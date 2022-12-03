Intel Core i5-13500 Raptor Lake CPU Benchmarks Leak: Over 50% Faster Than 12500

Benchmarks of Intel's Core i5-13500 Raptor Lake CPU have leaked out and showcased a huge multi-threaded improvement over its predecessor.

Intel Core i5-13500 Raptor Lake CPU Offers Over 50% Multi-Threaded Performance Versus Core i5-12500 In Leaked Benchmarks

The benchmarks were leaked by Bilibili content creator, 歪嘴多迪, who managed to acquire ES samples of the Intel Core i5-13500 and Core i5-13400 ahead of their launch next month. Intel's Core i5-13500 CPU will be part of the Raptor Lake lineup and features 6 Performance Cores & 8 Efficiency cores for a total of 14 cores and 20 threads. That's the same amount of threads as the Intel Core i7-12700K but the Alder Lake chip has a higher number of Performance Cores. There's also 24 MB of L3 cache and 11.5 MB of L2 cache on board the chip.

The clock speeds for the Intel Core i5-13500 CPU are maintained at 4.4 GHz all-core and up to 4.9 GHz single-core for the P-Cores while the E-cores run at 3.3 GHz base and 3.4 GHz boost clocks. In previously leaked specs, we came to know that the chip would operate at a base clock of 2.5 GHz & a boost clock of 4.8 GHz.

The Intel Core i5-13500 Raptor Lake Desktop CPU was tested on an ONDA B660M motherboard with a pair of DDR4-3600 memory however due to a BIOS bug, the CPU was limited to use just DDR4-3200 speeds. The CPU also features a 65W PL1 TDP and should boost above 125W at its maximum power profile.

In terms of performance, the Intel Core i5-13500 CPU appears to be a beast of a budget chip. It offers over 50% performance gains in both CPU-z and Cinebench R23 benchmarks in multi-threaded workloads. In single-core benchmarks, the chip offers a 7-10% improvement which is also great considering the CPU is going to cost almost the same as its predecessor.

CPU-z (Higher is Better) Single-Thread Multi-Thread 0 4000 8000 12000 16000 20000 24000 0 4000 8000 12000 16000 20000 24000 Core i9-13900K 897.4 16.9k Ryzen 9 7950X 789 15.8k Core i7-13700K 878 12.7k Core i9-12900K 841 12.4k Ryzen 9 5950X 680 12.3k Ryzen 9 3950X 563 11.1k Ryzen 9 5900X 679 10.2k Core i9-10980XE 560 10.2k Core i5-13600K 831 10k Core i7-12700K 790 9.9k Ryzen 7 7700X 778 8.4k Ryzen 9 3900X 538 8.4k Core i5-12600K 798 8.2k Core i5-13500 768 7.2k Core i9-10900K 590 7.2k Core i9-10850K 588 7.2k Ryzen 7 5800X 666 7k Core i9-11900K 720 6.6k Core i7-10700K 570 6.3k Ryzen 5 7600X 766 5.6k Ryzen 7 3700X 515 5.6k Core i9-9900KS 585 5.5k Core i9-9900K 493 5.1k Core i5-12500 713 5.1k Core i5-12400 702 5k Ryzen 7 2700X 523 4.1k Ryzen 5 3600X 522 4.1k Core i5-10600K 501 3.8k Core i7-8700K 484 3.8k Core i5-8600K 482 2.9k

Cinebench R23 (Higher is Better) Multi-Thread 0 9000 18000 27000 36000 45000 54000 0 9000 18000 27000 36000 45000 54000 Core i9-13900K 40.2k Ryzen 9 7950X 38.8k Core i7-13700K 28.9k Core i9-12900K 27.5k Ryzen 9 5950X 25.7k Core i9-10980XE 24.6k Core i5-13600K 24.4k Ryzen 9 3950X 24.1k Core i7-12700K 23.5k Ryzen 9 5900X 21.1k Core i5-13500 19.9k Ryzen 7 7700X 19.6k Ryzen 9 3900X 18.2k Core i5-12600K 17.9k Core i9-10900K 16k Core i9-10850K 16k Core i9-11900K 16k Ryzen 5 7600X 15.4k Ryzen 7 5800X 15.3k Core i5-12500 13k Core i5-12400 12.8k Core i7-10700K 12.7k Ryzen 7 3700X 12.5k Core i9-9900KS 12.3k Core i9-9900K 12.3k Ryzen 7 2700X 10.7k Ryzen 5 3600X 10k Core i5-10600K 10k Core i7-8700K 9k Core i5-8600K 7.5k

To sum up the benchmarks:

Core i5-13500 vs Core i5-12500 (CPU-z MT): +41%

+41% Core i5-13500 vs Core i5-12400 (CPU-z MT): +44%

+44% Core i5-13500 vs Ryzen 5 7600X (CPU-z MT): +28%

+28% Core i5-13500 vs Core i5-12500 (CBR23 MT): +53%

+53% Core i5-13500 vs Core i5-12400 (CBR23 MT): +56%

+56% Core i5-13500 vs Ryzen 5 7600X (CBR23 MT): +29%

In terms of power and temperature, the Intel Core i5-13500 Raptor Lake CPU seemed to settle around 69-72C using a dual-tower heatsink with a single-sided fan. The maximum power used drove up to 165W but only when using the Furmark CPU stress test. In gaming workloads, the power consumption will be around 100W or even lower than that. There's also a bug that shows the chip to hover around the 111C mark in AIDA64 but the chip never throttled & all cores were running at much lower temperatures. Such bugs are to be expected given the ES2 nature of the chip.

The fact that users will be able to have the chip run on any LGA 1700 socketed motherboard with both DDR5 & DDR4 support means that it will become one of the most popular gaming chips and a very competitive chip in the sub-$250 US price range. We have previously reported in our exclusive that the Intel B760 motherboards and Non-K 13th Gen CPUs will be launching at CES 2023 on the 3rd of January so stay tuned for more information.

Intel 13th Gen Non-K & Core i9-13900KS Preliminary Prices (PC-Canada):

CPU Name Canadian Price (Preliminary) USD Conversion Intel Core i9-13900KS $971.99 $725 Intel Core i9-13900 $818.99 $615 Intel Core i9-13900F $781.99 $585 Intel Core i7-13700 $556.99 $415 Intel Core i7-13700F $519.99 $390 Intel Core i5-13500 $343.99 $258 Intel Core i5-13400 $328.99 $245 Intel Core i5-13400F $291.99 $218 Intel Core i3-13100 $205.99 $155 Intel Core i3-13100F $168.99 $125

