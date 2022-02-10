Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Starts Replacing AMD Ryzen Chips In Retailer Top-Selling CPU Charts, Desktop & Notebook Share Climbs In Q4 2021

Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs have finally started showing up and displacing AMD's Ryzen chips in the top-selling charts at several retailers around the globe. Launched in November, it was expected that Intel's Core lineup will start showing up amongst the top-selling charts and so far, it's the Unlocked parts that have been very popular in the DIY segment.

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPUs Enter The 'Top-Selling' CPU Charts At Several Retailers & Displace AMD Ryzen Chips

I'd say that AMD's Ryzen 5000 had a great long run since their launch, being the top-selling CPUs uncontested for several months but with the launch of the 12th Gen Alder Lake lineup, Intel seems to be taking up the top positions really quick.

Starting with Newegg US, the Intel Core i7-12700K is the 2nd best-selling chip on the list, just below the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X which still holds the top spot. The price difference between the 5600X and the 12700K is just under $60 US but Alder Lake offers much superior gaming and multi-threading performance. The Core i9-12900K and the Core i5-12600K currently sit at 6th and 7th spot, below the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X but they have managed to push AMD's flagship Ryzen 9 5950X out of the top-10 list.

Moving over to Best Buy, the US retail shows that while AMD still dominates the top positions, Intel has caught up and their Core i9-12900K beats the Ryzen 9 5950X as the top-selling flagship chip. It's also seen that the Core i7-12700K and Core i5-12600K are quickly gaining ground against AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X & Ryzen 5 5600X. The Canadian outlet shows a whole different story with Alder Lake claiming 9 out of the top 10 best-selling CPU spots. The Core i9-12900K obviously takes the top spot but the Core i7-12700K sits at 3rd and Core i5-12600K sits at 4th spot.

Amazon US shows that AMD still holds the top position in 9 out of the top 10 spots with the Intel Core i7-12700K being the only chip that shows up in the list and that too on 8th position. But switching to Amazon Germany, you see that it's a 5-5 split between AMD and Intel chips in the top 10 charts. The Ryzen 7 5800X commands the top spot but the Core i7-12700K, Core i5-12600K are not far behind and the Core i9-12900K once again displaces the Ryzen 9 5950X flagship. Amazon UK also shows a similar result as the German outlet.

But Amazon Japan shows Intel holding the top position with its Intel Core i7-12700K and this is the only retail site that's showing the Non-K SKUs. The Core i5-12400F is at the #2 spot while the Core i3-12100 is at the #11 spot too. The Non-K parts launched very recently in the retail segment so it's likely they haven't shown up in the top charts as of yet but when they do, they are likely going to show up in the top 10 positions owing to their insane value and performance.

MicroCenter in the US shows a similar story with the Core i7-12700K, Core i9-12900K, Core i5-12600K, & Core i5-12400 all four showing up in top-10 spots. At OCUK, Intel's Core i7-12700K claimed the top spot, and the i9-12900K and i7-12600K are also leading over their competition.

And finally, we have MindFactory from Germany where the Intel Alder Lake 12th Gen CPUs are quickly entering the most searched for chips. The AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs have a higher sales figure since they have been out in the market for over a year now but the Core i7-12700K is currently one of the strongest selling Alder Lake chips with about 3000 CPUs sold in 2 months. Figures from our friend, TechEpiphany, show that while AM4 still sold more, the LGA 1700 and Alder Lake sales have started picking up the pace.

Now as we were covering these top-selling charts, Mercury Research happened to have released their Q4 2021 CPU share statistics which show that while AMD managed to hit a record x86 CPU share of 25.6%, owing largely due to the growth in the server and client segment, the desktop & laptop market share declined slightly as Intel gained.

AMD Q4 2021 x86 CPU Market Share (via Mercury Research):

Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 AMD Desktop CPU Market Share 16.2% 17.0% 17.1% 19.3% 19.3% 20.1% 19.2% 18.6% 18.3% 18.0% 17.1% 17.1% 15.8% 13.0% 12.3% 12.2% AMD Mobility CPU Market Share 21.6% 22.0% 20.0% 18.0% 19.0% 20.2% 19.9% 17.1% 16.2% 14.7% 14.1% 13.1% 12.2% 10.9% 8.8% N/A AMD Server CPU Market Share 10.7% 10.2% 9.50% 8.9% 7.1% 6.6% 5.8% 5.1% 4.5% 4.3% 3.4% 2.9% 4.2% 1.6% 1.4% N/A AMD Overall x86 CPU Market Share 25.6% 24.6% 22.5% 20.7% 21.7% 22.4% 18.3% 14.8% 15.5% 14.6% 13.9% N/A 12.3% 10.6% N/A N/A

Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs will likely help then gain the desktop market share while the battle in the mobility segment is going to continue in the coming quarters with Intel's 12th Gen & AMD's Ryzen 6000 series battling it out however independent tech analysts have already pointed out that Intel's Alder Lake mobility lineup have an advantage in the laptop/notebook space owing to their better performance and pricing this time around. In the server space, AMD is going to carry the momentum with Milan-X and Genoa later this year while Sapphire Rapids-SP keeps on missing its launch schedule. AMD will also be launching its Ryzen 7000 series later this year which will compete against Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake lineup.

