Instagram Users Around the World Are Reporting Their Accounts Being Suspended, Users Also Experiencing a Drop in Follower Count

Furqan Shahid
Oct 31, 2022, 10:38 AM EDT
View Instagram feed in chronological order

Instagram is supposedly going through a strange issue where a lot of users around the world have started noticing that their accounts are being noticed for no reason whatsoever. Not just that, but there also seems to be another issue where a lot of users are noticing that there is a massive drop in their follower count.

Instagram Accounts Around the World are Being Suspended But Don't Panic, as the Platform is Looking Into the Issue

Instagram has commented on the situation that they are aware of the fact that users cannot access their accounts, and they are looking into it, but aside from that, there is not much information on what actually is happening.

Normally, when you get your account taken down by the platform, you have the option to contest the suspension but not this time around, as the option simply is not there.

As always, users have taken to Twitter to express their concerns about why their accounts are being suspended, and some users are even noticing a drop in their Instagram follower count.

The good news is that the company is fully aware of the situation and is currently looking into it. This is enough of a confirmation that the platform has not just randomly decided to suspend your account.

Also, this glitch seems to be a lot wider than some people might assume, as it is affecting users all over the world and not just a single region.

Whatever the case might be, there is nothing to worry about as you most certainly are not going to lose your Instagram account, and it will be back up as soon as the company figures a way out.

