Intel Begins Arc Desktop Graphics Card Ramp, A770 16 GB & A750 8 GB Sampling To Reviewers Soon

Intel has announced in its Discord Community that they have started the ramp towards the full desktop Arc graphics card family launch including the top A770 16 GB & A750 8 GB variants that they will be shipping to reviewers and Xe-HPG Scavenger Hunt winners this Summer.

It's definitely been a long wait and while drivers may not be in their best state, Intel has given the green light and the company states that it has started receiving the top Arc 7 series graphics cards with packaging, ready for final testing before sampling with the press. The Arc 7 series will include both the Arc A770 16 GB and Arc A750 8 GB graphics cards. Following is the full statement by Intel:

This has been a long road for all of you. While there have been delays with the eventual launch of Intel Arc graphics for desktop, we want to be clear that this launch is getting closer. Intel has started the ramp toward the full desktop launch, which you can see in recent content posted to our new Intel Arc News site https://arc.intel.com/, recent tech press interviews with Ryan Shrout and Tom Peterson, and a surprise reveal of the Intel Arc Gaming Truck. All of us are very excited to finally deliver on the Xe HPG Scavenger Hunt prizes this summer as the product is starting to come together. Below are photos of the Intel Arc A750 Graphics Card arriving to Intel offices with packaging ready for final testing before sampling with press. Bottom line, the launch of the Intel Arc A7 series desktop products and the prizes intended for this contest are now in sight! Intel Insiders Community @ Discord

Intel Xe-HPG Scavenger Hunt winners get notified about prizes. (Image Credits: Intel Insider Community @ Discord)

Intel has also confirmed that the Xe-HPG Scavenger Hunt winners will be receiving an Arc A770 16 GB graphics card as the "Premium" prize and the Arc A750 8 GB graphics card as the 'Performance" prize. The winners can expect their prizes close to the sampling date which should be a few weeks from now.

Intel Arc A770 Graphics Card Specifications

The Intel Arc 7 lineup is going to utilize the flagship ACM-G10 GPU and we already know about the mobility variants which include the Arc A770M and the Arc A730M. Similarly, the Arc A770 is one of the top-end variants for desktop PCs that is equipped with the full ACM-G10 configuration, utilizing 32 Xe-Cores for 4096 ALUs, and 32 ray tracing units.

Intel Arc A770 16 GB graphics card being held by Ryan Shrout. (Image Credits: Linus Tech Tips)

In terms of clocks, the GPU should operate at a peak boost of 2.4 GHz which is always going to be higher than its advertised engine clock speed. At 2400 MHz, the GPU should be able to deliver close to 20 TFLOPs of FP32 horsepower. The card comes with a TGP of around 225W. The graphics card is expected to be sandwiched between the RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3070 in terms of performance.

Intel Arc A750 Graphics Card Specifications

The specs for the Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition graphics card include a cut-down ACM-G10 GPU with 448 EUs, 3584 ALUs, and 8 GB of GDDR6 memory running across a 256-bit bus at 16 Gbps, and a TGP around 200W. The graphics card has been shown to be up to 17% faster than the NVIDIA RTX 3060 in modern titles.

Intel showcases its own Arc A750 graphics card in its official introduction video. (Source: Intel YT - Now Removed)

Both graphics cards are powered by an 8+6 connector configuration which means a maximum board power of 300W (150W+75W from connectors & 75W power from the PCIe interface). It is likely that the Limited Edition may come in both A770 and A750 variants. It will come with three DisplayPort connectors and a single HDMI connection. Intel has confirmed that the ARC Alchemist graphics card will support the newest DisplayPort 1.4a & HDMI 2.0b interfaces.

Both the Intel Arc A750 & A750 graphics cards are expected to launch later this summer with pricing around the $299-$399 US market range.

Intel Arc A-Series Desktop Graphics Card Lineup 'Rumored':

Graphics Card Variant GPU Variant GPU Die Execution Units Shading Units (Cores) Memory Capacity Memory Speed Memory Bus TGP Price Arc A770 Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 512 EUs (TBD) 4096 (TBD) 16 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 225W $349-$399 US Arc A770 Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 512 EUs (TBD) 4096 (TBD) 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 225W $349-$399 US Arc A750 Xe-HP3G 448EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 448 EUs (TBD) 3584 (TBD) 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 225W $299-$349 US Arc A580 Xe-HPG 256EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 256 EUs (TBD) 2048 (TBD) 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 128-bit 175W $200-$299 US Arc A380 Xe-HPG 128EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G11 128 EUs 1024 6 GB GDDR6 15.5 Gbps 96-bit 75W $129-$139 US Arc A310 Xe-HPG 64 (TBD) Arc ACM-G11 64 EUs (TBD) 512 (TBD) 4 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 64-bit 75W $59-$99 US

