Intel’s Latest Arc Graphics Driver Delivers Game-On Support For Saints Row, Optimizes Spider-Man Remastered & Fixes Several Arc Control Software Issues

Intel has just published a new Arc graphics driver which adds Game-On support for new titles, optimizes existing titles & fixes several issues.

Intel's Latest Arc Graphics Driver "30.0.101.3268" Has Game-On Support, Optimizations & Fixes For Arc Control Software

The highlight of the latest driver release is the Game-On support for Saints Row and Madden NFL 23 on Arc A-series graphics cards. Besides that, the drivers also optimize performance across a range of gaming titles, including the recently released Spider-Man Remastered on PC. Besides the game optimizations, the new driver also fixes some internal installer issues such as the Windows Update driver rollbacks while enhancing the experience in Arc Control software with fixes for the Smooth Sync technology, in-game overlay telemetry, UL scaling, and performance tuning.

While Intel's Arc graphics drivers still have a long road to cover, these changes indicate that the blue team is indeed listening to community feedback and are trying their level best to optimize your experience for Arc graphics cards. Following are the full keynotes from the driver release:

GAMING HIGHLIGHTS:

Intel Game On Driver support for Saints Rowand Madden NFL 23 on Intel Arc A-series Graphics.

FIXED ISSUES:

Marvel’s Spider-Man* (DX12) may experience lower than expected performance on Intel Arc A-series Graphics.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider* (DX12) may experience an app crash when setting Ray Traced Shadow Quality to High. A workaround is to change to the Medium or OFF setting.

Texture corruption may be observed in Battlefield 2042* (DX12) on certain maps.

Some objects and textures in Halo Infinite* (DX12) may render black and fail to load.

Stray* (DX11) may exhibit a TDR or application hang during gameplay.

Horizon Zero Dawn* (DX12) may experience an app crash or system hang during gameplay.

Windows Update may incorrectly override a more recent version of Intel Arc A-series drivers.

INTEL ARC CONTROL FIXED ISSUES:

In-Game Overlay Telemetry may stop responding after navigating the Performance Graphs section.

In-Game Overlay Telemetry graphs may intermittently be unavailable for certain Overlay Metrics.

In-Game Overlay Telemetry graph value title may be intermittently missing.

In-Game Overlay Telemetry window may incorrectly be present on the desktop after a system restart.

In-Game Overlay Telemetry “Media Activity” value may incorrectly show a negative percentage.

GPU Info section in the System Info tab may incorrectly show a GPU Frequency of “1MHz”.

Adjusting the filename in Capture or Highlights may intermittently only be changed to numeric values.

Adjusting the filename in Capture or Highlights may incorrectly ignore desired file output name.

Disabling certain Menu Customization widgets may incorrectly become re-enabled after a system restart.

The “Broadcast” toggle in the Studio tab may become unavailable when entering stream URL information.

A duplicate custom image may be present when using the Background Replacement in the Camera tab.

Arc Control may intermittently become unresponsive when using “Go Live” while “Sharp Stream” is enabled in the Broadcast tab.

Keyboard and mouse inputs may be ignored on a secondary display while Arc Control is opened on the primary display.

Arc Control may incorrectly retain a larger scaled size when adjusting a lower display resolution to a higher display resolution.

Mouse-scrolling may be unresponsive on certain Arc Control UI elements such as “Your Games” and “Live Performance Monitoring”

Arc Control now accepts “PrintScreen” for capturing Arc Control screenshots.

Enabling “Smooth Sync” may exhibit display corruption in certain game titles.

A one-time disclaimer now appears when adjusting any Performance Tuning values.

KNOWN ISSUES:

Marvel’s Spider-Man* (DX12) may exhibit a soft lock when attempting to take a picture of the Empire State Building.

Marvel’s Spider-Man* (DX12) may exhibit an application crash when loading into the game with Ray-Traced Reflections enabled.

Movies and TV Applications may experience a hang during HDR video playback and changing video to Fullscreen.

Call of Duty: Vanguard* (DX12) may experience lower than expected performance in the game menu

Gears 5* (DX12) may experience an application crash, system hang, or TDR during gameplay.

Some third-party camera applications may exhibit video corruption when playing the recorded video on fullscreen

Sniper Elite 5* (DX12) may experience an application crash on some Hybrid Graphics system configurations when Windows® “Graphics Performance Preference” option for the application is not set to “High Performance”.

Map textures may fail to load or may load as blank surfaces when playing CrossFire*.

Some Intel Arc A380 series graphics product fans may continue running when the graphics card or system is

idle

INTEL ARC CONTROL KNOWN ISSUES:

Windows UAC Admin is required to install and launch Arc Control.

Some applications may exhibit a transparent or blank window when CMAA is set to “Force ON” globally.

Some applications may exhibit pixel corruption when Sharpening Filter is enabled globally.

Opening Arc Control in some game titles with ALT+I during gameplay may not correctly appear.

Using Arc Control Studio Capture with “In-Stream” mode enabled may not correctly record the entire clip when under a 1080p resolution setting.

Recording with Arc Control Studio Capture and “In-Stream” mode enabled may not save the output video file at the desired length.

Streaming with Arc Control Studio Capture and “In-Stream” mode enabled may cause unexpected connection instability to the desired platform.

A 1440p resolution selection in Arc Control Studio Capture may be unavailable when the display native resolution is 4K.

Arc Control Studio Camera overlay position may not retain desired position and size after a system restart.

Hot-plugging peripheral devices such as cameras, microphones, or displays, while Arc Control is open, may cause Arc Control to become unresponsive.

Arc Control may not scale automatically when changing from a 1080p resolution to a 4K resolution.

Some image types may not load when using Arc Control Camera “Background Replacement” option.

Some Arc Control Telemetry metrics may not align with 3rd party applications or built-in OS functions.

The Arc Control Studio Camera tab may take longer than expected responsiveness upon the first navigation.

Intel Arc Control Performance Tuning (BETA):

Intel® Arc Control Performance Tuning is currently in Beta. As such, performance and features may behave unexpectedly. Intel® will continue to refine the Performance Tuning software in future releases.

Adjusting Performance Tuning values from a higher value to a lower value may cause tuning values to reset to default.

OS Reference:

Microsoft Windows 10-64 - October 2020 Update (20H2)

Microsoft Windows 10-64 - May 2021 Update (21H1)

Microsoft Windows 10-64 - November 2021 Update (21H2)

Microsoft Windows 11-64 - October 2021 Update (21H2)

Platform (OS Support)