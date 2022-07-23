Menu
Company

Intel Begins Arc Desktop Graphics Card Ramp, A770 16 GB & A750 8 GB Sampling To Reviewers Soon

Hassan Mujtaba
Jul 23, 2022
Intel Begins Arc Desktop Graphics Card Ramp, A770 16 GB & A750 8 GB Sampling To Reviewers Soon 1

Intel has announced in its Discord Community that they have started the ramp towards the full desktop Arc graphics card family launch including the top A770 16 GB & A750 8 GB variants that they will be shipping to reviewers and Xe-HPG Scavenger Hunt winners this Summer.

Intel Confirms Full Arc Desktop Graphics Card Lineup Ramp, Shipping Arc A770 16 GB & A750 8 GB To Reviewers Soon!

It's definitely been a long wait and while drivers may not be in their best state, Intel has given the green light and the company states that it has started receiving the top Arc 7 series graphics cards with packaging, ready for final testing before sampling with the press. The Arc 7 series will include both the Arc A770 16 GB and Arc A750 8 GB graphics cards. Following is the full statement by Intel:

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Intel’s Flagship Arc A770 Graphics Card Previewed In Games & Overclocking, Delivers Smooth 1440p Gameplay In Cyberpunk 2077, Up To 2.5 GHz & 285W TDP

This has been a long road for all of you. While there have been delays with the eventual launch of Intel Arc graphics for desktop, we want to be clear that this launch is getting closer.

Intel has started the ramp toward the full desktop launch, which you can see in recent content posted to our new Intel Arc News site https://arc.intel.com/, recent tech press interviews with Ryan Shrout and Tom Peterson, and a surprise reveal of the Intel Arc Gaming Truck.

All of us are very excited to finally deliver on the Xe HPG Scavenger Hunt prizes this summer as the product is starting to come together. Below are photos of the Intel Arc A750 Graphics Card arriving to Intel offices with packaging ready for final testing before sampling with press.

Bottom line, the launch of the Intel Arc A7 series desktop products and the prizes intended for this contest are now in sight!

Intel Insiders Community @ Discord

Intel Xe-HPG Scavenger Hunt winners get notified about prizes. (Image Credits: Intel Insider Community @ Discord)
Intel Xe-HPG Scavenger Hunt winners get notified about prizes. (Image Credits: Intel Insider Community @ Discord)

Intel has also confirmed that the Xe-HPG Scavenger Hunt winners will be receiving an Arc A770 16 GB graphics card as the "Premium" prize and the Arc A750 8 GB graphics card as the 'Performance" prize. The winners can expect their prizes close to the sampling date which should be a few weeks from now.

Intel Arc A770 Graphics Card Specifications

The Intel Arc 7 lineup is going to utilize the flagship ACM-G10 GPU and we already know about the mobility variants which include the Arc A770M and the Arc A730M. Similarly, the Arc A770 is one of the top-end variants for desktop PCs that is equipped with the full ACM-G10 configuration, utilizing 32 Xe-Cores for 4096 ALUs, and 32 ray tracing units.

Intel Arc A770 16 GB graphics card being held by Ryan Shrout. (Image Credits: Linus Tech Tips)
Intel Arc A770 16 GB graphics card being held by Ryan Shrout. (Image Credits: Linus Tech Tips)

In terms of clocks, the GPU should operate at a peak boost of 2.4 GHz which is always going to be higher than its advertised engine clock speed. At 2400 MHz, the GPU should be able to deliver close to 20 TFLOPs of FP32 horsepower. The card comes with a TGP of around 225W. The graphics card is expected to be sandwiched between the RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3070 in terms of performance.

Intel Arc A750 Graphics Card Specifications

The specs for the Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition graphics card include a cut-down ACM-G10 GPU with 448 EUs, 3584 ALUs, and 8 GB of GDDR6 memory running across a 256-bit bus at 16 Gbps, and a TGP around 200W. The graphics card has been shown to be up to 17% faster than the NVIDIA RTX 3060 in modern titles.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
The Only Intel Arc A380 Graphics Card, From GUNNIR, Is Now Officially Available in China For 1299 RMB
Intel showcases its own Arc A750 graphics card in its official introduction video. (Source: Intel YT - Now Removed)
Intel showcases its own Arc A750 graphics card in its official introduction video. (Source: Intel YT - Now Removed)

Both graphics cards are powered by an 8+6 connector configuration which means a maximum board power of 300W (150W+75W from connectors & 75W power from the PCIe interface). It is likely that the Limited Edition may come in both A770 and A750 variants. It will come with three DisplayPort connectors and a single HDMI connection. Intel has confirmed that the ARC Alchemist graphics card will support the newest DisplayPort 1.4a & HDMI 2.0b interfaces.

Both the Intel Arc A750 & A750 graphics cards are expected to launch later this summer with pricing around the $299-$399 US market range.

Intel Arc A-Series Desktop Graphics Card Lineup 'Rumored':

Graphics Card VariantGPU VariantGPU DieExecution UnitsShading Units (Cores)Memory CapacityMemory SpeedMemory BusTGPPrice
Arc A770Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10512 EUs (TBD)4096 (TBD)16 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit225W$349-$399 US
Arc A770Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10512 EUs (TBD)4096 (TBD)8 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit225W$349-$399 US
Arc A750Xe-HP3G 448EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10448 EUs (TBD)3584 (TBD)8 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit225W$299-$349 US
Arc A580Xe-HPG 256EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10256 EUs (TBD)2048 (TBD)8 GB GDDR616 Gbps128-bit175W$200-$299 US
Arc A380Xe-HPG 128EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G11128 EUs10246 GB GDDR615.5 Gbps96-bit75W$129-$139 US
Arc A310Xe-HPG 64 (TBD)Arc ACM-G1164 EUs (TBD)512 (TBD)4 GB GDDR616 Gbps64-bit75W$59-$99 US
What are your thoughts of Intel's Arc graphics cards so far?
View Results

Products mentioned in this post

RTX 3060
USD 438
RTX 3070
USD 604

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
Filter videos by
Order