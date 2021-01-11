Intel Launches Tiger Lake H (TGL-H) Mobility CPUs At CES 2021 – Fastest Laptop Processor (Single Thread) On The 10nm SuperFin Process

Intel has launched the 35W variants of its highly successful Tiger Lake processors and with it, taken the crown of the fastest laptop processor in single-threaded performance. The TGL-H series can scale up to 4 cores and 8 threads but the additional TDP envelope allows it to really spread its wings. The processors are launching as of right now and will be available from partners shortly.

Intel launches the fastest laptop processor (single-threaded performance): Tiger Lake H35 CPUs on the 10nm SuperFin process

The Tiger Lake H processors (officially the 11th Gen Intel Core series) can boost up to 5 GHz on 35W and Intel actually confirmed that the processor can boost to that level under 35W as well! (Although the 35W thermal envelope is required to sustain it for longer periods of time). The platform features a 15% single thread improvement over the 10th generation H series and a 9% improvement over the 10th generation U series.

Multi-threaded performance has been increased by almost 40% when compared to the 11th Gen U series and graphics performance has been doubled when compared to the 10th Gen H series (since it boasts twice the number of EUs as well as the Xe Architecture). Of course, the platform features PCIe Gen 4 and is built on top of Intel's 10nm SuperFin process. It features Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6 coupled with DDR4-3200 memory.

Three SKUs have been announced:

Intel Core i7-11375H - which is the TGL-H 35W flagship with a 5.0 GHz boost clock, 4.3 GHz all-core turbo, and 12MB of cache.

Intel Core i7-11370H - which is the non-boosted SKU at 4.8 GHz turbo and 4.3 GHz all-core turbo.

Intel Core i5-11300H - which is a CPU with 4.4 GHz of turbo boost, 4.0 GHz all-core boost, and 8MB of L2 cache.

Intel's original 10nm architecture Sunny Cove had great IPC but could not sustain high enough clock rates. To fix this, Intel developed a new type of transistor called a SuperFin (previously called 10nm+). Don't be misled by the + though because unlike previous plusses this iteration delivered roughly the same level of improvement as a node shrink in one go. You can read more about Intel's 10nm SuperFin transistor over here.

Tiger Lake also utilizes Willow Cove cores which doubles the bandwidth and shifts to a double ring architecture. It is essentially a vastly improved version of Sunny Cove and combined with the Intel SuperFin process, it turns Tiger Lake into a truly formidable beast. Tiger Lake also ships with the company's first Xe iGPU which can achieve up to 2.6 TFLOPs of performance - absolutely insane for such a tiny chip.