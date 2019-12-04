Intel Core i5-9400 6 Core, 4.10 GHz CPU Now Available For $130 US

The Intel Core i5-9400 6 core processor is on sale at BestBuy for 32% off, which makes this processor cost just $129.99, making this an amazing budget processor.

The Intel Core i5-9400 6 Core CPU has been discounted from its original price of $189.99 down to the cost of just $129.99.

The Intel Core i5-9400 offers a base clock speed of 2.9 GHz and a turbo clock speed 4.10 GHz and is built off of the 14 nm microarchitecture, which is behind AMD Ryzen's newer architecture of 7 nm which offers more processing power at a much more efficient power draw. The processor provides 9 MB of integrated cache to make sure your CPU runs as efficiently as possible.

This processor will be great for any budget or mid-range build especially if you aren't looking for a content creation build, or a streamer builds, although if you are planning to make a content creation or streamer build then you might want to consider a Ryzen series processor as this processor will allow for adequate frame rates for 1080p at 60 Hz, but for streaming or content creation, you'll find this CPU just a bit inadequate.

This processor has a TDP of just 65 Watts, and this makes this CPU perfect for a smaller HTPC build because of the lack of heat this processor generates. With this CPU draw, only being 65 Watts means that most small or slim CPU coolers can efficiently cool this CPU and may even allow for some overclocking.

Intel 9th Generation Core Family CPU Official Specifications:

Processor Name Process Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Cache TDP Price Core i9-9900KS 14nm++ 8 / 16 3.6 GHz 5.0 GHz (8 Cores) 16 MB 127W $513 US Core i9-9900K 14nm++ 8 / 16 3.6 GHz 5.0 GHz 16 MB 95W $488 US Core i9-9900KF 14nm++ 8 / 16 3.6 GHz 5.0 GHz 16 MB 95W $488 US Core i7-9700K 14nm++ 8 / 8 3.6 GHz 4.9 GHz 12 MB 95W $374 US Core i7-9700KF 14nm++ 8 / 8 3.6 GHz 4.9 GHz 12 MB 95W $374 US Core i5-9600K 14nm++ 6 / 6 3.7 GHz 4.6 GHz 9 MB 95W $262 US Core i5-9600KF 14nm++ 6 / 6 3.7 GHz 4.6 GHz 9 MB 95W $262 US Core i5-9600 14nm++ 6 / 6 3.1 GHz 4.5 GHz 9 MB 65W TBD Core i5-9500 14nm++ 6 / 6 3.0 GHz 4.3 GHz 9 MB 65W TBD Core i5-9400 14nm++ 6 / 6 2.9 GHz 4.1 GHz 9 MB 65W $182 Core i5-9400T 14nm++ 6 / 6 1.8 GHz 3.4 GHz 9 MB 35W TBD Core i3-9350KF 14nm++ 4/4 4.0 GHz 4.6 GHz 8 MB 91W TBD Core i3-9100 14nm++ 4 / 4 TBD 4.2 GHz 6 MB 65W TBD Core i3-9000 14nm++ 4 / 4 3.7 GHz N/A 6 MB 65W TBD Core i3-9000T 14nm++ 4 / 4 3.2 GHz N/A 6 MB 35W TBD

While these integrated graphics aren't able to run most AAA games at any playable frame rate if you are planning to play League of Legends in high settings, these graphics offer a framerate 111 frames per second. This means if most Esports games like DOTA 2 or League of Legends runs very well on these integrated graphics. With this processor being on sale, this usually $189.99 processor is just $129.99 taking a whole $60 off the original price. This means that BestBuy has discounted this processor by 32% for Cyber Monday. Making this mid-to-high processor much more affordable for most budget builders.