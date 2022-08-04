Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU Delidded, Slightly Bigger Die Than Alder Lake & Up To 420W Power Limit

The first pictures of a delidded 13th Gen Intel Raptor Lake CPUs have been published by Bilibili content creator and tech outlet, Expreview. The video which is very strange shows the user delidding the chip, breaking off a single capacitor, fusing it back again, and testing the chip on an ASUS Z690 board, making sure that it works but alas, it didn't.

Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU Gets Delidded In A Strange Video, Shows Gold-Plated IHS With Solder

The Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU shown in the video is a Core i9-13900 Engineering sample that features 24 cores and 32 threads. This shouldn't be mistaken with the top Core i9-13900K which is equipped with a much higher TDP and faster clocks though the die configuration is the same used here. Just like 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs, the 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs will come in two configs, a C0 die which features the full core config and a trimmed down and also smaller C0 die which would house up to 6 P-Cores.

Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs will feature a bigger die than 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs. (Image Credits: Expreview)

Looking at the delidded pictures, Intel is once again using a high-end Solder design with a gold-plated IHS to ensure the best thermal transfer between the die and heat spreader. The CPU has high-end TIM between the die and IHS but not the liquid metal TIM that AMD uses for its Ryzen chiplets. As for the Raptor Lake H0 die, it looks to be slightly bigger than the Alder Lake H0 die, measuring 23.8 x 10.8mm or 257.04mm. For comparison, the Alder Lake top-die measures 20.4 x 10.2mm or 208.08mm2. This is an increase of 24% in die area which makes sense since the new CPUs will pack more Gracemont E-Cores and will also get bigger L2/L3 caches than the 12th Gen parts.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 (24/32) H0 Die - 257.04mm 2

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Core i9-12900K (16/24) H0 Die - 208.08mm2

Some interesting information has also been shared by another leaker at Baidu forums who had posted this image. It is told that Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs will have a maximum power limit of around 400-420W which is higher than the 300-330W limit of the 12th Gen Alder Lake processors.

Intel Raptor Lake vs AMD Raphael Desktop CPUs Comparison 'Expected'

CPU Family AMD Raphael (RPL-X) Intel Raptor Lake (RPL-S) Process Node TSMC 5nm Intel 7 Architecture Zen 4 (Chiplet) Raptor Cove (P-Core)

Gracemont (E-Core) Cores / Threads Up To 16/32 Up To 24/32 Total L3 Cache 64 MB (+3D V-Cache) 36 MB Total L2 Cache 16 MB 32 MB Total Cache 80 MB 68 MB Max Clocks (1T) 5.7 GHz ~5.8 GHz Memory Support DDR5 DDR5/DDR4 Memory Channels 2 Channel (2DPC) 2 Channel (2DPC) Memory Speeds DDR5-5600 DDR5-5600

DDR4-3200 Platform Support 600-Series (X670E/X670/B650/A620) 600-Series (Z690/H670/B650/H610)

700-Series (Z790/H770/B760) PCIe Gen 5.0 Both GPU & M.2 (Extreme chipsets only) Both GPU & M.2 (700-Series only) Integrated Graphics AMD RDNA 2 Intel Iris Xe Socket AM5 (LGA 1718) LGA 1700/1800 TDP (Max) 170W (TDP)

230W (PPT) 125W (PL1)

240W+ (PL2) Launch 2H 2022 2H 2022

While the power limit is much higher, the new chips also run cooler under the same power consumption and heatsink which happens to be due to better surface area coverage for the die itself. The 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs can also sustain 5.8 - 6.0 GHz without the use of LN2 and that is something which is not possible with 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs though you may require a very high-end 420mm AIO or a custom-loop set up to sustain such clock speeds.

The Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs including the flagship Core i9-13900K is expected to launch in October on the Z790 platform. The CPUs will be going up against AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPU lineup which launches next month on the 15th of September.