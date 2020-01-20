In the most unsurprising move known to mankind, Instagram has removed the IGTV button from its main app. The service still lives, though.

Instagram Removed the IGTV Button from its Main App Due to Lack of User Engagement

Personally, I am a huge fan of IGTV. It started a wave of high-quality vertical videos which only recently added support for horizontal ones. But, it appears as though people aren’t into accessing IGTV straight from the Instagram app’s main screen. Therefore the Facebook-owned company took the decision to remove the IGTV button from the news feed section. However, you can still access IGTV videos from the Explore tab and other locations such as Stories, News Feed snippets and more, which according to Instagram, has far more engagement from users toward the service. Here’s the official take on the decision from Instagram:

As we’ve continued to work on making it easier for people to create and discover IGTV content, we’ve learned that most people are finding IGTV content through previews in Feed, the IGTV channel in Explore, creators’ profiles and the standalone app. Very few are clicking into the IGTV icon in the top right corner of the home screen in the Instagram app” a Facebook company spokesperson tells TechCrunch. “We always aim to keep Instagram as simple as possible, so we’re removing this icon based on these learnings and feedback from our community.

Interestingly, the dedicated IGTV app didn’t manage to get much interaction from users either. Apparently, only 1% of Instagram users downloaded the app which is quite a minuscule number compared to the number of Instagram currently commands. To put things into perspective, Instagram currently has a billion+ users.

At this point you must be thinking why I think this move is unsurprising. Well, it’s simple - content monetization, something which isn’t a problem on the now-popular TikTok app, available for both iOS and Android. And according to TechCrunch, TikTok has 80 times more installs than IGTV, making it a far more popular platform for content creators.

