Intel Core i5-13600K, Core i5-13500, Core i5-13400 CPU Benchmarks Leak Out, Faster Than 12600K In $170-$200 US Price Range

Intel's Mainstream Core i5-13600K, Core i5-13500, and Core i5-13400 CPUs Show Great Performance In Leaked Benchmarks

The Intel 13th Gen Core i5 CPU lineup is going to be an interesting one considering that it will feature both Raptor Lake B0 and Alder Lake C0 SKUs. The difference between the two is that the Raptor Lake B0 SKUs will utilize the latest die, offering increased cache while the Alder Lake C0 die will retain the cache structure of the current 12th Gen lineup.

Intel Core i5-13600K CPU Specs:

The Intel Core i5-13600K features the Raptor Lake B0 die with a total of 14 cores which include 6 P-Cores based on the Raptor Cove and 8 E-Cores based on current Gracemont cores. That's the same P-Core count as the Intel Core i5-12600K but the E-Core count has been doubled. So we are looking at a 40% core count bump and a 25% thread count bump vs the Alder Lake Core i5-12600K. The CPU comes with 24 MB of L3 and 20 MB of L2 cache for a combined total of 44 MB cache. Clock speeds are set at 3.5 GHz base, 5.2 GHz boost, and 5.1 GHz all-core boost while the E-Cores operate at 3.5 GHz base & 3.9 GHz boost clocks.

Intel Core i5-13500 & Core i5-13400 CPU Specs:

The Intel Core i5-13500 and Core i5-13400 CPUs will utilize the Alder Lake C0 die. The Core i5-13500 will feature 6 P-Cores and 8 E-Cores for a total of 20 threads, 24 MB of L3 cache, and 11.5 MB of L2 cache in a 65W design. The Core i5-13400 comes with 6 P-Cores & 4 E-Cores, totaling 16 threads, & also gets 20 MB of L3 cache and 9.5 MB of L2 cache. The Core i5-13500 has a base speed of 2.5 GHz and a 4.6 GHz boost clock while the Core i5-13500 will feature a 2.5 GHz base clock and a 4.7 GHz boost clock.

So coming to the performance figures, first up, we have the PassMark single-threaded results in which, the Intel Core i5-13600K scores 4,249 MOps/s, Core i5-13500 scores 4033 MOps/s and the Core i5-13400 scores 3866 MOps/s. The Core i5-12600K scores 3980 MOps/s in the same test so we can see that the Core i5-13600K and Core i5-13500 are already 7% & 1% faster while the Core i5-13400 is also close. Compared to their predecessors, the Core i5-13500 and the Core i5-13400 are 8% faster than the Core i5-12500 and Core i5-12400.

Intel 13th Gen Core i5 CPU Benchmarks (PassMark Single-Thread) MT 0 900 1800 2700 3600 4500 5400 0 900 1800 2700 3600 4500 5400 Core i5-13600K 4.2k Core i5-13500 4k Core i5-12600K 4k Core i5-13400 3.9k Ryzen 7 5800X 3.4k Ryzen 5 5600X 3.4k

While the Core i5-13600K is expected to be priced between the $250 and $300 US price segment, the Intel 13th Gen Core i5-13500 and Core i5-13400 are going to be the hot cakes, selling for $170 and $200 US price targets. Even if Intel keeps the same pricing as the existing parts, you will get up to 8-10% better performance, and considering that these chips offer Core i5-12600K levels or better performance, these will definitely end up being a very attractive budget option plus you can also go with the cheaper DDR4 route on B660 motherboards.

The Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs including the flagship Core i9-13900K is expected to launch in October on the Z790 platform. The CPUs will be going up against AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPU lineup which also launches in Fall 2022. The initial Raptor Lake SKUs will only include K-series chips with Non-K CPUs expected to launch soon after those along with the mainstream motherboards.