Intel 10nm Ice Lake Xeon W-3300 Workstation CPUs Leak Out, Up To 38 Cores To Tackle AMD Threadripper Pro

Intel's Ice Lake CPUs are soon going to enter the workstation segment in the form of the Xeon W-3300 series. Now Momomo_US has discovered a partial list of these processors which were listed over at CompSource along with their specifications and preliminary prices.

Intel 10nm Ice Lake Xeon W-3300 Workstation CPUs Listed - Specifications Show 38 Cores, 57 MB Cache & Up To 4.0 GHz To Tackle AMD Threadripper Pro

The Intel Xeon W processors are aimed specifically at the workstation segment. In a previous leak, we got to see a rundown on some of the main features of the Xeon W-3300 lineup. These include more cores/threads, more cache, a brand new architecture based upon the 10nm process node & more I/O / memory support. Just for comparison's sake, the Ice Lake Xeon Workstation family will offer support on the LGA 4189 socket platform with up to 270W TDP CPU support, 64 Gen 4 PCIe Lanes, and 8-channel DDR4-3200 memory with up to 4 TB capacities. With that out of the way, let us take a look at the specifications of the chips.

Intel Release Windows 11 Ready GPU Drivers, Non-Beta Release & WDDM 3.0 Compliant

CompSource has listed down five Intel Ice Lake Xeon W-3300 workstation CPUs which include:

The Xeon W-3375 is so far the fastest chip listed here with 38 cores and 76 threads. It is stated that the chip features 57 MB of cache which is 1.5 MB per core and maximum clock speeds are reported at 4.0 GHz which aligns with the previous leak I mentioned above. The CPU is listed for $6196.32 US which is a placeholder for now. Next up, we have the 32 core Xeon W-3365 which features 48 MB of L3 cache, a 4 GHz clock speed, and a listed price of $5295.97 US. The step down to that is the Xeon W-3345 which features 24 cores, 36 MB L3 cache and a 4 GHz clock speed for a price of $2930.0 US.

Below those are two sub-20 core models which include the Xeon W-3335 with 16 cores, 24 MB of L3 cache, and Xeon W-3232 with 14 cores, 21 MB of L3 cache. The chips are listed for $1465 and $1071 US, respectively. While Intel says that it has a competitive advantage with its 10nm Ice Lake CPUs in single-threaded workloads, the same chips lose out by a huge margin in multi-threaded & energy efficiency departments. In pure core count, Intel comes nowhere close to the mighty 64 cores that AMD offers on its Threadripper Pro lineup (also aimed at workstation users).

Intel Xeon W-3300 'Ice Lake' CPU Specifications (Preliminary):

CPU Name Architecture Cores / Threads Base / Boost Clock L3 Cache TDP Price (Preliminary) Xeon W-3375 10nm Ice Lake 38 / 76 4.0 GHz ? 57 MB 270W? $6196.32 Xeon W-3365 10nm Ice Lake 32 / 64 4.0 GHz ? 48 MB TBA $5295.97 Xeon W-3345 10nm Ice Lake 24 / 48 4.0 GHz ? 36 MB TBA $2930.00 Xeon W-3335 10nm Ice Lake 16 / 32 4.0 GHz ? 24 MB TBA $1465.58 Xeon W-3323 10nm Ice Lake 14 / 28 4.0 GHz ? 21 MB TBA $1071.45

Intel does come with parity in terms of workstation platform features with AMD such as PCIe Gen 4, 8-channel memory support but those are some things that AMD has been offering for quite some time now (start of 2021). As for whether we could see an enthusiast outing of these chips, well it is not entirely out of the question as Skylake-SP did launch as a prosumer offering in the form of the Xeon W-3175X with its own set of enthusiast motherboards. A similar release could be expected but for those waiting for a proper enthusiast lineup, that shouldn't be expected until mid of 2022 as reported here.