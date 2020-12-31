Intel might not be offering the insane multi-threaded performance that AMD's Ryzen 5000 CPUs have to offer but they are coming back with a vengeance in the single-threaded segment with the leaked benchmarks of the 8 Core Rocket Lake Core i9-11900K showcasing a massive performance improvement that would be enough for them to reclaim their fastest gaming CPU throne.

Intel's Core i9-11900K 8 Core Flagship CPU Benchmark Leaks Out, Rocket Lake Faster Than AMD's Zen 3 'Ryzen 5000' in Single-Core Performance

The Intel Core i9-11900K is the flagship chip within the 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU family. It will be the first family after Skylake to make use of a brand new core architecture while still utilizing the 14nm process node. The new Cypress Cove architecture is said to deliver double-digit gains in IPC which should be enough to put Intel back in the single-core performance throne since AMD and it's Zen 3 lineup completely destroyed Intel's Comet Lake CPUs in that department.

Intel Core i9-11900K 8 Core & 16 Thread Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Specifications

The Intel Core i9-11900K will be the flagship 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU. The chip is going to feature 8 cores and 16 threads. This will result in 16 MB of L3 cache (2 MB per core) and 4 MB of L2 cache (512 KB per core). In terms of boost clocks, we have already seen the CPU running at base frequencies of 3.5 GHz but as for boost, the CPU will feature a maximum boost clock of 5.2 GHz (1-core) while the all-core boost frequency will be maintained at 4.8 GHz.

The chip will also feature Thermal Velocity Boost which should deliver a 100 MHz jump in the max clock frequency. This should lead to a single-core boost clock of 5.3 GHz making it the first CPU to ever hit such a high frequency out of the box. However, do remember that regardless of using the Cypress Cove cores, the Core i9-11900K will feature lower cores and threads than the Intel Core i9-10900K. This is partially due to the backporting of Cypress Cove on the refined 14nm process node.





Left: 10th Gen Comet Lake, Right: 11th Gen Rocket Lake

The CPU is said to feature a 1st stage power limit of 125W which is standard for a flagship Intel SKU and the 2nd stage power limit or PL2 is rated at 250W. This means that when hitting its maximum advertised clock speeds, the CPU could indeed be pulling the said amount of wattage from the PSU making it one of the most power-hungry 8-core chips ever produced. This might also explain why Intel didn't go 10 cores and 20 threads on its 11th Gen lineup since it would've turned out to be a power-hungry monster of a chip breaking even past the 250W power limit.

Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Lineup Specs (Preliminary):

CPU Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (1-Core) Boost Clock (All-Core) Cache Graphics TDP (PL1) Core i9-11900K 8 / 16 3.50 GHz 5.30 GHz 4.80 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i9-11900 8 / 16 1.80 GHz 4.50 GHz 4.00 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i9-11900T 8 / 16 TBC TBC TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i7-11700K 8 / 16 3.60 GHz 5.00 GHz 4.60 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i7-11700 8 / 16 2.50 GHz 4.90 GHz TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i7-11700T 8 / 16 TBC TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11600K 6 /12 TBC 4.90 GHz 4.60 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i5-11600 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i5-11600T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11500 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i5-11500T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11400 6 /12 2.60 GHz 4.400 GHz 4.20 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores) 65W Core i5-11400T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores) 35W

Intel Core i9-11900K 8 Core & 16 Thread Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Benchmarks

Spotted by HXL, Bilibili posted a screenshot of the CPU-z benchmark with the Intel Core i9-11900K. The CPU allegedly scored 695.4 points in single-thread and 6522.1 points in multi-thread tests. The multi-thread score puts the Core i9-11900K at 15% faster than the Core i7-10700K and on par with the Ryzen 7 5800X.

It all changes in single-core tests as the Core i9-11900K ends up 25% faster than the Intel Core i7-10700K, 19% faster than the Core i9-10900K, and also, 5-7% faster than the Ryzen 7 5800X & the Ryzen 9 5950X. Following is a table showcasing the performance comparisons between the CPUs:

If these results are anywhere close to the real thing, then Intel will definitely have a powerful chip for gamers in 2021. That is to say that AMD doesn't offer its own refresh or new Zen lineup later in the coming year. But we have to take into account the higher power draw and also the power input that will be a direct result of the 14nm architecture. In the efficiency department, AMD will still have a major lead over Intel and that isn't expected to be disrupted anytime soon or at least until Intel brings its own 10nm SF CPUs (Alder Lake-S) into the market which is planned for 2H 2021.

Intel Core i9-11900K, Core i9-11900 & Core i7-11700 ES Rocket Lake CPU Benchmarks

In addition to the leaked CPU-z result, Chiphell forums have also posted full-on testing of various Intel Rocket Lake ES CPUs which include the Core i9-11900K, Core i9-11900, and the Core i7-11700. Do note that these chips are not final variants and feature lower clock speeds.

For instance, the i9-11900K runs at 3.4 GHz base and 4.8 GHz boost, the Core i9-11900 runs at 1.8 GHz base and 4.5 GHz boost while the Core i7-11700 runs at 1.8 GHz base and 4.4 GHz boost. These are similar tests to the ones we saw a few days ago so without further to do, the benchmarks are as follows:

Intel Rocket Lake ES CPU Benchmarks:















Intel Rocket Lake ES CPU Temps & Power Figures:







Intel Rocket Lake ES CPU IPC Tests:









As we reported, the Intel Rocket Lake CPUs will be shipping months after the 500-series boards that will be available on 11th January. The CPUs are expected to be announced at CES 2021 but a hard launch isn't planned till March-April.