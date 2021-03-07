Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Mobile Lineup Surfaces In Leak, Up To 8 Big Cores & 8 Small Cores On The 55W ‘Muscle’ Oriented Series

A roadmap for Intel's upcoming Alder Lake mobile CPU lineup has been leaked by @9550pro and gives us insight into Intel's future offerings. Intel’s 12th Gen core mobile lineup will be divided into three main categories and six performance segments each with multiple products.

Intel Alder Lake Mobile CPUs Detailed - Starts At 5W Tablet Oriented Series & Goes Up To 55W 'Muscle' Oriented Series

The Intel Alder Lake CPUs are not only going to be the first processor family to feature a 10nm process node but would also feature a new design methodology. From what we know so far, Intel plans to include a mix of CPU cores that are based on different IPs. The Alder Lake CPUs will come with standard high-performance 'Cove' cores and smaller yet efficient 'Atom' cores. This design methodology has been incorporated on smartphones for a while now but Alder Lake will be the first time we see it in action in the high-performance segment.

Intel Alder Lake-M Series SKUs

The first category is the Intel Alder Lake M series which features the M5 and U9 series with a power rating of 5W (Up To 7W) and 9W (Up To 15W) respectively. The M5 series will offer 1 big core and up to 4 small cores and up to 64 Graphics Execution Units. The U9 series will offer up to 2 big cores and 8 small cores and up to 96 Graphics Execution Units. The slide indicates that these will be used in tablets and ultra-thin laptops.

Intel Alder Lake-P Series SKUs

The next category is the Alder Lake P series which features the U15, U28, and H45. The U15, U28, and H45 have power ratings of 15W (12/20W), 28W (20W), and 45W (35W) respectively. The U15 series will come with up to 2 big cores and up to 8 small cores. The U28 series will come with up to 6 big cores and up to 8 small cores.

The H45 series will come with up to 6 big cores and up to 8 small cores. All three feature 96 Graphics Execution Units. The U series looks to be put in mainstream and performance laptops featuring Tiger Lake processors. The H series looks to be a direct replacement for Tiger Lake-H35 which is in portable gaming laptops. An unnamed Alder Lake P series processor has been spotted on Geekbench as well.

Intel Alder Lake-S Series SKUs

Finally, the last category is the Intel Alder Lake S series. The only series listed under it is the H55 series and has a power rating of 55W (45W cTDP). It features up to 8 big cores and up to 8 small cores, but only has 32 Graphics Execution Units. That is an indication that the system is likely to be run with a discrete GPU. In the slide, the systems listed are defined as the "muscle" segment which indicates a use case in a powerful gaming laptop.

As for launch details, there isn't much other than the expected launch sometime in Q3 of 2021 for the Alder Lake processors. As for current launches, the 11th Gen Rocket Lake launch is on March 30th. The Alder Lake desktop processors have been demonstrated as well as spotted in benchmarks.

Intel Desktop CPU Generations Comparison: