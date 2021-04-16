The latest Intel Xeon Workstation CPU Roadmap has leaked out which confirms that Intel is working on its next-generation Alder Lake-S Entry-level processors for launch in Q3 2021. The leaked Xeon roadmap was spotted by HXL (@9550Pro) and shows that Rocket Lake Xeon W-1300 chips will soon be replaced by Xeon W-1400 Alder Lake CPUs.

Intel Preps Alder Lake-S Entry-Level Workstation CPUs - Xeon W-1400 Lineup With Up To 16 Cores, 125W TDP, 20 PCIe Gen 4 Lanes & LGA 1700 Socket Support on W680 Platform

The Intel Alder Lake-S Xeon Workstation CPUs will be similar to the Alder Lake-S Core CPUs for the desktop platform. The main difference is that they will feature key workstation technologies such as vPro for businesses and entry-level workstation PCs. Coming to the details, it looks like the Xeon W-1400 Alder Lake-S CPUs will be supported by the brand new W680 platform which will comprise the LGA 1700 socket. W680 will be one of the many Intel 600-series chipsets that will launch along-side Alder Lake-S CPUs with the flagship being the Z690.

As for the lineup itself, the Intel Xeon W-1400 Alder Lake-S Workstation chips will feature up to 16 cores. There are two configurations listed which include 8+8 and 6+8. The 8+8 SKUs which feature 8 Golden Cove cores and 8 Gracemont cores are listed for production around the 35th week of 2021 while the 6+0 SKU will comprise of just 6 Golden Cove cores and no Gracemont cores will be mass-produced in the 44th week of 2021.

The Alder Lake-S Xeon W-1400 CPUs will feature various TDP configurations starting with 125W on the top 'K' series parts and followed by 65W standard & 35W 'T' series variants. Each CPU will come with 20 PCIe Gen 4 lanes. The new core architecture is expected to bring a 20% increase in single-threaded performance over existing Rocket Lake CPUs. Following are some of the core updates you should expect from Intel's 2021 architecture lineup:

Intel Golden Cove (Core) Architecture:

Improve Single-Threaded Performance (IPC)

Improve Artificial Intelligence (AI) Performance

Improve Network/5G Performance

Enhanced Security Features

Intel Gracemont (Atom) Architecture:

Improve Single-Threaded Performance (IPC)

Improve Frequency (Clock Speeds)

Improve Vector Performance

Intel highlights some of the key features of its Alder Lake CPUs in the slide too such as the use of a hybrid core design which would include both Golden Cove cores (successor to Willow Cove) & also the Gracemont cores which are the next-generation Atom architecture. The Golden Cove cores will serve as the big cores on the CPU & will feature simultaneous multi-threading support while Atom cores will stick to a non-SMT design. Some brand new features for the cores themselves will include Hardware-Guided Scheduling, Design Optimizations, and Energy-aware core parking.

When it comes to I/O, the Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake CPU lineup will feature both PCIe Gen 5 & PCIe Gen 4 support, Intel WiFi 6E (Gig+), and Thunderbolt 4 support. For memory, Alder Lake CPUs will come with a wide array of options ranging from DDR5/DDR4 for the desktop platform and LPDDR5 / LPDDR4 for the mobility platform. Moving forward, Intel will also add in LPDDR5X support in its Alder Lake refresh line of processors known as Raptor Lake which you can find more details over here.

Aside from the entry-level workstation platform, Intel will also be offering its Ice Lake Xeon W-3300 CPUs as part of its expert workstation segment. The CPUs will offer up to 38 cores, 76 threads, up to 57 MB cache, up to 4.0 GHz clock speeds, 64 PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes, 8-channel DDR4-3200 MHz & up to 4 TB memory support and support for the latest instruction sets including AVX, AVX2, AVX512, VNNI and GNA 2.0. This lineup is expected by the end of 2021.

There's also no mention of a Glacier Falls update so it looks like a Xeon or the HEDT lineup to go against AMD's Threadripper Pro & Ryzen Threadripper lineup is still not planned yet or it looks like Intel has given up on this particular segment for now (Intel's Fishhawk Falls platform which is the successor to Glacier Falls did leak out a while back but it is expected to launch not until 2022).