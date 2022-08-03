Menu
Intel Arc A750 Graphics Card Demoed In Control at 1440p High, Faster Than RTX 3060 & RX 6600 XT

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 3, 2022

Intel has demoed its Arc A750 Graphics Cards based on the Alchemist GPU architecture within Control at 1440p. Based on the performance numbers, it looks like Intel's GPU is easily ahead of the competition.

Intel Arc A750 Graphics Card Beats RTX 3060 & RX 6600 XT In Control 1440p Demo

We have seen an Arc feature demo being run on the Intel Arc A750 graphics card just a few days back and now the company is giving us a more detailed performance look within a new title. The last demo we saw was the same card offering over 100 FPS in Death Stranding at 1440P settings but the new demo is in Control at 1440P High Settings with raytracing disabled.

The specs for the Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition graphics card include a cut-down ACM-G10 GPU with 448 EUs, 3584 ALUs, and 12 GB of GDDR6 memory running across a 192-bit bus at 16 Gbps, and a TGP around 200W.

The graphics card is powered by an 8+6 connector configuration which means a maximum board power of 300W (150W+75W from connectors & 75W power from the PCIe interface). It is likely that the Limited Edition may come in both A770 and A750 variants. It will come with three DisplayPort connectors and a single HDMI connection. Intel has confirmed that the ARC Alchemist graphics card will support the newest DisplayPort 2.0 & HDMI 2.1 interfaces.

Intel Officially Unveils Arc A750 Limited Edition Graphics Card Performance Benchmarks, Up To 17% Faster Than NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 at 1440p 5

Both the Intel Arc A750 & A750 graphics cards are expected to launch later this summer with pricing around the $300-$350 US market range.

Intel Arc A-Series Desktop Graphics Card Lineup 'Rumored':

Graphics Card VariantGPU VariantGPU DieExecution UnitsShading Units (Cores)Memory CapacityMemory SpeedMemory BusTGPPriceStatus
Arc A770Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10512 EUs (TBD)4096 (TBD)16 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit225W$349-$399 USOfficially Announced
Arc A770Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10512 EUs (TBD)4096 (TBD)8 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit225W$349-$399 USConfirmed Through Leak
Arc A750Xe-HP3G 448EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10448 EUs (TBD)3584 (TBD)8 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit225W$299-$349 USOfficially Announced
Arc A580Xe-HPG 256EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10256 EUs (TBD)2048 (TBD)8 GB GDDR616 Gbps128-bit175W$200-$299 USConfirmed Through Leak
Arc A380Xe-HPG 128EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G11128 EUs10246 GB GDDR615.5 Gbps96-bit75W$129-$139 USOfficially Launched
Arc A310Xe-HPG 64 (TBD)Arc ACM-G1164 EUs (TBD)512 (TBD)4 GB GDDR616 Gbps64-bit75W$59-$99 USConfirmed Through Leak

So coming to the performance numbers, the performance was measured at the starting "Welcome To The Oldest House" level and while doing nothing, the card deliver around 67 FPS at max but we have to talk about the more action-oriented sections where the card delivered around 60 FPS on average. We booted up Control ourselves to see what kind of performance Control offers at 1440p on some mainstream cards from Intel's rivals.

We used an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 and an AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card for testing at the same settings and within the same minute or some runtime on the same level however do note that Intel's test bench might be different than the Core i9-12900K and DDR5-6000 setup that we are running. So it should be a few percentile differences but with that said, the results are as follows:

Intel Arc A750 Control Benchmark (1440p High No RT)
Average FPS
0
10
20
30
40
50
60
0
10
20
30
40
50
60
Intel Arc A750
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

As our testing shows, the Intel Arc A750 graphics card is around 15% faster than the GeForce RTX 3060 and around 20% faster than the Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics cards. This pretty much aligns with Intel's own tests which show the Arc A750 up to 14% faster than the RTX 3060. While this is a single game, it shows that Intel's claims for 1st-tier priority games may indeed be true however, we still need to wait and see how Arc performs in other titles.

Also considering that Intel has compared it to the RTX 3060, a $329 US (MSRP) graphics card, and they are heavily claiming to beat the competition in 1st-tier titles in performance per dollar, we can expect a pricing close to $299 US for this product.

Intel has stated that they will share more details such as price, performance, features (XeSS / Raytracing), and availability before the products go on sale so expect more information in the coming weeks.

What are your thoughts of Intel's Arc graphics cards so far?
View Results

