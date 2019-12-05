As Intel preps up its 10th Generation Comet Lake-S desktop lineup, there have been several leaks including performance tests which were performed on engineering samples of the said lineup. The Intel Comet Lake-S desktop family is once again going to feature an enhanced 14nm process node that would deliver faster clocks but the biggest improvement of the lineup over 9th Gen would be the addition of multi-threading across all SKUs.

Intel Comet Lake-S 10 and 6 Core Desktop CPUs Tested, More Threads Equal Higher Multi-Threading Performance

Since our previous leak, there have been little to no reports on the Intel Comet Lake desktop CPU family. However, some digging by Momomo_Us and Komachi_Ensaka has brought to us new performance metrics for the Comet Lake-S 10 core and 6 core parts which will be featured in the Core i9 and the Core i5 family, respectively.

Intel’s Entire 10th Gen Comet Lake Desktop CPU Lineup Leaked – Up To 10 Cores, 20 Thread Core i9-10900, 80W TDP, W480 Chipset With New LGA 1200 Socket

Intel Comet Lake-S 10 Core / 20 Thread Core i9 ES Desktop CPU:

All of the Comet Lake desktop processors that have been tested are still very early engineering sample but they are part of the GenuineIntel Family 6 Model 165 which means they are indeed Comet Lake-S based. The first sample is the 10 core and 20 thread Core i9 model which features Stepping 1. It has a base frequency of 1.51 GHz and a maximum boost frequency of 3.19 GHz. The chip scores 4074 points in the single-core and 25962 points in the multi-core performance tests on Geekbench 4.





This is lower than the Core i9-9900X and the Core i9-9900KS in both metrics but the lower clocks and the early ES state are to be blamed for that. Also, the chip is featured in an HP Pavilion 23 All-In-One PC which doesn't necessarily feature the best cooling capabilities so thermal throttling is to be expected. The other listing is also for the 10 core and 20 thread chip which is spotted within the SiSoftware database. This chip has a higher base clock of 2.60 GHz along with the 20 MB of L3 cache. This test is also from an OEM build setup (Acer Predator Orion PO5-615s) but unlike the HP one, this isn't an AIO but a full desktop-grade (full-tower) setup.

Intel Comet Lake-S 6 Core / 12 Thread Core i5 ES Desktop CPU:

Next up, we have several entries of the 6 core and 12 thread Core i5 chip, featuring 12 MB of L3 cache. Finally, the Core i5 models are getting the much-needed multi-threading support that is required to even compete against AMD's dominant Ryzen 3000 processor lineup and the more fierce Ryzen 5 chips which have taken the mainstream market by storm.

Intel Core i5 Desktop Comet Lake CPU With 6 Cores and 12 Threads Leaks Out – Core i5 Finally Gets Multi-Threading Support







All of the entries made on SiSoftware for the 6 core Core i5 chip feature a 3.00 GHz base clock speed. The maximum reported boost speed in the database is 3.9 GHz which is fairly lower than where existing Core i5 lands so we can tell that this is another engineering sample. The chip has several entries but the most noticeable ones are with the Z490 chipset based motherboards from SuperMicro (SUPERO) and ASRock. The Z490 platform would be launching alongside the 10th Gen Comet Lake-S CPUs so it is very interesting to see them being listed in databases:

The entry on UserBenchmark is also more interesting since it was made just recently on a Z490M ITX motherboard from ASRock. The UserBenchmark listing reports a base clock of 3.5 GHz and a boost clock of 4.1 GHz. Once again, compared to the Core i5-9600K, the Comet Lake-S 6 core part is slightly slower in all-metrics expect the 8-core and 64-core bench since the Comet Lake-S part packs 12 threads compared to a measly 6 threads on the 9th Gen Coffee Lake-R part.





The 6 core chip was also tested in the HP Pavilion 23 AIO PC on Geekbench 4 with reported clocks of 2.00 GHz base and 2.90 GHz boost on Stepping 0. The chip submitted scores of 3667 points in single-core, 15843 points in multi-core and 32576 points in OpenCL tests. These scores are once again much lower than the Core i5-9600K despite the 10th Gen part featuring multi-threading support. The clock speeds are once again the issue here as is the case with all engineering samples.

Here's Everything We Know About Intel's 10th Gen Comet Lake-S Desktop CPU Family

The Intel 10th Generation desktop processor family will be known as Comet Lake. Comet Lake-S which is the official codename for the mainstream desktop family is based on a refined 14nm++ process node. The family would be replacing Intel's 9th Gen Core CPU family which recently saw the launch of the flagship Core i9-9900KS (you can read our complete review of the CPU here). Since 10nm production is still not up to par for mass deployment, Intel will be skipping it however as of recently, Intel claims to see the release of 10nm desktop processors in 2020.

Following are some of the main platform features of the 10th Generation Comet Lake-S family:

Up To 10 processor cores for enhanced performance

Up To 30 PCH-H High-Speed I/O lanes for port flexibility

Up To 40 PCIe 3.0 Lanes (16 CPU, up to 24 PCH)

Media & Display features for premium 4K content support

Integrated + Discrete Intel Wireless-AC (Wi-Fi/BT CNVi) Support

Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) Support

Enhanced Core and memory overclock

Integrated USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (10 Gb/s) support

Intel Rapid Storage Technology (Intel RST)

Programmable (Open FW SDK) Quad-Core Audio DSP

C10 & S0ix Support for Modern Standby

The Intel 10th Generation Comet Lake-S family would initially launch with 9 SKUs with more to come later. They would be segmented in the Xeon W, Core i9, Core i7, Core i5, Core i3, Pentium and Celeron parts. Surprisingly, Intel would have two different chip layouts for their Comet Lake family. The 10 core and 8 core variants would be based on the Comet Lake-S 10+2 wafer while the rest of the parts would be based on the Comet Lake-S 6+2 wafer.

According to the Intel slide, the 10th Generation Comet Lake family would deliver an 18% performance improvement in multi-threaded compute workloads compared to 9th Generation processors and an 8% generational improvement over 9th Gen parts in general windows workloads.

Intel 10th Gen Xeon Comet Lake Desktop CPU Family:

CPU Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Cache TDP Price Intel Xeon vPro 10+2 10 / 20 3.1 GHz 5.1 GHz 20 MB 80W TBD Intel Xeon vPro 10+2 10 / 20 2.0 GHz 4.6 GHz 20 MB 35W TBD Intel Xeon vPro 8+2 8 / 16 3.2 GHz 4.8 GHz 16 MB 80W TBD Intel Xeon vPro 8+2 8 / 16 3.2 GHz 4.4 GHz 16 MB 35W TBD Intel Xeon vPro 6+2 6 /12 3.5 GHz 4.7 GHz 12 MB 80W TBD Intel Xeon vPro 6+2 6 /12 2.4 GHz 3.8 GHz 12 MB 35W TBD

As expected before, all 10th Generation Core SKUs would feature multi-threading support. The Core i9 lineup would get 10 cores and 20 threads, the Core i7 lineup would get 8 cores and 16 threads, the Core i5 lineup would get 6 cores and 12 threads while the Core i3 lineup would get 4 cores and 8 threads. The Pentium lineup would also get multi-threading support with 2 cores & 4 threads. This leaves the Celeron lineup out which won't receive multi-threading support and would be limited to 2 cores and 2 threads. It can be seen that neither of the 'K' unlocked SKUs has been mentioned in the list which means that they would be released later on.

Do note that the TDP for 'K' unlocked SKUs would be higher than the non-K models and they would be featuring support on the Z490 chipset while the more mainstream-aimed non-K chips would be aimed at the W480, Q470 and H410 chipset based motherboards.

Intel 400-Series Platform & LGA 1200 Socket Support

This brings us to the next topic which is related to the 400-series platform and the new LGA socket. It is now confirmed that Intel is indeed moving to a new socket with their 400-series motherboards that will be introduced next year too. While the LGA 1200 socket has the same dimensions as the LGA 1151 socket (37.5mm x 37.5mm), the socket keying has shifted to the left side and Comet Lake is no longer electrically or mechanically compatible with Coffee Lake motherboards. Some details of the new LGA 1200 package and socket for Comet Lake:

Comet Lake will transition to a higher pin-count package

Comet Lake LGA will not have backward compatibility with legacy platforms

No changes to ILM dimensions or thermal solution retention

Comet Lake LGA improves power delivery and support for future incremental I/O features

Pin 1 orientation remains the same, but socket keying has shifted left

The good thing is that your existing coolers would still be compatible with the LGA 1200 socket so that's one hardware change you shouldn't be worrying about. The Comet Lake-S family will retain support for DDR4-2666 memory UDIMM and support up to 32 GB capacity DIMMs per channel.

Intel plans to have several chipsets deployed in the 400-series family. There would obviously be Z490 which will target the 'K' unlocked SKUs I mentioned above but aside from that, we are looking at the W480 (Entry Workstation), Q470 (Corporate with Intel vPro) and H410 (Value) chipsets. These would target more corporate and entry tier users. Also interesting to note is that H410 is not pin-compatible with W480 and Q470 chipsets which reveals a very cut down design for the entry-level chip.

Intel 400-Series Chipset Family:

Chipset Name Intel Z490 Intel W480 Intel Q470 Intel H410 Total HSIO Lanes 46 Lanes (16 CPI + 30 PCH) 46 Lanes (16 CPI + 30 PCH) 46 Lanes (16 CPI + 30 PCH) 30 Lanes (16 CPI + 14 PCH) Total PCIe 3.0 Lanes (CPU + PCH) Up To 40 (16 CPU + Up To 40 (16 CPU + Up To 40 (16 CPU + 22(16 CPU + 6 PCIe 2.0) Chipset PCIe 3.0 Lanes Up To 24 Up To 24 Up To 24 6 (PCIe 2.0 Only) SATA 3.0 Ports Up To 8 Up To 8 Up To 6 4 Maximum USB 3.2 Ports Gen 2 (10 Gb/s) / Gen 1 (5 Gb/s) 8/10 8/10 6/10 0/4 Tota USB Ports (Maximum USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gb/s)) 14 (10) 14 (10) 14 (10) 10 (4) Intel RST Technology For PCIe 3.0 storage ports 3 PCH 3 PCH 3 PCH 0 eSPI 2 Chip Select 2 Chip Select 2 Chip Select 1 Chip Select Overclocking Support Yes N/A N/A N/A Processor PCIe Express 3.0 Lanes Configuration 1x16 or 2x8 or 1x8 + 2x4 1x16 or 2x8 or 1x8 + 2x4 1x16 or 2x8 or 1x8 + 2x4 1x16 Display Support (Ports / Pipes) 3/3 3/3 3/3 3/2 DMI 3.0 Lanes 4 4 4 4 (DMI 2.0 Only) System Memory Channels / DPC 2/2 (DDR4-2666) 2/2 (DDR4-2666) 2/2 (DDR4-2666) 2/1 (DDR4-2666)

In terms of chipset features, W480 would be the most feature-rich of the three chipsets that are mentioned here. Z490 would be the most appealing for the enthusiast and gaming audience but let's take a look at the mainstream chipsets. The W480 chipset would offer a total of 46 high-speed IO lanes and a total of 40 PCIe Gen 3.0 lanes. The CPUs would retain 16 lanes with the chipset offering up to 24 PCIe 3.0 lanes.



















There would be support for up to 8 SATA III ports, 8 USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports or 10 USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 14 USB 3.2 Gen ports and Intel RST. Neither of the three chipsets would feature overclock support since that is restricted to the Z490 chipset but we will get more information on overclocking later on from Intel themselves.

