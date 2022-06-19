Intel Arc A380 Graphics Card’s First Custom Design Being Sold For Over $500 US in China, Gets Close-Up PCB Shots

Intel's first Arc A380 graphics card's custom design is finally on sale in China and is currently listed for a price of 3999 RMB or over $500 US. The pricing includes VAT but is way above the 1030 RMB MSRP that was disclosed for the Chinese market.

GUNNIR has become a very popular graphics card manufacturer in the Asian Pacific OEM & Pre-built PC segment. They have been amongst the first to offer custom flavors of the DG1 graphics card in custom flavor and they are now back with the first custom DG2 graphics card, the GUNNIR Arc A380 Photon which features 6 GB of GDDR6 memory and the full ACM-G11 GPU from Intel. The first close-up shots of the graphics cards have now been published by MyDrivers.

Intel Arc Desktop Graphics Card Gets Requirement List: Resizable BAR Enabled & Support on 10th Gen and Above CPUs

The Intel Arc A380 graphics card will be an entry-level design featuring the full ACM-G11 GPU that utilizes the Alchemist Xe-HPG architecture. It houses the full GPU configuration, making use of 8 Xe-Cores or 1024 ALUs. The graphics card also features 6 GB of GDDR6 memory running at TBP rated at around 92W. The maximum frequency for the card is rated at 2450 MHz which shows that Intel is taking full advantage of TSMC's 6nm process node. The GUNNIR custom model features a VRAM clock of 15.5 Gbps for 186 GB/s bandwidth. The memory speeds were quietly updated by Intel for its reference design too.

Interestingly, the card does utilize the 'K4ZAF325BM-HC16' memory dies which operate at 16 Gbps but Intel seems to have lowered the memory specs, probably to conserve power which makes no sense for a desktop variant. The custom variant already features a higher TBP of 92W and has an 8-pin connector so it shouldn't have any problem running the memory at 16 Gbps speeds. But it is likely that even board partners traded memory clocks in favor of GPU clocks.

It is not known if the card uses a custom PCB or a reference design but it does come with a single 8-pin power connector to boot and houses a 2+1 phase VRM design. The shroud features the 'Intel Arc' logo on the side and has a GUNNIR Photon logo that lights up with LED illumination, giving even the entry-level card a more premium look.

Intel’s High-End Arc A770 Custom Graphics Card With Triple-Fan Cooling Teased By GUNNIR

There's also a blue and black colored trim on the backplate which enhances the looks of the card. Display outputs include three DisplayPort & a single HDMI output. The fans are two 90mm designs and the card measures 222×114×42mm.

The reference Intel Arc A380 graphics card has also been officially announced for the Chinese market. The card features a dual-slot and single-fan design. Compared to the GUNNIR variant which rocks an overclocked design, the reference model features a 2000 MHz clock speed plus a TBP of 75W which means that it won't require any external power connector. The graphics card ships this summer in various pre-built from leading manufacturers such as ASUS, MSI, Gigabyte, ACER, etc plus will also be available in DIY custom flavors such as the GUNNIR model above.

While the GUNNIR Arc A380 Photon 6 GB graphics card has been made official we expect the card to remain an Asian-market only GPU offering with other manufacturers bringing the Arc A380 and the rest of the higher-end lineup to the market by later Summer in other regions. The graphics card was meant to launch close to the 1030 RMB MSRP but is nowhere close to it. More so, the card has already been listed as 'Sold Out' over at JD.com. Intel touted the card to offer 25% better price to perf ratio (in Yuan) versus the AMD Radeon RX 6400 at MSRP but since this is over 3x the MSRP, the whole point of this graphics card is invalidated.

