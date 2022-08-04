Menu
Company

Intel’s tGPU For Meteor Lake CPUs That Utilizes TSMC’s 3nm Node Has Mass Production Delayed To Late 2023

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 4, 2022
Intel's tGPU For Meteor Lake CPUs That Utilizes TSMC's 3nm Node Has Mass Production Delayed To Late 2023 1
An Intel Meteor Lake test chip from Fab 42. (Image Credits: CNET)

In a report published by TrendForce, we get our second confirmation that Intel's tGPU for 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs which is expected to utilize TSMC's 3nm process node, has been delayed for volume production till late 2023.

Intel's 3nm tGPU Mass Production Delay Hampers TSMC, 14th Gen Meteor Lake Postponed Till Late 2023?

Earlier it was rumored that Intel might be pushing its 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs to late 2023 and it looks like we are getting similar reports from Trendforce's sources close to the Taiwanese chip maker, TSMC. It is reported that Intel initially planned to have mass production of the tGPU (Tiled GPU) featured on the 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs beginning in the second half of 2022. That was later delayed to the first half of 2023 due to product design and process verification issues but now, we might be looking at an even further delay.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU Delidded, Slightly Bigger Die Than Alder Lake & Up To 420W Power Limit

According to TrendForce research, Intel plans to outsource the tGPU chipset in Meteor Lake to TSMC for manufacture. Mass production of this product was initially planned for 2H22 but was later postponed to 1H23 due to product design and process verification issues. Recently, the product’s mass production schedule has been postponed again to the end of 2023 for some reason, nigh completely cancelling 3nm production capacity originally booked in 2023 with only a marginal amount of wafer input remaining for engineering verification.

However, the development status of Intel's own Intel 4 process and the accompanying outsourcing situation are still important potential growth drivers for TSMC. If Intel 4 fails to mass-produce as scheduled, Intel may outsource its computing tiles to TSMC, strongly driving growth in 2024. However, if the Intel process develops smoothly, there remains the possibility of the company choosing to manufacture related products itself and canceling TSMC's orders.

via TrendForce

As per the latest data, TSMC may not commence mass production on Intel's 3nm tGPU till the end of 2023. A report from last month by Digitimes had similar things to say. it was said that Intel's CEO, Pat Gelsinger, would himself visit TSMC to course-correct its outsourcing plan with the Taiwanese chipmaker. Since Intel was a major 3nm customer, a delay would potentially hurt and slowdown TSMC. Although there are other major vendors for 3nm such as Apple, AMD, and Qualcomm, their products aren't expected to begin production until 2024.

Intel's CEO Rumored To Visit TSMC Next Month As 14th Gen Meteor Lake Allegedly Pushed Back to End of 2023

It is also highlighted that Intel's own "Intel 4" process node may have some trouble and if it fails to produce any viable volume for Meteor Lake CPUs, Chipzilla might reconsider outsourcing other IPs such as the Compte Tile to TSMC too. That might help TSMC to drive revenue further up but based on Intel's recent claims, it looks like progress is being made on their in-house process node and is showing good results but we'll see as we enter 2023.

We are building on Alder Lake leadership with Raptor Lake in the second half of this year and Meteor Lake in 2023, exemplifying how our innovative design decisions can drive leadership performance even before reestablishing best-in-class transistor technology.

And in 2023, we will deliver our first disaggregated CPU built on Intel 4, Meteor Lake, which is showing good health in both our and our customers' labs.

Yeah. Maybe as we just run through the five nodes quickly, Intel 7 done, volume shipments, we said five nodes, four years, Intel 7, 35 million units, you can go rip one apart. I'm sure our competitors have done teardowns on it, done. Intel 4, right, we said is, hey, Meteor Lake, looking good at this point.

Intel CEO, Pat Gelsinger (Q2 2022 Earnings Call)

Intel's tGPU For Meteor Lake CPUs That Utilizes TSMC's 3nm Node Has Mass Production Delayed To Late 2023 3

The tGPU is going to be one of the main components of the 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs, featuring Arc graphics architecture to bring Intel on par with AMD's and Apple's on-die GPU solutions This is all just a rumor for now but recently leaked platform details for Meteor Lake CPUs confirm that the consumer launch is expected sometime in the second half of 2023.

Intel Mobility CPU Lineup:

CPU FamilyMeteor LakeRaptor LakeAlder Lake
Process NodeIntel 4 '7nm EUV'Intel 7 '10nm ESF'Intel 7 '10nm ESF'
CPU ArchitectureHybrid (Triple-Core)Hybrid (Dual-Core)Hybrid (Dual-Core)
P-Core ArchitectureRedwood CoveRaptor CoveGolden Cove
E-Core ArchitectureCrestmontGracemontGracemont
Top Configuration6+8 (H-Series)6+8 (H-Series)6+8 (H-Series)
Max Cores / Threads14/2014/2014/20
Planned LineupH/P/U SeriesH/P/U SeriesH/P/U Series
GPU ArchitectureXe2 Battlemage 'Xe-LPG'Iris Xe (Gen 12)Iris Xe (Gen 12)
GPU Execution Units128 EUs (1024 Cores)96 EUs (768 Cores)96 EUs (768 Cores)
Memory SupportDDR5-5600
LPDDR5-7400
LPDDR5X - 7400+		DDR5-5200
LPDDR5-5200
LPDDR5-6400		DDR5-4800
LPDDR5-5200
LPDDR5X-4267
Memory Capacity (Max)96 GB64 GB64 GB
Thunderbolt 4 Ports422
WiFi CapabilityWiFi 6EWiFi 6EWiFi 6E
TDP15-45W15-45W15-45W
Launch2H 20231H 20231H 2022

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
Filter videos by
Order