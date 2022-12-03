Intel Core i5-13500 Raptor Lake CPU Benchmarks Leak: Over 50% Faster Than 12500

Benchmarks of Intel's Core i5-13500 Raptor Lake CPU have leaked out and showcased a huge multi-threaded improvement over its predecessor.
Intel Core i5-13500 Raptor Lake CPU Offers Over 50% Multi-Threaded Performance Versus Core i5-12500 In Leaked Benchmarks
The benchmarks were leaked by Bilibili content creator, 歪嘴多迪, who managed to acquire ES samples of the Intel Core i5-13500 and Core i5-13400 ahead of their launch next month. Intel's Core i5-13500 CPU will be part of the Raptor Lake lineup and features 6 Performance Cores & 8 Efficiency cores for a total of 14 cores and 20 threads. That's the same amount of threads as the Intel Core i7-12700K but the Alder Lake chip has a higher number of Performance Cores. There's also 24 MB of L3 cache and 11.5 MB of L2 cache on board the chip.
The clock speeds for the Intel Core i5-13500 CPU are maintained at 4.4 GHz all-core and up to 4.9 GHz single-core for the P-Cores while the E-cores run at 3.3 GHz base and 3.4 GHz boost clocks. In previously leaked specs, we came to know that the chip would operate at a base clock of 2.5 GHz & a boost clock of 4.8 GHz.
The Intel Core i5-13500 Raptor Lake Desktop CPU was tested on an ONDA B660M motherboard with a pair of DDR4-3600 memory however due to a BIOS bug, the CPU was limited to use just DDR4-3200 speeds. The CPU also features a 65W PL1 TDP and should boost above 125W at its maximum power profile.
In terms of performance, the Intel Core i5-13500 CPU appears to be a beast of a budget chip. It offers over 50% performance gains in both CPU-z and Cinebench R23 benchmarks in multi-threaded workloads. In single-core benchmarks, the chip offers a 7-10% improvement which is also great considering the CPU is going to cost almost the same as its predecessor.
CPU-z (Higher is Better)
Cinebench R23 (Higher is Better)
To sum up the benchmarks:
- Core i5-13500 vs Core i5-12500 (CPU-z MT): +41%
- Core i5-13500 vs Core i5-12400 (CPU-z MT): +44%
- Core i5-13500 vs Ryzen 5 7600X (CPU-z MT): +28%
- Core i5-13500 vs Core i5-12500 (CBR23 MT): +53%
- Core i5-13500 vs Core i5-12400 (CBR23 MT): +56%
- Core i5-13500 vs Ryzen 5 7600X (CBR23 MT): +29%
In terms of power and temperature, the Intel Core i5-13500 Raptor Lake CPU seemed to settle around 69-72C using a dual-tower heatsink with a single-sided fan. The maximum power used drove up to 165W but only when using the Furmark CPU stress test. In gaming workloads, the power consumption will be around 100W or even lower than that. There's also a bug that shows the chip to hover around the 111C mark in AIDA64 but the chip never throttled & all cores were running at much lower temperatures. Such bugs are to be expected given the ES2 nature of the chip.
The fact that users will be able to have the chip run on any LGA 1700 socketed motherboard with both DDR5 & DDR4 support means that it will become one of the most popular gaming chips and a very competitive chip in the sub-$250 US price range. We have previously reported in our exclusive that the Intel B760 motherboards and Non-K 13th Gen CPUs will be launching at CES 2023 on the 3rd of January so stay tuned for more information.
Intel 13th Gen Non-K & Core i9-13900KS Preliminary Prices (PC-Canada):
|CPU Name
|Canadian Price (Preliminary)
|USD Conversion
|Intel Core i9-13900KS
|$971.99
|$725
|Intel Core i9-13900
|$818.99
|$615
|Intel Core i9-13900F
|$781.99
|$585
|Intel Core i7-13700
|$556.99
|$415
|Intel Core i7-13700F
|$519.99
|$390
|Intel Core i5-13500
|$343.99
|$258
|Intel Core i5-13400
|$328.99
|$245
|Intel Core i5-13400F
|$291.99
|$218
|Intel Core i3-13100
|$205.99
|$155
|Intel Core i3-13100F
|$168.99
|$125
News Source: HardwareNexus
Comments