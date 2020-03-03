Intel's 10th Generation Comet Lake-H CPUs will be coming out soon, offering higher clocks than anything released before and the flagship Core i9-10980HK is going to be a beast on its own, packing lots of cores and threads in flagship gaming notebook designs with uncompromised performance. The latest benchmarks of the Core i9-10980HK CPU have now leaked out showcasing just insane amounts of horsepower for high-end gaming notebooks.

Intel's Core i9-10980HK CPU - The 8 Core & 5.3 GHz Gaming Notebook Juggernaut Going Against AMD's Ryzen 7 4800H 8 Core Mobility CPU

The Intel Core i9-10980HK is as high-end as notebooks can get. Featuring 8 cores and 16 threads, the Core i9-10980HK comes with a 45W TDP and features a base clock of 3.10 GHz which is much higher than the 2.40 GHz base clock of the Core i9-9980HK. The boost clock for this chip is said to exceed 5.0 GHz. The chip will feature 16 MB of L3 cache, a UHD 630 graphics chip and will support DDR4 memory.

Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake-H Mobility CPU Family:

CPU Name Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Cache TDP Intel Core i9-10980HK 8/16 3.1 GHz 5.3 GHz? 16 MB 45W Intel Core i9-10880H 8/16 2.3 GHz 4.8 GHz? 16 MB 45W Intel Core i7-10750H 6/12 2.6 GHz 4.7 GHz? 12 MB 45W Intel Core i5-10550H 6/8? 2.5 GHz TBD 12 MB? 45W Intel Core i5-10300H 4/8 2.5 GHz 4.3 GHz? 8 MB 45W

In the latest Geekbench benchmark (via TUM_APISAK), the chip has once again been spotted but this time, it features a much higher boost clock than the 5.0 GHz clocks reported earlier. The Intel Core i9-10980HK was running with a boost frequency of up to 5.27 GHz (5.3 GHz) which is literally insane for a mobility processor. In the database, the minimum boost frequency is listed at 5.075 GHz while the median frequency is listed at 5.241 GHz which makes this the highest clocked Core i9 chip ever produced for the mobility segment.

Intel Core i9-10980HK 8 Core Mobility CPU Geekbench Benchmark

The single and multi-core scores that the chip yields are also very impressive. In the single-core test, the Core i9-10980HK from Intel scores 6321 points while in multi-core tests, the same chip scores 32,038 points. The leaked entry posted by TUM_APISAK for the AMD Ryzen 7 4800H CPU yields a score of 5228 points in the single-core and 31614 points in the multi-core test.

AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 8 Core Mobility CPU Geekbench Benchmark

Following is a comparison with other processors in the same benchmark:

Geekbench 4 (Single Core) Scores:

Intel Core i9-10980HK - 6321 points

AMD Ryzen 7 4800H - 5228 points

Intel Core i7-9700K - 6300 points

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X - 6000 points

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X - 4800 points

Geekbench 4 (Multi-Core) Scores:

Intel Core i9-10980HK - 32038 points

AMD Ryzen 7 4800H - 31614 points

Intel Core i7-9700K - 31000 points

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X - 33000 points

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X - 29000 points

Now there are a few things to note here when comparing the Core i9-10980HK with the Ryzen 7 4800H. Both CPUs will be featured in various notebook designs, some featuring better cooling than the others. This would mean highly variable results in various gaming notebooks, some offering better and some offer worse performance than the others. But since both CPUs are aiming for the high-end notebook segment, the cooling capacity would be about as good to keep these chips running at sustained frequencies for longer durations. Both processors are 45W with a 35W Ryzen 7 4800HS variant offering much better clocks and slightly better performance due to a higher bin.

The AMD Ryzen 4000 CPUs also has the power and thermal edge over the Intel 10th Gen lineup since it is based on the advanced 7nm process node and the new Zen 2 architecture while Intel's 10th Gen family is a rehash of the older 14nm process node and the same architecture as Skylake with little optimizations made over the years.

The Intel 10th Gen CPUs will be getting better laptop configurations as they are confirmed to support NVIDIA's latest Turing Refresh parts including the RTX 2080 SUPER and RTX 2080 SUPER Max-Q mobility GPUs. We have seen some powerful configurations already but they do come at a much more premium price and not to mention the more power-hungry design that requires you to keep a power brick in your backpack all the time if you're always on the go. This sort of hardware requires extra power and the whole purpose of high-end gaming notebooks is to have a portable PC that you can carry around whenever you want.

But all of this has led to one great thing which is that laptops have now come on par with their desktop equivalent platforms in the last couple of years. With AMD, NVIDIA & Intel being highly competitive in all CPU segments (including mobile), we will continue getting more performance with much more efficient CPU parts in the coming years.

NVIDIA's CEO already showcased how their current GeForce RTX mobility lineup is faster than even the next-generation console lineup which puts the refreshed SUPER series in a league of its own. It would be the ultimate combo for users who want powerful performance on-the-go and it looks like this is the niche where Intel & NVIDIA would continue to dominate for a while until AIBs start using RTX 2080 SUPER GPUs in AMD's Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' based notebooks.

