmed that LGA 1200 motherboards will offer support for Rocket Lake-S CPUs, especially given the fact that PCIe Gen 4.0 is a prominent feature of Z490 motherboards which would only be enabled with the use of Rocket Lake-S desktop CPUs. Motherboard makers, especially ASUS will be paying extra attention in incorporating hardware-level integration of PCIe Gen 4 on their Z590 line of motherboards versus their Z490 lineup as we pointed out here.

Main features of Intel's Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs include:

Increased Performance with new Cypress Cove core architecture

Up to 8 cores and 16 threads (Double Digit IPC Gains Over Skylake)

New Xe graphics architecture (Up To 50% higher Performance Than Gen9)

Increased DDR4 3200 MHz Memory Support

CPU PCIe 4.0 Lanes (Available on Z490 & Z590 Motherboards)

Enhanced Display (Integrated HDMI 2.0b, DP1.4a, HBR3)

Added x4 CPU PCIe Lanes = 20 Total CPU PCIe 4.0 Lanes

Enhanced Media (12 bit AV1/HVEC, E2E compression)

CPU Attached Storage or Intel Optane Memory

New Overclocking Features and Capabilities

USB Audio offload

Integrated CNVi & Wireless-AX

Integrated USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 (20G)

2.5Gb Ethernet Discrete LAN

Discrete Intel Thunderbolt 4 (USB4 Compliant)

The architecture for Rocket Lake CPUs is said to be Cypress Cove which is reportedly a hybrid between the Sunny Cove and Willow Cove design but will feature Xe Gen 12 GPU architecture. Intel's Core i9-11900K will be the flagship CPU offering in the lineup and expect more info on it soon.

Intel Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

Intel CPU Family Processor Process Processors Cores (Max) TDPs Platform Chipset Platform Memory Support PCIe Support Launch Sandy Bridge (2nd Gen) 32nm 4/8 35-95W 6-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 2.0 2011 Ivy Bridge (3rd Gen) 22nm 4/8 35-77W 7-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2012 Haswell (4th Gen) 22nm 4/8 35-84W 8-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2013-2014 Broadwell (5th Gen) 14nm 4/8 65-65W 9-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Skylake (6th Gen) 14nm 4/8 35-91W 100-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Kaby Lake (7th Gen) 14nm 4/8 35-91W 200-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake (8th Gen) 14nm 6/12 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake (9th Gen) 14nm 8/16 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2018 Comet Lake (10th Gen) 14nm 10/20 35-125W 400-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2020 Rocket Lake (11th Gen) 14nm 8/16 TBA 500-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 4.0 2021 Alder Lake (12th Gen) 10nm? 16/24? TBA 600 Series? LGA 1700 DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2021 Meteor Lake (13th Gen) 7nm? TBA TBA 700 Series? LGA 1700 DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2022? Lunar Lake (14th Gen) TBA TBA TBA 800 Series? TBA DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2023?