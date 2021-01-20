The Intel Core i5-11400 6 Core Rocket Lake Desktop CPU has leaked out along with its benchmarks. The mainstream chip will be part of the 11th Gen Core family and will be replacing the Intel Core i5-10400 which offers fantastic value given its price but lacks any overclocking capabilities.

The Intel Core i5-11400 is part of the Core i5 segment within the 11th Gen Rocket Lake CPU family. It features 6 cores and 12 threads that are based on the 14nm Cypress Cove architecture & is going to deliver improved IPC over the aging Skylake architecture.

In terms of clock speeds, the CPU features a 2.60 GHz base clock and a 4.40 GHz boost clock. When compared to its predecessor, the Core i5-10400 rocks a higher base clock of 2.90 GHz but a lower boost clock of 4.30 GHz. The CPU features 12 MB of L3 cache, 3 MB of L2 cache and will come with a 65W TDP which is the standard (PL1) configuration for non-K chips. The PL2 TDP should be rated at around 125-150W.

Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Lineup Specs (Preliminary):

CPU Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (1-Core) Boost Clock (All-Core) Cache Graphics TDP (PL1) Core i9-11900K 8 / 16 3.50 GHz 5.30 GHz 4.80 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i9-11900 8 / 16 1.80 GHz 4.50 GHz 4.00 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i9-11900T 8 / 16 TBC TBC TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i7-11700K 8 / 16 3.60 GHz 5.00 GHz 4.60 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i7-11700 8 / 16 2.50 GHz 4.90 GHz TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i7-11700T 8 / 16 TBC TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11600K 6 /12 TBC 4.90 GHz 4.60 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i5-11600 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i5-11600T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11500 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i5-11500T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11400 6 /12 2.60 GHz 4.400 GHz 4.20 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores) 65W Core i5-11400T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores) 35W

The performance benchmarks were carried out on an MSI Z490M Gaming Edge WiFi motherboard which was equipped with 64 GB of DDR4 memory. The speeds for the DDR4 DIMMs have not been reported. In single-core tests within the Geekbench 5 benchmark, the Intel Core i5-11400 Desktop CPU scored 1247 points and in the multi-core tests, the chip scored 6197 points. The single-core performance shows a jump of 12% while the multi-core performance is boosted by 9%. This is a respectable gain over its 10th gen predecessor.

Compared to the Intel Core i5-10600K which offers a much higher base and a boost clock of 4.1 GHz / 4.8 GHz, the Core i5-11400 ends up slightly slower with 6% lower single-core and 14% lower multi-core performance but that is to be expected since the Core i5-10600K is an unlocked part with a 125W (PL1) and 225W (PL2) rating and also carries the aforementioned higher clocks. At the same time, the Core i5-11400 is no match for the Ryzen 5 5600X but in either single-core and multi-core performance tests. The actual competitor to the Ryzen 5 5600X should be the Core i5-11600K but based on these benchmarks, even the unlocked part will have a hard time matching the Ryzen CPU.

As we reported, the Intel Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs will be shipping months after the 500-series boards that will be available on 11th January. The CPUs are expected to be announced at CES 2021 but a hard launch isn't planned till March-April.

News Source: Leakbench