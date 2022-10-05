Menu
New Facebook Feature Finally Lets You Customize What You See in Your Newsfeed

Furqan Shahid
Oct 5, 2022, 12:27 PM EDT
Meta has finally decided to roll out a new feature that will help users see less irrelevant content on their Facebook feed. It is worth noting that Meta has laid claims about how this new update lets you customise your feed but it actually is important to know that it does not let you make substantial changes. However, you can use it to train Facebook's algorithm, which will result in the app showing less irrelevant content on your feed.

Meta Wants Your Facebook Experience Better by Tailoring What Appears on Your Feed and What Doesn't

in a blog post talking about this, meta has revealed that Facebook users will start seeing new 'Show more' and 'Show less' buttons right under the posts on their feed. If you select the 'Show more' button, it will “temporarily increase the ranking score for that post and posts like it. On the other hand, selecting 'Show less' will decrease the ranking score. Facebook's algorithm will then use the feedback to improve the kind of posts that you see on your feed.

It is also worth noting that these buttons will not appear on all posts in your Facebook feed. Meta has mentioned that they will appear periodically, but the company does plan on adding them to the three-dot menu that can be found on the top-right corner of posts in the future. Along with the Facebook feed, Meta is also testing the same feature in Reels on Instagram.

Last but not the least, it is also worth mentioning that YouTube also offers a similar feature to help users improve their recommendations, but sadly, based on the recent revelations, the dislike button is more or less ineffective. Therefore, this leaves place for Facebook to actually deliver something that works.

