Immortals Fenyx Rising Video Shows Off the 7 Zones That Make Up Its BOTW-Like World

Earlier this month Ubisoft re-debuted their Greek-myth-flavored adventure Gods & Monsters, revealing a new title for the game, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and footage confirming the game is very much inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Today Ubisoft revealed even more about Immortals Fenyx Rising’s open world in an IGN First video, including details about its seven main zones. You can check out the video for yourself, below.

As mentioned, there are seven main locations in Immortals Fenyx Rising, each representing a different Greek god – Clashing Rocks (Hermes), Valley of Eternal Spring (Aphrodite), War’s Den (Ares), Grove of Kleos (Athena), The Forgelands (Hephaistos), King's Peak (Zeus), and finally, the Gates of Tartaros (Typhon). Clashing Rocks is your starting point, while Valley of Eternal Spring is your hub where you’ll do your upgrading and customization. The rest of the locations run the gamut – War’s Den is a bombed-out hellscape, the Grove of Kleos is a golden tribute to classical Greek culture, and Gates of Tartaros is a proper lava-drenched final boss area. Need to know more? Here’s the game’s official summary:

Immortals Fenyx Rising brings grand mythological adventure to life. Play as Fenyx, a new, winged demigod, on a quest to save the Greek gods. The fate of the world is at stake – you are the gods’ last hope. Wield the powers of the gods like Achilles' sword and Daidalos' wings to battle powerful enemies and solve ancient puzzles.

Fight iconic mythological beasts like Cyclops and Medusa in dynamic combat in the air and on the ground.

Use your skills and diverse weapons, including self-guided arrows, telekinesis, and more, for devastating damage.

Discover a stylized open world across seven unique regions, each inspired by the gods.

Immortals Fenyx Rising will be soaring onto PC (via the Epic Games Store), Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Stadia on December 3. Those who buy a current-gen version of the game will be able to upgrade to the Xbox Series or PS5 version of the game for free. It’s also been announced that Stadia players will be able to try out an exclusive demo of Immortals Fenyx Rising sometime before launch.