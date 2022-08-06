Menu
Intel 14th Gen Meteor Lake Rumored To Drop TSMC 3nm Node For tGPU, Might Be Used in 15th Gen Arrow Lake CPUs

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 6, 2022
Intel Rumored To Drop 3nm tGPU For Meteor Lake CPUs, Instead Going To Feature In 15th Gen Arrow Lake Chips 1

There have been several rumors regarding the status of Intel's 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs and the TSMC 3nm process node that will power its tGPU and while Intel is denying all such rumors, it looks like leaker, OneRaichu, who has an absolutely flawless track record when it comes to Intel leaks, is stating that 3nm GPUs may not be used at least till 15th Gen Arrow Lake CPUs that launch in 2024.

Intel Rumored To Drop 3nm tGPU For Meteor Lake CPUs, Instead Going To Feature In 15th Gen Arrow Lake Chips

The rumors started pouring out when DigiTimes and TrendForce reported that something was very wrong with Intel's Meteor Lake CPUs, leading to a potential delay. The reports cited the tGPU, which is going to utilize the TSMC 3nm process node, to be the main culprit behind the production woes.

Intel obviously denied those rumors and followed us with CEO, Pat Gelsinger's, quote which states that the production of Meteor Lake CPUs which utilize the "Intel 4" process node is showing good health in their own and the customer's fabs. Now Meteor Lake CPUs aren't entirely based on Intel's own 4 process nodes. They utilize a mix of "Intel 4" and "TSMC 3nm" IPs with the Compute Tiles being fabricated by Intel itself and the tGPU tile being outsourced to TSMC for fabrication. Intel's tGPU which stands for Tiled-GPU is expected to offer up to 192 Execution Units, a 2x increase over current iGPUs from Chipzilla but that may not be the case.

Intel Rumored To Drop 3nm tGPU For Meteor Lake CPUs, Instead Going To Feature In 15th Gen Arrow Lake Chips 2

As OneRaichi's latest tweet states, the 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs may not have any TSMC N3 (3nm) part. If that's the case, then we can say goodbye to a 3nm tGPU and another rumor started by @davidbepo reveals that the Meteor Lake Mobile SOC may be cut down significantly, going from 192 EUs on TSMC's 3nm process node to just 128 EUs on TSMC's 5nm process node. This will be a major change if the rumors are true.

As for what happens to Intel's N3 deal with TSMC, it is said that Pat may have renegotiated the deal with TSMC and Intel may now utilize tGPUs based on the said process node on its next-gen chips such as 15th Gen Arrow Lake and 16th Gen Lunar Lake.

Considering that 16th Gen Arrow Lake CPU lineup is expected to launch in 2024, we might have to wait more than a year to see TSMC's 3nm in action on Intel CPUs. This would also mean that we might get a newer GPU architecture, most likely Battlemage (Xe2) or Celestial (Xe3) by the time the launch of the new chips. But this is just a rumor for now however, considering OneRaichu's history of Intel leaks, this may as well be very legit.

Intel Mobility CPU Lineup:

CPU FamilyArrow LakeMeteor LakeRaptor LakeAlder Lake
Process NodeIntel 20A '5nm EUV"Intel 4 '7nm EUV'Intel 7 '10nm ESF'Intel 7 '10nm ESF'
CPU ArchitectureHybrid (Four-Core)Hybrid (Triple-Core)Hybrid (Dual-Core)Hybrid (Dual-Core)
P-Core ArchitectureLion CoveRedwood CoveRaptor CoveGolden Cove
E-Core ArchitectureSkymontCrestmontGracemontGracemont
Top ConfigurationTBD6+8 (H-Series)6+8 (H-Series)6+8 (H-Series)
Max Cores / ThreadsTBD14/2014/2014/20
Planned LineupH/P/U SeriesH/P/U SeriesH/P/U SeriesH/P/U Series
GPU ArchitectureXe2 Battlemage 'Xe-LPG'
or
Xe3 Celestial "Xe-LPG"		Xe2 Battlemage 'Xe-LPG'Iris Xe (Gen 12)Iris Xe (Gen 12)
GPU Execution Units192 EUs (1024 Cores)?128 EUs (1024 Cores)96 EUs (768 Cores)96 EUs (768 Cores)
Memory SupportTBDDDR5-5600
LPDDR5-7400
LPDDR5X - 7400+		DDR5-5200
LPDDR5-5200
LPDDR5-6400		DDR5-4800
LPDDR5-5200
LPDDR5X-4267
Memory Capacity (Max)TBD96 GB64 GB64 GB
Thunderbolt 4 PortsTBD422
WiFi CapabilityTBDWiFi 6EWiFi 6EWiFi 6E
TDPTBD15-45W15-45W15-45W
Launch2H 2024?2H 20231H 20231H 2022

