Intel Announces Xe-HPG Scavenger Hunt Winners: Prizes Include $900 US Arc Alchemist ‘Premium’ & $700 US Arc Alchemist ‘Performance’ Graphics Card

Intel has started sending winners of the Xe-HPG Scavenger Hunt emails to notify them that they have won up to an Intel Arc Alchemist A-Series desktop graphics card.

The Intel Xe-HPG Scavenger started last year on 27th October 2021 and ran through 31st January 2022. The whole event was based on finding clues scattered across the web and submitting the correct answers. Intel stated that there would be 300 winners who will be getting their upcoming Arc Alchemist A-Series graphics cards before they are even available.

Well it looks like the winners have already been notified and the price list is very interesting which includes:

1x Intel Arc Alchemist 'Premium' or 'Performance' Desktop Graphics Card

Intel Arc-graphics branded merchandise

6 months of Xbox Game Pass for PC

The top prize is an Intel Arc Alchemist graphics card which will be the blue team's first consumer gaming release. The top 100 winners will receive the Premium variant which has a prize value of $900 US while the rest of the 200 winners (300 in total) will receive the 'Performance' GPU variant which has a prize value of $700 US.

So we know that the price difference between the Premium & the Performance variant is $200 US. Now given that the rest of the products cost an additional 100 or 150 USD, we can conclude that the 'Performance' graphics card should end up with a price close to $299-$349 while the 'Premium' variant should end up close to the $499-$549 US pricing.

These are decent prices but in the end, these aren't final or set in stone. The prize averages are usually on the high side and not reflective of retail MSRP but rest be assured, these winners of the Xe-HPG Scavenger Hunt will be the first to lay their hands on Intel's Arc Alchemist desktop graphics cards which are coming to retail shelves later this year. We can expect several users to post their unboxing and impressions on various social media outlets once they receive their cards. And lastly, congrats to everyone!