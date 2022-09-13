Menu
Instagram is Internally Testing ‘Gifts’ a New Monetization Feature for Creators

Furqan Shahid
Sep 13, 2022
We have all been through situations when we want to give our favorite creators something more than a view or like and some platforms have actually created a way for you to do just that through the tip or donate system. While there were some early rumors that Instagram is also working on a similar feature, Meta has now officially confirmed that they are actually working on such a feature.

Meta Wants You to Appreciate Your Favorite Instagram Creators with an Option to Gift Them

According to a Meta spokesperson, the company is in the process of testing a feature called "Gifts." Although the feature seems to be in work, the prototype feature is currently only being tested internally. The feature was first spotted by Alessandro Paluzzi back in July.  The developer found a toggle under a menu called "Content Appreciation" on Instagram, with the feature at the time being called a way for fans to send a token of appreciation to a creator. A month later, Paluzzi would report that the feature had been further developed, and was renamed "Gifts."

At the time of writing, we do not have many details about the feature but looking at other platforms with tipping or gifting options, it does not take a genius to figure out how this feature is going to work. Currently, Instagram's biggest rival is TikTok, and it offers a similar feature called Gifts. The feature allows the viewers to send a gift when a video appears on the For You page, or a Gift can also be sent during a live broadcast. In addition to that, there are options between Classic and Premium gifts, and messages can also be attached.

At the time of writing, there are not many details about the Instagram Gifts feature and if something does come out, it will actually be a really nice feature to appreciate the creators that you enjoy and appreciate.

Do you think Instagram Gifts is a feature that should be coming out or should the company be focused on other features? Let us know in the comments below.

