Furqan Shahid
Oct 21, 2022, 08:06 AM EDT
Instagram Introduces Brand New Tools to Protect Creators and Users

Over the past couple of years, Instagram has managed to bring forth a lot of features that are only making the experience better and better for the users. It is safe to say that the company wants features that are good for everyone to use, and this trend is not something that seems to be stopping, which certainly is a good thing.

Instagram Keeps Working to Ensure the Platform is Safe for Everyone

The company has now gone ahead and introduced a bunch of new features that are aimed at making the overall experience much better. Last year, Instagram brought a feature that not only blocks a user but also blocks any new accounts that a person might create. The new update allows the users to have the option to block existing accounts a person might have created in the past. This is definitely a great feature to stop those who are trying to circumvent the system.

Instagram is also doubling down on Hidden Words, a feature that has been around since last year that automatically filters out harmful content from a creator's comment section. The feature has been quite successful, filtering up to 40 percent of negative comments, definitely a healthy feature, to be honest. The new update will automatically enable this feature so that more creators can experience the effect of this directly. For those wondering, creators will still have the option to choose whether they want to enable or disable this feature.

Furthermore, Instagram has also decided to expand Hidden Words capabilities, this means that the app will now offer support for Farsi, Turkish, Russian, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, and Tamil. The feature will also now check for offensive words even if they are intentionally misspelled and will expand to protect creators in the Story replied. Not just that, in the United States, Instagram will be adding new terms to the service that will screen for spam and scam messages.

Instagram is also going to go ahead and introduce more "nudges" to its platforms and will give users more notifications about keeping the platform a respectful space. The nudges will also expand to direct messages, advising users to think before they send a message to a creator. In addition to that, the notifications will be expanded to new languages and will now encompass Arabic, English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and Chinese.

You can read more about all the new changes here.

