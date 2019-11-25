ASUS’s TUF Gaming Laptop Costs Just $579.99

This ASUS laptop that has a GTX 1650, Intel Core i5 and 8GB of RAM installed. This gaming laptop allows you to play most AAA games at mid-high settings without compromising on the frame rate, granted the included display only runs at 60 Hz.

This laptop is normally $849.99 but has been marked down for Black Friday at Best Buy.

The Laptop has both a GTX 1650 along with the i5 - 9300H processor, which allows this laptop to be very good at running most AAA games with mid-high settings. The i5 - 9300H is a quad-core, eight-thread mobile CPU that has a base clock speed of 2.4 GHz with a turbo clock speed of 4.1 GHz, along with this CPU speed, the CPU has a max power consumption of 45 watts. Along with 8 GB of RAM installed allowing photo-editing and video-editing to work smoothly and without any issues.

Corsair K70 MK.2 gaming keyboard has a promo code for $80 off!

The included GTX 1650 is based on the Turing architecture, which has a GPU clock speed 1395 with a boost clock speed of 1560 MHz, the RAM included in this graphics card is 4 GB of GDDR5. This GTX 1650 is the laptop variant, which is quite a bit slower than its desktop variant, the desktop version has 1530 MHz and a boost clock speed of 1785 MHz.

This model features a 512 GB of PCIe storage, this storage isn't an NVMe SSD, this means that this M.2 storage drive limited by the SATA storage speeds. This SSD still saves on space being attached to the motherboard rather than as a separate piece, with this SSD being 512 GB you can store most of your steam games with little to no issue.

This design has an RGB backlight in the keyboard, this makes the WASD keys, which are left a bit more transparent than the other keys to allow the RGB lighting to shine through more clearly.

This Laptop is good for any early Christmas gifts being $270 off the initial price of $849.99, which makes this a very affordable gaming laptop costing just $579.99. If you have a gamer friend/family that you are planning to get a Christmas gift for this may just be a perfect laptop at a perfect price! This discounted price is available on the BestBuy site!

Products mentioned in this post GTX 1650

USD 149.99 The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.