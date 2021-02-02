A brand new 12th Generation Intel Alder Lake mobility CPU has appeared within the Geekbench database. The mobility CPU features more cores and threads than any existing notebook chip & also comes with some respectable clock speeds despite it being a very early engineering sample.

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake-P Mobility CPU Spotted With 14 Cores & 20 Threads, Up To 4.70 GHz Boost Clocks

The Intel Alder Lake CPU spotted within the benchmark database is part of the Alder Lake-P lineup. The 12th Generation family will be split between the notebook Alder Lake-P and the desktop, Alder Lake-S lineups, both of which would be featuring a hybrid core architecture. The CPUs will feature both x86 'Cove' and 'Atom' cores with the bigger cores running in SMT configuration & the smaller cores running without SMT.

The engineering sample features 14 cores and 20 threads. This configuration is only possible with a 6+8 (Big/Small) design. Since only the bigger Golden Cove cores feature SMT, we get to 6 cores and 12 threads while the remaining core/thread count is covered by the 8 smaller Atom cores. If we are to use an 8+6 configuration, then the core count would be 14 too but the thread count would end up being 22.

Intel Alder Lake 12th Gen big.SMALL CPU Configs:

CPU Big Cores 'Cove' Architecture Small Cores 'Atom' Architecture GPU Tier 8+8+1 8 8 GT1 8+6+1 8 6 GT1 8+4+1 8 4 GT1 8+2+1 8 2 GT1 8+0+1 8 0 GT1 6+8+2 6 8 GT2 6+8+1 6 8 GT1 6+6+2 6 6 GT2 6+6+1 6 6 GT1 6+4+2 6 4 GT2 6+4+1 6 4 GT1 6+2+1 6 2 GT1 6+0+1 6 0 GT1 4+8+2 4 8 GT2 4+0+1 4 0 GT1 2+8+2 2 8 GT2 2+4+2 2 4 GT2 2+0+2 2 0 GT2 2+0+1 2 0 GT1

Other specifications include 24 MB of L3 cache and 4 MB of L2 cache. The CPU was seen running at speeds of up to 4.70 GHz but it is still an early ES chip with a base clock of just 800 MHz & average clocks of around 4.1-4.2 GHz. In addition to that, the CPU features the GT1 graphics chip that packs 96 Execution units or 768 cores clocking in at 1150 MHz. The OpenCL score for both of the Intel Alder Lake CPU entires ends up around 13,440 points which aren't that impressive but it's also kind of expected considering that the graphics driver isn't yet fully optimized.

The Alder Lake CPUs are not only going to be the first desktop processor family to feature a 10nm process node but would also feature a new design methodology. From what we know so far, Intel plans to include a mix of CPU cores that are based on different IPs. The Alder Lake CPUs will come with standard high-performance 'Cove' cores and smaller yet efficient 'Atom' cores. This big.SMALL design methodology has been incorporated on smartphones for a while now but Alder Lake will be the first time we see it in action in the high-performance segment.

Following are some of the updates you should expect from Intel's 2021 architecture lineup:

Intel Golden Cove (Core) Architecture:

Improve Single-Threaded Performance (IPC)

Improve Artificial Intelligence (AI) Performance

Improve Network/5G Performance

Enhanced Security Features

Intel Gracemont (Atom) Architecture:

Improve Single-Threaded Performance (IPC)

Improve Frequency (Clock Speeds)

Improve Vector Performance

In addition to the chips, the LGA 1700 platform is said to feature the latest and brand new I/O tech such as support for DDR5 memory, PCIe 5.0, and new Thunderbolt / WiFi capabilities. While the chip design methodology isn't anything new as we have seen several SOCs feature similar core hierarchy, it would definitely be interesting to see a similar outing on a high-performance desktop CPU lineup when Alder Lake launches in Q3 2021.

Intel Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

Intel CPU Family Processor Process Processors Cores (Max) TDPs Platform Chipset Platform Memory Support PCIe Support Launch Sandy Bridge (2nd Gen) 32nm 4/8 35-95W 6-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 2.0 2011 Ivy Bridge (3rd Gen) 22nm 4/8 35-77W 7-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2012 Haswell (4th Gen) 22nm 4/8 35-84W 8-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2013-2014 Broadwell (5th Gen) 14nm 4/8 65-65W 9-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Skylake (6th Gen) 14nm 4/8 35-91W 100-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Kaby Lake (7th Gen) 14nm 4/8 35-91W 200-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake (8th Gen) 14nm 6/12 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake (9th Gen) 14nm 8/16 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2018 Comet Lake (10th Gen) 14nm 10/20 35-125W 400-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2020 Rocket Lake (11th Gen) 14nm 8/16 TBA 500-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 4.0 2021 Alder Lake (12th Gen) 10nm 16/24? TBA 600 Series? LGA 1700 DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2021 Meteor Lake (13th Gen) 7nm? TBA TBA 700 Series? LGA 1700 DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2022? Lunar Lake (14th Gen) TBA TBA TBA 800 Series? TBA DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2023?

