Intel Arc A750 Graphics Card Demoed In Control at 1440p High, Faster Than RTX 3060 & RX 6600 XT

Intel has demoed its Arc A750 Graphics Cards based on the Alchemist GPU architecture within Control at 1440p. Based on the performance numbers, it looks like Intel's GPU is easily ahead of the competition.

We have seen an Arc feature demo being run on the Intel Arc A750 graphics card just a few days back and now the company is giving us a more detailed performance look within a new title. The last demo we saw was the same card offering over 100 FPS in Death Stranding at 1440P settings but the new demo is in Control at 1440P High Settings with raytracing disabled.

The specs for the Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition graphics card include a cut-down ACM-G10 GPU with 448 EUs, 3584 ALUs, and 12 GB of GDDR6 memory running across a 192-bit bus at 16 Gbps, and a TGP around 200W.

The graphics card is powered by an 8+6 connector configuration which means a maximum board power of 300W (150W+75W from connectors & 75W power from the PCIe interface). It is likely that the Limited Edition may come in both A770 and A750 variants. It will come with three DisplayPort connectors and a single HDMI connection. Intel has confirmed that the ARC Alchemist graphics card will support the newest DisplayPort 2.0 & HDMI 2.1 interfaces.

Both the Intel Arc A750 & A750 graphics cards are expected to launch later this summer with pricing around the $300-$350 US market range.

Intel Arc A-Series Desktop Graphics Card Lineup 'Rumored':

Graphics Card Variant GPU Variant GPU Die Execution Units Shading Units (Cores) Memory Capacity Memory Speed Memory Bus TGP Price Status Arc A770 Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 512 EUs (TBD) 4096 (TBD) 16 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 225W $349-$399 US Officially Announced Arc A770 Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 512 EUs (TBD) 4096 (TBD) 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 225W $349-$399 US Confirmed Through Leak Arc A750 Xe-HP3G 448EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 448 EUs (TBD) 3584 (TBD) 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 225W $299-$349 US Officially Announced Arc A580 Xe-HPG 256EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 256 EUs (TBD) 2048 (TBD) 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 128-bit 175W $200-$299 US Confirmed Through Leak Arc A380 Xe-HPG 128EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G11 128 EUs 1024 6 GB GDDR6 15.5 Gbps 96-bit 75W $129-$139 US Officially Launched Arc A310 Xe-HPG 64 (TBD) Arc ACM-G11 64 EUs (TBD) 512 (TBD) 4 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 64-bit 75W $59-$99 US Confirmed Through Leak

So coming to the performance numbers, the performance was measured at the starting "Welcome To The Oldest House" level and while doing nothing, the card deliver around 67 FPS at max but we have to talk about the more action-oriented sections where the card delivered around 60 FPS on average. We booted up Control ourselves to see what kind of performance Control offers at 1440p on some mainstream cards from Intel's rivals.

We used an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 and an AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card for testing at the same settings and within the same minute or some runtime on the same level however do note that Intel's test bench might be different than the Core i9-12900K and DDR5-6000 setup that we are running. So it should be a few percentile differences but with that said, the results are as follows:

Intel Arc A750 Control Benchmark (1440p High No RT) Average FPS 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 Intel Arc A750 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

As our testing shows, the Intel Arc A750 graphics card is around 15% faster than the GeForce RTX 3060 and around 20% faster than the Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics cards. This pretty much aligns with Intel's own tests which show the Arc A750 up to 14% faster than the RTX 3060. While this is a single game, it shows that Intel's claims for 1st-tier priority games may indeed be true however, we still need to wait and see how Arc performs in other titles.

Also considering that Intel has compared it to the RTX 3060, a $329 US (MSRP) graphics card, and they are heavily claiming to beat the competition in 1st-tier titles in performance per dollar, we can expect a pricing close to $299 US for this product.

Intel has stated that they will share more details such as price, performance, features (XeSS / Raytracing), and availability before the products go on sale so expect more information in the coming weeks.