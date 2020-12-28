Intel Core i7-11700K Rocket Lake 8 Core CPU Benchmarks Leak Out in Geekbench, Faster Than AMD Ryzen 7 5800X In Both Single & Multi-Threaded Performance

The latest benchmarks of Intel's Core i7-11700K Rocket Lake Desktop CPU have leaked out within Geekbench. The latest benchmarks were spotted by Leakbench & TUM_APISAK and show that the Intel Rocket Lake Core i7 with 8 cores beats out AMD's fastest Ryzen 7 CPU offering with 8 cores.

Intel's Core i7-11700K 8 Core & 5 GHz Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Leaked Geekbench Benchmarks Shows Its Faster Than AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X 8 Core 'Zen 3' CPUs

The Intel Core i7 lineup is directly positioned against the Ryzen 7 lineup however, it looks like the same would be the case for the Core i9 lineup this generation since both tiers will end up with 8 cores and 16 threads while AMD can maximize its core count up to 16 cores on its Ryzen 9 family. Intel has been reported to feature some massive price adjustments to match the Core i9-11900K against the Ryzen 9 5900X and the Core i7-11700K against the Ryzen 7 5800X. The Ryzen 9 5950X will remain in the ultimate enthusiast CPU category but the new cypress cove cores will offer better single-threaded performance vs AMD's Zen 3 core architecture so the battle is going to be really interesting in 2021.

Intel Core i9-11900, Core i7-11700K, Core i7-11700 8 Core Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs Leak Out Again With Higher ES Clocks – Core i9-11900K Allegedly Destroys The Ryzen 7 5800X

Intel Core i7-11700K 8 Core & 16 Thread Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Specifications

Coming to the specifications, we see that Intel won't be segmenting the core/thread count on a tier below Core i9. The Core i7-11700K features the same core configuration as the Core i9-11900K but comes with reduced clock speeds. The chip is said to feature a base clock of 3.60 GHz boost clock of 5.0 GHz on a single & 4.6 GHz across all of its 8 cores. The CPU will even carry the same amount of cache so nothing has changed but the main difference should come from the clocks and power limits. This lower-binned chip will sit at around 225-250W (PL2) limit while the PL1 limit will be standard at 125W.

It will be interesting to see how Rocket Lake CPUs overclock since the minute difference between the Core i9 and Core i7 chips can be overcome by a small overclock. As for pricing, the Core i7 will also be cheaper than the Core i9 variant but we don't know yet how Intel will price its 8 core Rocket Lake-S Desktop CPUs yet.

Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Lineup Specs (Preliminary):

CPU Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (1-Core) Boost Clock (All-Core) Cache Graphics TDP (PL1) Core i9-11900K 8 / 16 3.50 GHz 5.30 GHz 4.80 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i9-11900 8 / 16 1.80 GHz 4.50 GHz 4.00 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i9-11900T 8 / 16 TBC TBC TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i7-11700K 8 / 16 3.60 GHz 5.00 GHz 4.60 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i7-11700 8 / 16 2.50 GHz 4.90 GHz TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i7-11700T 8 / 16 TBC TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11600K 6 /12 TBC 4.90 GHz 4.60 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i5-11600 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i5-11600T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11500 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i5-11500T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11400 6 /12 2.60 GHz 4.400 GHz 4.20 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores) 65W Core i5-11400T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores) 35W

Intel Core i7-11700K 8 Core & 16 Thread Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Performance Benchmarks

Biostar Confirms Support For Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs on Z490 Motherboards

The Intel Core i7-11700K was tested on Gigabyte's Z490 AORUS Master platform with 32 GB system memory. All cores on the chip were running at 5.0 GHz and stable. In terms of performance, the i7-11700K scored 1810 points in single-core and 11304 points in multi-core tests. Compared to the i7-10700K, its predecessor, the 11700K is 34% faster in single-threaded and 26% faster in multi-thread tests.







Versus the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, the CPU is 9% faster in single-threaded and also 9% faster in multi-threaded tests. Compared to the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, which has the tendency to boost up to 5.0 GHz, the Intel Core i7-11700K is also up to 9% faster and it shows that Intel is ahead of Zen 3 in terms of IPC with its willow cove cores.

Intel Core i7-11700K Geekbench CPU Benchmarks Leak

CPU Name Single-Thread (1T) Multi-Thread (nT) Performance Difference Vs (1T) Performance Difference Vs (nT) Intel Core i7-11700K 1810 11304 100% 100% AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 1672 16515 108% 68% AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 1663 10361 109% 109% Intel Core i9-10900K 1405 10967 129% 103% Intel Core i7-10700K 1349 8973 134% 126%

You can also see from the benchmarks above that the Intel Core i7-11700K offers higher multi-core performance than the Core i9-10900K which features more cores and threads and also has a much higher boost clock of 5.3 GHz.

However, it just doesn't come down purely to IPC and clock speed advantage. The main elephant in the room is 14nm and its vastly worse power efficiency over AMD's 7nm process. Rumors have said that the chip averages around 150W under the default config (with boost) but thermals, while a tad bit better than Comet Lake, are still something to be concerned about. With that said, the Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake lineup is getting announced in a few weeks so stay tuned for more official data by Intel themselves.