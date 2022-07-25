Intel’s Arc Graphics Cards Run Perfectly Fine on AMD Ryzen PCs With Resizable-BAR Enabled Despite No Official Support

Intel's Arc graphics cards are slowly entering the consumer segment in various markets & we also got the first reviews of the entry-level Arc A380 a while back which showed that Resizable-BAR is a must to get decent performance out of the new GPUs.

"IT JUST WORKS" - Intel's Arc Graphics Cards Running Fine on AMD Ryzen PCs With Resizable-BAR Enabled

You might remember that when Intel launched its first Arc graphics card driver, they put a lot of emphasis on Resizable-BAR, making it a requirement to have it enabled to get suitable graphics performance out of their GPUs. According to Intel, Resizable-BAR must be enabled for Arc GPUs to deliver optimal performance. If you don't know yet, the Resizable-BAR technology helps the GPU to communicate with the CPU much faster through the PCIe lanes by making the entire VRAM pool on the GPU to be accessible to the CPU.

Intel Arc graphics card requirements. (Image Credits: Intel)

Intel's own guidelines showed that Arc graphics cards such as the Arc A380, are only officially going to be compatible with Intel platforms and that too the latest ones with Resizable-BAR support such as the 400-series, 500-series, and the current 600-series (10th Gen, 11th Gen, 12th Gen CPUs). The requirements didn't list any support for AMD Ryzen systems but if the red team users want to run a blue graphics card within their PCs, they shouldn't have much to worry about.

Intel Arc A380 Graphics Card Tests on AMD Ryzen & Intel Core PCs With Resizable-BAR (Image Credits: Computerbase):

In performance tests published by Computerbase, the tech outlet reports that they were able to run an Intel Arc A380 graphics card on an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU on a B550 motherboard with Resizable-BAR enabled. The website checked the performance differences between the tech on & off to know if it was actually working and to their surprise it was. The performance was also on par with Intel's Core i5-12500 and the small differences could be due to the older Zen 3 architecture going up against the newer Alder Lake design.

The outlet also noted that many games such as Dota 2 will crash on the AMD Ryzen system with Resizable-BAR disabled but when enabled, there are no issues at all. You should definitely check out Computerbase's full review in this link where they test out various games on the Arc A380 running on the Ryzen system with Resizable-BAR enabled and disabled.

So despite not having official support, it looks like Intel's Arc graphics cards will run just fine on an AMD Ryzen PC. But do remember that most older Ryzen systems don't have Resizable-BAR support and the same is the case with older Intel platforms. So unless you have a system that does feature the support for the new technology, there's no point in going for an Intel Arc graphics card on any old platform that doesn't since you'll be getting much lower performance than intended.

It also seems like while Intel hasn't mentioned AMD Ryzen system support for Resizable-BAR with Arc GPUs, their AIBs, such as GUNNIR, have mentioned support on the boxes for the said graphics card:

Intel still has a long way to go to fix its drivers considering the state they are in but progress is being made and we are hopeful that the Tier 1 and Tier 2 game performance would be very compelling versus the competition. Intel plans to launch its high-end Arc graphics card very soon.

