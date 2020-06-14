Indie Soulslike Mortal Shell Looks Gorgeous in New Gameplay Videos

Soulslike fans have a lot to look forward to, what with the Demon's Souls Remake and other promising games such as Mortal Shell. This indie title, previously known as Dungeonhaven and developed by Cold Symmetry, was properly showcased throughout this week with a series of gorgeous gameplay trailers that we've now embedded below.

A Closed Beta test is scheduled to take place for PC between July 3rd and July 10th, featuring two 'shells' (the game's version of classes) and two weapons: the hammer and chisel or the hallowed sword. Starting from the outskirts of Fallgrim, players must find their first shell and battle their way to find the crypt of martyrs: a twisted catacomb where some secrets are best left lost.

Souls-like Action-RPG Mortal Shell Receives Stunning Official Gameplay Trailer; Beta Kicks Off on July 3rd

Mortal Shell is due to release at some point in Q3 2020 on PC (as an Epic Games store exclusive), PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.