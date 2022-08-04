Menu
Company

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU Delidded, Slightly Bigger Die Than Alder Lake & Up To 420W Power Limit

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 4, 2022
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU Delidded, Slightly Bigger Die Than Alder Lake & Up To 420W Power Limit

The first pictures of a delidded 13th Gen Intel Raptor Lake CPUs have been published by Bilibili content creator and tech outlet, Expreview. The video which is very strange shows the user delidding the chip, breaking off a single capacitor, fusing it back again, and testing the chip on an ASUS Z690 board, making sure that it works but alas, it didn't.

Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU Gets Delidded In A Strange Video, Shows Gold-Plated IHS With Solder

The Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU shown in the video is a Core i9-13900 Engineering sample that features 24 cores and 32 threads. This shouldn't be mistaken with the top Core i9-13900K which is equipped with a much higher TDP and faster clocks though the die configuration is the same used here. Just like 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs, the 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs will come in two configs, a C0 die which features the full core config and a trimmed down and also smaller C0 die which would house up to 6 P-Cores.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
Intel NUC 12 Serpent Canyon Listed Witn Arc A770M, A730, & A550M GPUs By Retailer
Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs will feature a bigger die than 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs. (Image Credits: Expreview)
Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs will feature a bigger die than 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs. (Image Credits: Expreview)

Looking at the delidded pictures, Intel is once again using a high-end Solder design with a gold-plated IHS to ensure the best thermal transfer between the die and heat spreader. The CPU has high-end TIM between the die and IHS but not the liquid metal TIM that AMD uses for its Ryzen chiplets. As for the Raptor Lake H0 die, it looks to be slightly bigger than the Alder Lake H0 die, measuring 23.8 x 10.8mm or 257.04mm. For comparison, the Alder Lake top-die measures 20.4 x 10.2mm or 208.08mm2. This is an increase of 24% in die area which makes sense since the new CPUs will pack more Gracemont E-Cores and will also get bigger L2/L3 caches than the 12th Gen parts.

  • Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 (24/32) H0 Die - 257.04mm2
  • Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Core i9-12900K (16/24) H0 Die - 208.08mm2
intel-13th-gen-raptor-lake-desktop-cpu-delidded-_4
intel-13th-gen-raptor-lake-desktop-cpu-delidded-_3
2 of 9

Some interesting information has also been shared by another leaker at Baidu forums who had posted this image. It is told that Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs will have a maximum power limit of around 400-420W which is higher than the 300-330W limit of the 12th Gen Alder Lake processors.

Intel Raptor Lake vs AMD Raphael Desktop CPUs Comparison 'Expected'

CPU FamilyAMD Raphael (RPL-X)Intel Raptor Lake (RPL-S)
Process NodeTSMC 5nmIntel 7
ArchitectureZen 4 (Chiplet)Raptor Cove (P-Core)
Gracemont (E-Core)
Cores / ThreadsUp To 16/32Up To 24/32
Total L3 Cache64 MB (+3D V-Cache)36 MB
Total L2 Cache16 MB32 MB
Total Cache80 MB68 MB
Max Clocks (1T)5.7 GHz~5.8 GHz
Memory SupportDDR5DDR5/DDR4
Memory Channels2 Channel (2DPC)2 Channel (2DPC)
Memory SpeedsDDR5-5600DDR5-5600
DDR4-3200
Platform Support600-Series (X670E/X670/B650/A620)600-Series (Z690/H670/B650/H610)
700-Series (Z790/H770/B760)
PCIe Gen 5.0Both GPU & M.2 (Extreme chipsets only)Both GPU & M.2 (700-Series only)
Integrated GraphicsAMD RDNA 2Intel Iris Xe
SocketAM5 (LGA 1718)LGA 1700/1800
TDP (Max)170W (TDP)
230W (PPT)		125W (PL1)
240W+ (PL2)
Launch2H 20222H 2022

While the power limit is much higher, the new chips also run cooler under the same power consumption and heatsink which happens to be due to better surface area coverage for the die itself. The 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs can also sustain 5.8 - 6.0 GHz without the use of LN2 and that is something which is not possible with 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs though you may require a very high-end 420mm AIO or a custom-loop set up to sustain such clock speeds.

The Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs including the flagship Core i9-13900K is expected to launch in October on the Z790 platform. The CPUs will be going up against AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPU lineup which launches next month on the 15th of September.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
Filter videos by
Order