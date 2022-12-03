Intel Core i5-13500 Raptor Lake CPU Benchmarks Leak: Over 50% Faster Than 12500

Hassan Mujtaba
Copy Shortlink
Intel Core i5-13500 Raptor Lake CPU Benchmarks Leak: Over 50% Faster Than 12500 3

Benchmarks of Intel's Core i5-13500 Raptor Lake CPU have leaked out and showcased a huge multi-threaded improvement over its predecessor.

Intel Core i5-13500 Raptor Lake CPU Offers Over 50% Multi-Threaded Performance Versus Core i5-12500 In Leaked Benchmarks

The benchmarks were leaked by Bilibili content creator, 歪嘴多迪, who managed to acquire ES  samples of the Intel Core i5-13500 and Core i5-13400 ahead of their launch next month. Intel's Core i5-13500 CPU will be part of the Raptor Lake lineup and features 6 Performance Cores & 8 Efficiency cores for a total of 14 cores and 20 threads. That's the same amount of threads as the Intel Core i7-12700K but the Alder Lake chip has a higher number of Performance Cores. There's also 24 MB of L3 cache and 11.5 MB of L2 cache on board the chip.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Intel Launches 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs: Core i9-13900K, Core i7-13700K, Core i5-13600K Now Available With Z790 Motherboards
Intel Core i5-13500 Raptor Lake CPU Benchmarks Leak: Over 50% Faster Than 12500 1

The clock speeds for the Intel Core i5-13500 CPU are maintained at 4.4 GHz all-core and up to 4.9 GHz single-core for the P-Cores while the E-cores run at 3.3 GHz base and 3.4 GHz boost clocks. In previously leaked specs, we came to know that the chip would operate at a base clock of 2.5 GHz & a boost clock of 4.8 GHz.

Intel Core i5-13500 Raptor Lake CPU Benchmarks Leak: Over 50% Faster Than 12500 2

The Intel Core i5-13500 Raptor Lake Desktop CPU was tested on an ONDA B660M motherboard with a pair of DDR4-3600 memory however due to a BIOS bug, the CPU was limited to use just DDR4-3200 speeds. The CPU also features a 65W PL1 TDP and should boost above 125W at its maximum power profile.

intel-core-i5-13500-raptor-lake-desktop-cpu-benchmarks-leak-_4
intel-core-i5-13500-raptor-lake-desktop-cpu-benchmarks-leak-_5
intel-core-i5-13500-raptor-lake-desktop-cpu-benchmarks-leak-_8
2 of 9

In terms of performance, the Intel Core i5-13500 CPU appears to be a beast of a budget chip. It offers over 50% performance gains in both CPU-z and Cinebench R23 benchmarks in multi-threaded workloads. In single-core benchmarks, the chip offers a 7-10% improvement which is also great considering the CPU is going to cost almost the same as its predecessor.

CPU-z (Higher is Better)
Single-Thread
Multi-Thread
0
4000
8000
12000
16000
20000
24000
0
4000
8000
12000
16000
20000
24000
Core i9-13900K
897.4
16.9k
Ryzen 9 7950X
789
15.8k
Core i7-13700K
878
12.7k
Core i9-12900K
841
12.4k
Ryzen 9 5950X
680
12.3k
Ryzen 9 3950X
563
11.1k
Ryzen 9 5900X
679
10.2k
Core i9-10980XE
560
10.2k
Core i5-13600K
831
10k
Core i7-12700K
790
9.9k
Ryzen 7 7700X
778
8.4k
Ryzen 9 3900X
538
8.4k
Core i5-12600K
798
8.2k
Core i5-13500
768
7.2k
Core i9-10900K
590
7.2k
Core i9-10850K
588
7.2k
Ryzen 7 5800X
666
7k
Core i9-11900K
720
6.6k
Core i7-10700K
570
6.3k
Ryzen 5 7600X
766
5.6k
Ryzen 7 3700X
515
5.6k
Core i9-9900KS
585
5.5k
Core i9-9900K
493
5.1k
Core i5-12500
713
5.1k
Core i5-12400
702
5k
Ryzen 7 2700X
523
4.1k
Ryzen 5 3600X
522
4.1k
Core i5-10600K
501
3.8k
Core i7-8700K
484
3.8k
Core i5-8600K
482
2.9k
Cinebench R23 (Higher is Better)
Multi-Thread
0
9000
18000
27000
36000
45000
54000
0
9000
18000
27000
36000
45000
54000
Core i9-13900K
40.2k
Ryzen 9 7950X
38.8k
Core i7-13700K
28.9k
Core i9-12900K
27.5k
Ryzen 9 5950X
25.7k
Core i9-10980XE
24.6k
Core i5-13600K
24.4k
Ryzen 9 3950X
24.1k
Core i7-12700K
23.5k
Ryzen 9 5900X
21.1k
Core i5-13500
19.9k
Ryzen 7 7700X
19.6k
Ryzen 9 3900X
18.2k
Core i5-12600K
17.9k
Core i9-10900K
16k
Core i9-10850K
16k
Core i9-11900K
16k
Ryzen 5 7600X
15.4k
Ryzen 7 5800X
15.3k
Core i5-12500
13k
Core i5-12400
12.8k
Core i7-10700K
12.7k
Ryzen 7 3700X
12.5k
Core i9-9900KS
12.3k
Core i9-9900K
12.3k
Ryzen 7 2700X
10.7k
Ryzen 5 3600X
10k
Core i5-10600K
10k
Core i7-8700K
9k
Core i5-8600K
7.5k

To sum up the benchmarks:

  • Core i5-13500 vs Core i5-12500 (CPU-z MT): +41%
  • Core i5-13500 vs Core i5-12400 (CPU-z MT): +44%
  • Core i5-13500 vs Ryzen 5 7600X (CPU-z MT): +28%
  • Core i5-13500 vs Core i5-12500 (CBR23 MT): +53%
  • Core i5-13500 vs Core i5-12400 (CBR23 MT): +56%
  • Core i5-13500 vs Ryzen 5 7600X (CBR23 MT): +29%

In terms of power and temperature, the Intel Core i5-13500 Raptor Lake CPU seemed to settle around 69-72C using a dual-tower heatsink with a single-sided fan. The maximum power used drove up to 165W but only when using the Furmark CPU stress test. In gaming workloads, the power consumption will be around 100W or even lower than that. There's also a bug that shows the chip to hover around the 111C mark in AIDA64 but the chip never throttled & all cores were running at much lower temperatures. Such bugs are to be expected given the ES2 nature of the chip.

intel-core-i5-13500-raptor-lake-desktop-cpu-benchmarks-leak-_6
intel-core-i5-13500-raptor-lake-desktop-cpu-benchmarks-leak-_7
2 of 9

The fact that users will be able to have the chip run on any LGA 1700 socketed motherboard with both DDR5 & DDR4 support means that it will become one of the most popular gaming chips and a very competitive chip in the sub-$250 US price range. We have previously reported in our exclusive that the Intel B760 motherboards and Non-K 13th Gen CPUs will be launching at CES 2023 on the 3rd of January so stay tuned for more information.

Intel 13th Gen Non-K & Core i9-13900KS Preliminary Prices (PC-Canada):

CPU NameCanadian Price (Preliminary)USD Conversion
Intel Core i9-13900KS$971.99$725
Intel Core i9-13900$818.99$615
Intel Core i9-13900F$781.99$585
Intel Core i7-13700$556.99$415
Intel Core i7-13700F$519.99$390
Intel Core i5-13500$343.99$258
Intel Core i5-13400$328.99$245
Intel Core i5-13400F$291.99$218
Intel Core i3-13100$205.99$155
Intel Core i3-13100F$168.99$125

News Source: HardwareNexus

Share this story

Further Reading

Comments

 